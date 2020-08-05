Juggling tasks but your PC drops the ball? Don’t get MAD, get AMD [SPONSORED]

Old laptop starting to show its age? Need a new machine to edit video or play games on the go? Shipping off to uni and need a reliable essay writing station?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then you’ll want to consider checking out one of the multitude of new AMD Ryzen 4000 laptops currently on sale at Currys PC World.

Here’s three reasons why.

Hassle free computing no matter how many tasks you’re juggling

If you’re upgrading your laptop for the first time in years and don’t want to repeat the process anytime soon then an AMD 4000 machine is a great choice.

For those who missed it, AMD Ryzen is one of the tech world’s hottest items. Since it launched many moons ago, the chips have grown to become THE go to option for many creatives, gamers and regular laptop users due to their cutting edge designs and improved multi-core performance. It has also won numerous accolades at the yearly Trusted Reviews Awards.

AMD Ryzen 4000 is the magnum opus of this work and offers unparalleled, future-proof performance that’ll let you browse the web and stream Netflix, Disney Plus, or whatever content you fancy over the web for years to come.

Specifically, the chips are 25% more responsive than their predecessors and thanks to their improved specs and Zen 2, 7nm architecture, even laptops with the entry level Ryzen 3 are able to run multiple processes (apps, web browser tabs).

If you just have basic needs, the advantage of Ryzen 3 is that alongside being the most affordable option, it’s also the least demanding, meaning any machine infused with it should offer great battery life.

This, plus their support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, means you can get a modern laptop that’s powerful enough to meet your basic computing needs for years to come and won’t break the bank.

If this sounds like you, then you’ll be pleased to hear there are a number of stellar options on show at Currys PC World. These include laptops from Lenovo’s Ideapad and Acer’s Aspire lines, which regularly both score incredibly well when tested at Trusted Reviews.

Don't get MAD, get AMD! AMD Ryzen 4000 series Don't get MAD, get AMD! Introducing the AMD 4000 series processors, offering unparalleled future proof performance whether you're streaming Netflix, firing out emails or embarking on the latest eSports challenge, AMD has got you covered. Check out latest range available now at Currys PC World. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Designed for students and mobile office workers

If you’re after something a little more focused and portable for office or school work, there are also plenty of great AMD Ryzen 4000 laptops available.

Though if this is what you’re after then you’ll almost certainly be better off paying a little extra to get a laptop with the mid-tier Ryzen 5, which features more cores and generally better performance than the Ryzen 3.

Thanks to clever work by AMD around the chips; architecture and thermal efficiency, there are plenty of thin and super light Ryzen 5 options on the market to choose from. For business users these include sleak entries in Lenovo and HP’s respective “made for business” Thinkpad and Pro Book lines.

If you’re a more general buyer looking for something to watch Netflix on, or play casual games between lectures there are plenty of other great choices.

The HP Envy x360 both has a nifty 360-hinge design that’ll let you set it in tent or tablet modes, making it great for on the go Netflix sessions as well as essay writing.

Enough oomph for creatives

Looking for something with a little more power for creative work? Then you’re in the right place. Ryzen is built from the ground up for creative work, with its improved multi-core speeds making it significantly faster than the competition at everything from digital painting and photo editing to hardcore video editing and 3D modelling.

As an added bonus, the 4000 chips are powerful enough to play basic eSports titles so you can use them for a quick blast on Fortnite when you’re on a break. If this sounds like you, there are a number of great laptops running the latest top dog Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 chips on offer at Currys PC World. Dell’s G-series line has always been a great choice for people who don’t want to break the bank.

