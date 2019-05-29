Today's Top Picks
Latest Reviews
Google Pixel 3a
The best budget smartphone camera
OnePlus 7
The OnePlus 7 may not be as exciting as the OnePlus 7 Pro, but it's still a pretty interesting beast. Find out…
Asus ROG Strix XG17 portable gaming monitor
Mario Kart never looked so good
Lenovo Qualcomm 5G laptop
A glimpse into the future for 5G-connected laptops
Hotpoint Ultima HSFO 3T223 W X Dishwasher
A slimline dishwasher that's big on features and performance
Featured Reviews
Energenie MiHome Heating
Nest integration makes this system stand out – but it's fiddly to use
Arlo Ultra
A fantastically expensive security camera with a 4K resolution
Fujifilm X-T30: the best sub-£1000 camera?
A brilliant little camera for travel and street photography
Beats PowerBeats Pro
Better than the AirPods?
Layers of Fear 2 Review
A spooky yet ultimately underwhelming horror outing
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Review
Everything but the NFC
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
An excellent gaming mouse with plenty going for it
Nokia 5.1 Review
A great screen and design for the price
Flare Pro 2HD
Great sounding in-ears that offer wired and wireless performance for £400
Best Deals
Scorching Pixel 3 Deal: Only Pay 99p Upfront with our Exclusive Offer
-
Best Kindle and Fire Tablets Deals for Amazon Prime Day UK 2019
The best cheap soundbar deals in the UK for May 2019
Best Headphones Deals for Amazon Prime Day UK 2019: What to expect
-
The best cheap TV deals in the UK for May 2019
When and What is Amazon Prime Day? Your Step-by-Step Guide to US Amazon Prime Day 2019 Deals
-
Best Laptop Deals in the UK for May 2019 – Bargains for every budget
Philips Hue and Echo Dot Deal: Save £75.99 on the Smart Home Starter Kit and AI Speaker Bundle
Latest Buying Guides
Best Intel processor: Core i3, i5, i7 and i9 explained
Best Cheap Phones: 10 brilliant budget smartphones 2019
Best PC Games 2019: games to get the best out of your PC
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games 2019: All the biggest titles coming this year
Best RPG Games: All the role-playing adventures you need to embark on
Best Fitness Tracker 2019: 9 best activity bands you can buy today
More from Trusted Reviews
Another Xiaomi phone is getting the Android Q beta – here's how to install
Rainbow Six Siege's old operators could be getting a visual redesign to make them look like heroes
Nvidia Studio laptops offer a ray tracing MacBook Pro alternative
-
Final Fantasy 14’s Naoki Yoshida on Shadowbringers, Yoko Taro and winning back the trust of fans
Google's Pixel 3a is tough as old boots
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cameras will probably look like this
The first-ever integrated 5G mobile processor is coming soon – and it's not from Qualcomm
The OnePlus 7 will finally be available to buy very soon