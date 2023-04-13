Recycle your old printer with Currys’ impressive HP Smart Tank trade-in offer

(Sponsored) Even though they’re an essential part of any home office, printers can be the absolute bane of your tech collection if you don’t buy the right one. From paper jams to dealing with low ink, some printers can be more hassle than they’re worth, but getting rid of your existing printer responsibly can also be a tiresome affair if you don’t have the required recycling facilities nearby. Luckily, thanks to Currys’ new trade-in offer, you can do away with your old printer and pick up a premium HP Smart Tank with a noticeable discount attached.

Until April 30th, you’ll have the chance to swipe a clean £30 off the price of a new HP Smart Tank printer when you bring in your working or non-working printer to a nearby Currys store. This means that in one fell swoop, you can ethically recycle your old device whilst picking up a far superior printer in the process, and for less than you’d usually have to pay otherwise.

Of course, if you’re not too familiar with the latest advancements in the world of home printers then you might be wondering what the HP Smart Tank range actually brings to the table. Luckily for anyone looking to upgrade for their ageing printer, the difference is night and day.

As you might have guessed from its name, the HP Smart Tank range builds upon the decades of innovation HP has had in the printer space to develop a new ink system that allows you to get more high-quality prints from a single tank.

For starters, each HP Smart Tank printer comes with up to three years worth of ink in the box, so you can start printing photos, documents and more as soon as you set-up your new printer.

Right out of the box you’ll have enough black ink to get through 12,000 pages, or 8,000 colour pages. If a heavy workload sees that you make good use of the included ink then you don’t have to worry about staying on top of refills either, as the printer can sort that for you.

Just take the HP Smart Tank Plus 555 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer as an example – this printing powerhouse boasts internal sensors that monitor the ink levels constantly. When the time to refill is on the horizon, the printer will let you know immediately via the HP Smart App so that you can top up your stock without ever needing to make a dash to the nearest ink supplier.

The HP Smart App also comes in handy if you want to print something off quickly without needing to boot up your laptop or computer. Just follow the in-app instructions and you can print whatever it is you need directly from your phone. There’s even compatibility with Apple AirPrint which just makes the process even easier for iPhone users.

If you have limited desk space to work with then you don’t have to worry about accommodating a large printer either. The range also includes compact options like the HP Smart Tank 7005 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer which not only helps to maximise your desk space with its smaller chassis, but its minimalist design allows it to blend in effortlessly with any existing decor.

Given the amount of e-waste that is prone to end up in landfill, any opportunity to recycle your tech responsibly is worth shouting about, but even more so if you can save money in the process. Just be sure to get down to your local Currys store before April 30th to save an extra £30 on eligible HP Smart Tank printers.