Acer Swift Edge 16 (2023) vs LG Gram 16 (2023): Which lightweight laptop wins?

Computex 2023 is well underway and one of the first big announcements was the reveal of the Acer Swift Edge 16. It’s an updated take on the Swift Edge from last year, focusing on challenging other lightweight productivity machines. We’re putting it against another light 16-inch device, the LG Gram 16 (2023).

The Swift Edge burst on the scene last year, offering an Acer-flavoured take on the lightweight formula of the LG Gram. That model gained a strong 4-star rating in our testing, receiving praise for its low weight and swanky 4K OLED display.

In 2023, Acer has rearranged its naming conventions a tad, meaning the new model shall be called the Swift Edge 16, and it was revealed over the weekend at Computex 2023. For the LG Gram 16 (2023), it was fully revealed at CES 2023, but we’ve yet to get our hands on it quite yet. Though we were fans of the previous model, with the LG Gram 16 (2022) receiving a 4.5-star review. Here’s our comparison based on all we know so far.

AMD vs Intel

A key battleground for these two laptops is the CPU onboard. With the Acer Swift Edge 16 (2023), you’ll find one of AMD’s new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7040 chips. On the other side, the LG Gram 16 will come with a 13th Gen Intel P-series chip.

LG Gram 16 (2022) – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Having not tested either of these devices quite yet, or a laptop with the Ryzen 7040 onboard, we can’t make too many judgements here. But, our experience with the 13th Gen Intel P-series chips has shown them to be extremely capable for productivity. Traditionally, AMD Ryzen laptop chips have offered slightly reduced performance but improved battery life. Look out for our upcoming laptop reviews to see how these chips perform.

Ultra-thin vs ultra-light

The goal of both of these devices is to offer a great productivity experience on a well-sized canvas, 16-inch for the Acer and the LG, while also maintaining a portable package.

The LG Gram is famous for its low weight and it keeps the Swift Edge 16 at bay here, coming in at 1.2kg without a GPU and 1.3kg with a GPU. So, it’s a close-run thing, with the Acer Swift Edge 16 not offering a GPU option and weighing 1.23kg. So that’s a win for LG when it’s a fair comparison.

However, LG Gram is also known for its thinness and the Swift Edge 16 bites back. Acer’s lightweight productivity machine measures 12.95mm compared to the 16.8mm of the LG, making it a big win for the Swift Edge 16 (2023).

The Swift Edge 16 has a better display

The display could and should be a huge deciding factor for any purchasing decision between these two machines, as Acer looks set to have quite the lead for not much extra cash.

Acer Swift Edge (2022) – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Acer Swift Edge 16 is offering a 120Hz 3.2K OLED panel compared with up to a 144Hz QHD+ display on the LG. Despite Acer looking dominant with these specs, the starting price of the Acer is $1,299 (~£1,044) while the LG is $1,399 (~£1,125).

If a bright, colourful and detailed display is something you have even a modicum of interest in having on your next laptop, then the Swift Edge 16 is the one to more seriously consider here.

The Gram 16 offers more graphical grunt

Like the LG Gram 16 not offering an OLED option, there is something Acer doesn’t offer on its side as well. That’s a graphics card option.

The LG Gram 16 can be equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics chip. It isn’t the latest and greatest but it should enable some low-end gaming and modest editing capabilities. Again, we have to caveat our performance comparisons here as we can only go on specs and you’ll have to wait for our review, but if you need more than straightforward productivity, the LG does offer something extra.