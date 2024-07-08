Amazon Echo Spot (2024) vs Echo Spot: What’s new?

Amazon Echo Spot (2024) vs Echo Spot: Amazon has released a new Echo Spot smart alarm clock designed to offer Alexa access on your nightstand. Here’s how it differs from the original.

The new Echo Spot is the first since the original device that launched in 2017 and, as such the launch on July 8 took us somewhat by surprise.

There are plenty of similarities between the 2017 original and the newest in the line-up, which arrives with a significant discount at just £49.99 to commemorate Prime Day. After that it’ll be £79.99. The original cost £119.99.

Here’s how the two devices compare.

A revamped, but familiar design

The original bedside device had an Echo Show like circular display angled upwards, sliced into a spherical device with a flat bottom.

The newer model splits the front between a display and a pronounced speaker grille.

The new model measures 113 mm x 103 mm x 111 mm and weighs 405g. There are volume up and down buttons on the rear and a microphone on/off button, so it’s quite similar to the original in that regard. There are a pair of holes for the microphones themselves. The new device is made from 36% recyclable materials, so it’s a little more sustainable.

Refined display experience

The new Echo Show’s front-facing plate is split in half between the display and a 1.73-inch speaker component underneath. The display is 2.83 inches with 320 x 240 resolution. There are some neat animations for information like the weather and other pieces of at-a-glance information.

The display itself has been simplified compared to the original 2.5-inch LCD with a resolution of 480 x 480, which was fully circular with super thick bezels.

A proper speaker for better music

The Echo Spot 2024 is a bit more like an Echo Dot now, thanks aforementioned speaker build into the front of the display. The quality of the audio will be revealed in testing, but it’s highly likely to be an upgrade.

Amazon says the new product can provide lossless high definition, bedroom-filling sound. “Enjoy your favourite music, podcasts, and audiobooks with clear vocals, deep bass, and vibrant sound,” Amazon says. There’s support for Amazon Music, Spotify, Music, Audible and others. There’s also the option to stereo pair the device with other Alexa speakers.

While the original was fine for Alexa responses, you wouldn’t want to spend too much time listening to your favourite tunes. At the time our reviewer said: “On the audio front, it’s fine. The sound is clean and balanced. There’s enough weight for voices to sound natural, which is good if you’re a fan of radio talk shows. However, there’s a limit to what this little device can pump out.”

It was, at least, possible to connect to larger speakers via Bluetooth or 3.5mm. The 3.5mm port has been ditched for the new model.

No video calls

The original supported video calling, thanks to a camera built into the bezel, but the new model doesn’t offer that functionality as there’s no camera. Nor can you play or stream video via the display, not that you’d really want to do so.

However, you can make audio calls or use the intercom-like Drop In feature that enables you to connect to other people in the house, using Echo devices as a go-between.

Naturally, there’s support for most of things you can accomplish via Alexa, such as controlling your smart home devices, accomplishing routines like: “Alexa, set a weekday alarm for 7 am with soft jazz.”

Improved connetivity

As you’d expect, in 7 years, the new Echo Spot has some upgraded connectivity. The 2024 model has dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz), Bluetooth Low Energy with A2DP and support for the new Matter smart home standard.