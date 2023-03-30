Level up your gaming set-up with this unbelievable JBL Quantum 350 discount

(Sponsored) Between next-generation consoles, the latest graphics cards and high refresh rate TVs, building the ideal gaming set-up can end up costing you a small fortune, and that’s before you factor in your desired tech for producing high-quality sound.

From surround sound speakers to all-in-one soundbars, it can be tricky to know which pick is right to bring out the best possible audio from your favourite games. Luckily, the JBL Quantum 350 wireless headset packs everything you could possibly need and for a limited time only, they can be bought at their lowest price yet from Currys.

You might be wondering though, against all of the options out there, why are the JBL Quantum 350 the best pick to go for right now? It’s simple, the Quantum 350 are packed with the latest features so that regardless of which console you’re playing on, you can enjoy high-end audio no matter what.

Let’s start with cross-compatibility – the JBL Quantum 350 are compatible with the PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch (when docked) and any gaming laptops or PCs that have a USB port to spare, so you don’t need to buy a separate pair of headphones if you want to pick up the action on a different system.

Wireless pairing with all compatible devices* also benefits from a lossless 2.4Ghz connection which prevents any dropouts while playing, as well as any unnecessary lag so the audio will always be right up to date with what’s happening on screen, giving you the competitive edge to stay in the moment.

Speaking of which, the Quantum 350 can keep up with even the most demanding play sessions thanks to a battery life of up to 22-hours. So if you’re looking to put the time in to find all the secret spells in Hogwarts Legacy, or even speedrun through the Resident Evil 4 remake campaign, the JBL Quantum 350 will be with you every step of the way. If you’ve forgotten to charge the headphones after last night’s session then a quick five-minute top up can net you up to an hour’s worth of game time.

For when you’re raiding dungeons with your clan, the included boom mic can hone in on your voice, ensuring that your teammates can hear you clearly even if there’s noise in the background. If you’re flying solo however and have no immediate use for the mic then it can be detached in an instant.

All of these features allow the JBL Quantum 350 to stand out, but as with any pair of headphones, the most important aspect will always be audio quality, and there’s no compromise there either. Whether it’s the faint footsteps of your enemies in the distance or the whoosh of bullets as they zip right past you, the Quantum 350 can embolden the action on-screen with great detail via the built-in JBL QuantumSOUND signature, taking your gaming sessions to a whole new level of immersion.

With rich and powerful 40mm drivers, the JBL Quantum 350 are perfect for any gamer, but for a limited only you can bag the headphones with a slick £15 discount at Currys, meaning that they’ll only set you back £59.99.

For all the features packed into the Quantum 350, you’d be hard pressed to find a pair of gaming headphones that can compete at the same price, so don’t miss out on this incredible offer while it’s still available.

*A wired connection is required when using an Xbox console