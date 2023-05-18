Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) vs Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): What’s new?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Amazon announced its latest array of Echo devices this May, including the new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and the space-themed Echo Show 5 Kids. 

Like the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) – which launched just two years ago in 2021 – the 3rd gen speaker comes in three colours with options including black, white and blue. 

The new Echo Show 5 costs $15/£15 more than the 2nd gen speaker at $89.99/£89.99 but it brings with it a wide range of subtle improvements, including faster performance, new speaker and microphone setups and a new Neural Edge processor. 

Keep reading to find out more about how the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) compares to its predecessor, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen). 

The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is 20% faster 

Compared to the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Amazon claims that the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is 20% faster. 

That means the smart assistant should be a bit quicker to respond, and the screen faster to update, though you’ll have to wait for our full review of the device to hear how the two compare when it comes to performance. 

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Amazon Music
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) has a new speaker system 

According to Amazon, the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) also offers double the bass and clearer sound than the 2nd gen model. 

That means the smart display should sound better than its predecessor, whether you’re streaming music, listening to audiobooks on Audible, watching videos or catching up on a podcast. 

We were already impressed with the surprisingly loud sound produced by the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) along with the decent amount of bass delivered by the smart speaker, so we’re excited to hear how the 3rd gen Echo Show 5 compares. 

The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) features the AZ2 Neural Edge processor 

The AZ2 Neural Edge processor first appeared on the Echo Show 15 and now you can find it on the Echo Show 5. 

The 3rd gen smart display is designed to process voice requests faster, meaning you shouldn’t have to wait as long for a response from Alexa. The device also benefits from a new microphone array which should help in this department. 

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) shortcut menu
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Both Echo Show 5 devices support Matter 

Like the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), the latest update to the Amazon smart display supports the Matter smart home protocol. 

This makes it easy for compatible smart home devices to communicate over Wi-Fi regardless of their make or brand.

You might like…

Nikon Z8 vs Nikon Z9: How do they compare?

Nikon Z8 vs Nikon Z9: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Huawei P60 vs Huawei P60 Pro: What’s the difference?

Huawei P60 vs Huawei P60 Pro: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Motorola Edge 40 vs Edge 30: What’s new?

Motorola Edge 40 vs Edge 30: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Remarkable 2 vs iPad Pro: How do they compare?

Remarkable 2 vs iPad Pro: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Canva vs Photoshop: How do they compare?

Canva vs Photoshop: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 4 weeks ago
Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs Vivo X90 Pro: Which is best for you?

Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs Vivo X90 Pro: Which is best for you?

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.