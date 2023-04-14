Experience a tripod like no other with the auto-levelling Benro Theta

(Sponsored) It doesn’t matter if you’re using a DSLR, a mirrorless camera or even a smartphone – a tripod is an essential addition to any photographer’s kit but there are too many options out there that have simply followed the same design without any sense of innovation. Throwing out the rulebook and replacing it with an entirely revamped approach to tripods, the Benro Theta is the first of its kind to truly complement the feature-set of a modern camera.

For starters, Benro recognises that stability is paramount when it comes to using a tripod during a shoot. After all, any tripod that can’t keep your camera level simply isn’t worth keeping at all, but as any budding photographer can attest, the process of needing to readjust your tripod to match the requirements of each new shot can seriously eat into your shoot time.

To get around this issue, the Theta includes an electronic auto-levelling system that can place your camera at the exact level you need without any manual input, allowing you to spend more time getting the shots you need and less time fiddling about with ancient tripod mechanisms. This ease of use has also spread out into the design philosophy of the Benro Theta.

Unlike the tripods of old which use external clamps to lock each leg into place, the Theta uses a revamped twist locking system which allows you to set the length of each leg in one swift motion, and there’s even a sand-guard built into the legs so that any shoots down at the beach don’t result in loose particles getting swept up inside the tripod.

The sealed aluminium collars that keep sand at bay are also tough enough to withstand water, so you can get those gorgeous ocean shots with the Theta planted firmly in the water. You won’t have to worry about accidental bumps or knocks either, as the Theta has been designed to recognise the risk of a fall and to lock its legs accordingly so that your camera doesn’t reach the floor.

If you’re getting to the end of a shoot however and you want to catch one last shot before you lose the light, the last thing you want is to waste valuable time remounting your camera to your tripod. Well, thanks to the Theta’s quick release plate which can be popped on to the bottom of your camera, you can immediately lock your device to the mount without needing to adjust anything or screw the camera in.

Speaking of which, that mount sits on top of the Theta Ball Head, which allows you to adjust the frame vertically or horizontally so that you can achieve the exact angle you’re after. You can even shoot in portrait mode by simply tilting the Ball Head on its side and locking in.

All of these features would be enough to make the Benro Theta stand out from the crowd, but it still has a few extra tricks up its sleeve for a truly unrivalled tripod experience. The Theta can house additional modules to add even more features into the mix.

Check out the tripod’s Kickstarter page

For instance, the Camera Control Module allows you to manoeuvre your camera wirelessly from up to 150ft away via the Benro app on your smartphone. This is particularly handy for wildlife photographers who don’t want to risk making a noise and scaring off their subjects before capturing the perfect shot.

Alternatively, vloggers and content creators will really appreciate the GoLive Module which lets you livestream directly from your Theta-mounted camera, which offers up far superior video quality than livestreaming via a webcam or smartphone camera.

If you’re ready to see how the Benro Theta can revolutionise your next photoshoot then you can head over to the tripod’s Kickstarter page and secure one for yourself at a discounted rate and double the warranty to six-years at no extra cost. Be aware however that time is running out to back the project, so if you want to get the Benro Theta and save money in the process then there’s no time like the present.