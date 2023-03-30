Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 with the versatile Samsung Galaxy A Series

(Sponsored) In the world of Android smartphones, Samsung has always led the charge with new and exciting technology that changes the definition of what a smartphone can do and how you interact with your device on a daily basis. After years of groundbreaking tech, Samsung has done it yet again with its new A Series smartphones, designed to bring high-end specs to a multitude of users.

The A Series is comprised of four incredible handsets: the balanced Galaxy A34 5G, the premium Galaxy A54 5G, and the cost effective (but still powerful) Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A14 5G. Because not everyone uses their handset in the same way, these phones have been designed with different use cases in mind, but they all still benefit from Samsung’s cutting edge technology.

All four phones are available at Carphone Warehouse right now but to sweeten the deal even further, anyone who picks up a Galaxy A34 or Galaxy A54 phone can also get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

The offer is only around until April 25th so if you want to upgrade from your old handset and swipe a premium pair of noise cancelling earbuds with high quality sound to boot, then now’s the time to buy. If you’re a little unsure as to which handset from the Galaxy A Series is right for you then allow us to explain what makes each phone stand out.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy A34, this phone understands exactly what most people want out of a smartphone: great speed that holds up during intensive tasks, a smooth screen for scrolling through social media and importantly, a sizeable battery that can get you to the end of the day without worry.

The Galaxy A34 soars on all three fronts, particularly with its large 6.6-inch FHD+ screen which makes it perfectly set for watching your favourite films and TV shows on the go, while the 120Hz refresh rate makes the process of moving through your social media feed feel as smooth as butter.

If you do plan on streaming some content then you won’t have to worry about facing a flat battery at the end of the day either, thanks to the massive 5000mAh cell housed inside the Galaxy A34. When you absolutely have to share a photo of your new favourite cafe with your friends, the A34’s triple camera array has you covered there too, so you’re ready to tackle a plethora of scenes.

By almost any metric, the Galaxy A34 is the ideal handset for most people but if you rely on your phone for a bit more than the average person then the Galaxy A54 will be better suited for your needs.

The next-level camera system features a main 50MP sensor which can extract tons of detail from almost any scenario – perfect if you need to share something with your followers. That detail also continues when you swap to the front-facing 32MP selfie camera, so you’ll always look your best no matter what.

If you’re not too fussed about having the latest specs but simply prefer having a phone that works well during everyday use whilst also giving you access to the vast range of Samsung-exclusive apps, then the Galaxy A14 is a fantastic alternative. If you have a reliable 5G connection in your area then you can also opt for the Galaxy A14 5G to make use of those faster network speeds.

For all budgets and use cases, the Samsung Galaxy A Series has you covered. If you’re upgrading to the Galaxy A34 or Galaxy A54 then make sure you head over to Carphone Warehouse before April 25th to bag a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 when you buy.