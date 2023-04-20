Acer Predator Triton 17 X (2023) vs Razer Blade 16 (2023)

Acer has unveiled a new high-end gaming laptop called the Predator Triton 17 X. It’s packing some impressive features, including a Mini LED screen and RTX 4090 GPU graphics chip.

But the Predator Triton 17 X has a lot of competition in 2023, with Razer also flaunting its own high-performance Mini LED laptop in the form of the Razer Blade 16 (2023).

We haven’t tested or reviewed either gaming laptop just yet, but we’ve dug into the specs to find the key differences that set these laptops apart. Here they are:

Razer Blade 16 (2023)

Razer has a dual-mode display

The most interesting feature of the latest Razer Blade 16 is undoubtedly the ability to switch between two different displays: a 3840 x 2400 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1920 x 1200 display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

In comparison, the Acer Predator Triton 17 X has a static 2560×1600 display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The lower max resolution means its display won’t look quite as sharp. Both laptops feature Mini LED technology to boost the contrast.

It’s also worth pointing out the Predator Triton 17 X has a slightly larger screen at 17 inches, while the Razer Blade 16 has a 16-inch panel. But if you really care about getting the biggest laptop screen possible, it’s also worth checking out the Razer Blade 18.

Acer offers more max RAM and storage

Acer has been more generous when it comes to the available specs that you can configure its gaming laptop with. If you’re happy to spend a lot of money, you can equip the Predator Triton 17 X (2023) with up to a whopping 64GB DDR5 memory and 4TB of storage.

The Razer Blade 16 still packs some high-end specs, but doesn’t quite match the Acer. Its max specs include 32GB of DDR5 memory and 2TB of storage.

You could argue that these maximum specs are overkill anyway, with 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage easily plentiful enough for the average gamer. But if you’re one of those gamers who likes to max out the specs, the Acer could well be more appealing.

Acer Predator Triton 17 X (2023)

Razer has a slightly more powerful processor

Both the Acer and Razer can be kitted out with the Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU, which is the most powerful graphics chip you can find in a laptop right now.

In terms of the processor, however, the Razer laptop has a slight edge thanks to its Intel Core i9-13900HX chip, which sees boost clock speeds up to 5.5Ghz, as well as 24 cores and 32 threads.

The top processor found inside the Acer Predator Triton 17 X is the Intel Core i9-13950HX, which also has 24 cores and 32 threads, but its boost clock speeds max out at 5.4Ghz.

Will that make a major difference to the gaming performance? Probably not. In fact, both laptops’ cooling solutions will likely have a greater impact. We’ll have to wait until we get both laptops in for review to know which is the most powerful option.

The Acer Predator Triton 17 X is heavier

The weight of a gaming laptop only really matters if you carry it around in a bag. But it’s still an important consideration just in case you want to pop over to a friend’s house or play games from an office or hotel room.

The Acer Predator Triton 17 X is the heavier laptop of the two, coming in at a weighty 3kg. That’s not a huge surprise considering it’s sporting a massive 17-inch screen, but nevertheless rules this laptop out as a practical portable.

The Razer Blade 16 is undeniably a heavy laptop, but it’s noticeably lighter at 2.45kg. We’d still label this as a desktop replacement rather than a portable gaming laptop, but the fact it weighs 500 grams less than the Acer means it won’t be quite as taxing on your back when stowed in a bag.