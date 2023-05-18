Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) vs Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): What’s new?

Amazon announced its latest array of Echo devices this May, including the new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and the space-themed Echo Show 5 Kids.

Like the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) – which launched just two years ago in 2021 – the 3rd gen speaker comes in three colours with options including black, white and blue.

The new Echo Show 5 costs $15/£15 more than the 2nd gen speaker at $89.99/£89.99 but it brings with it a wide range of subtle improvements, including faster performance, new speaker and microphone setups and a new Neural Edge processor.

Keep reading to find out more about how the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) compares to its predecessor, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen).

The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is 20% faster

Compared to the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Amazon claims that the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is 20% faster.

That means the smart assistant should be a bit quicker to respond, and the screen faster to update, though you’ll have to wait for our full review of the device to hear how the two compare when it comes to performance.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) has a new speaker system

According to Amazon, the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) also offers double the bass and clearer sound than the 2nd gen model.

That means the smart display should sound better than its predecessor, whether you’re streaming music, listening to audiobooks on Audible, watching videos or catching up on a podcast.

We were already impressed with the surprisingly loud sound produced by the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) along with the decent amount of bass delivered by the smart speaker, so we’re excited to hear how the 3rd gen Echo Show 5 compares.

The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) features the AZ2 Neural Edge processor

The AZ2 Neural Edge processor first appeared on the Echo Show 15 and now you can find it on the Echo Show 5.

The 3rd gen smart display is designed to process voice requests faster, meaning you shouldn’t have to wait as long for a response from Alexa. The device also benefits from a new microphone array which should help in this department.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Both Echo Show 5 devices support Matter

Like the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), the latest update to the Amazon smart display supports the Matter smart home protocol.

This makes it easy for compatible smart home devices to communicate over Wi-Fi regardless of their make or brand.