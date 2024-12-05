Verdict

The Zidoo Z3000 Pro is a fantastic media player that effortlessly handles any file format you throw at it, and even supports 8K for those with an eye on the future. An intuitive user interface combined with a well designed remote makes this classy addition to the Zidoo line-up a joy to use, while the HDD bay handles hard drives with capacities up to 16TB. Only the lack of 3D support disappoints, but otherwise this capable unit is the perfect solution for anyone who loves collecting physical media but fears running out of shelf space.

Pros Supports every resolution up to 8K/60Hz

HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback

Comprehensive file support

Intuitive user interface Cons No support for 3D

Key Features High-performance multi-functional processor Equipped with a powerful Amlogic S928X-K chipset

Smooth operation 8GB DDR4 RAM and 64GB eMMC storage ensures flawless playback

Android 11 operating system Delivers improved system performance and stability

Dual HDMI outputs Separate HDMI outputs for video and audio means you don’t need to upgrade your AV receiver

Support for resolutions up to 8K/60Hz Handles native 8K but can also upscale lower resolutions to 8K

High Dynamic Range Support for HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Introduction

The Zidoo Z3000 Pro forms part of the brand’s range of media players designed specifically for home cinema enthusiasts.

These models all have aluminium bodies, hidden HDD bays, front displays, backlit remote controls, and built-in wireless aerials. The Z3000 Pro sits above the 4K Z2000 Pro, and below the flagship UHD8000 with its full-width chassis, dual HDD bays and audiophile connectivity.

If you’re like me and still enjoy buying 4K discs and Blu-rays, you inevitably have to decide where to put all the box sets and special editions you accumulate. One solution is to rip the films as MKV files or even the entire disc as an ISO file, and then store them on hard drives or a NAS to help save space. This is where Zidoo comes in handy with its extensive line-up of extremely well-specified media players.

Availability

The Zidoo Z3000 Pro is widely available and retails for £579, although if you want 3D support and aren’t bothered about 8K you can go for the cheaper Z2000 Pro at £379. Conversely audiophiles may prefer buying the flagship UHD8000, which will set you back £1,099.

Design

Well built aluminium alloy chassis

Large and informative LED display

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antenna

Hidden bay for 3.5-inch HDD

High quality power supply

The Zidoo Z3000 Pro sports an attractive design, with a brushed aluminium alloy casing that’s finished in home cinema-friendly black. The player uses a high quality power supply that connects via a three-pin cable at the rear, where you’ll also find a hard on/off switch.

There’s a large and informative LED display on the left that can be turned off if necessary, an illuminated standby button in the middle, and a textured drop-down panel on the right, behind which is the 3.5-inch HDD bay. The overall build quality is excellent, and my only complaint is it’s not a full-width unit – if you want that you’ll have to stump up for the more expensive UHD8000.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

All the connectivity is at the rear, where you’ll find dual HDMI outputs. The main output supports video up to 8K/60p, while the second is for audio only, with Zidoo employing digital separation technology to isolate interference between the two. This approach is very handy if your AV processor or receiver can’t pass 8K resolution content. There are also optical and coaxial digital outputs, plus a stereo analogue output using RCA connectors.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The rest of the physical connections are composed of two USB 3.0 ports, an IR extender and RS-232 connector for serial control, along with an extra USB 2.0 port behind the drop down flap at the front. There’s a gigabit LAN port for a wired connection or IP control, and thanks to its built-in antennas the Z3000 Pro also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for effective wireless connectivity.

Operation

4K user interface

Poster Wall 4.0

Backlit remote

Control app

Smart control

The Zidoo Z3000 Pro is very easy to setup thanks to its handy wizard and sensibly laid out menu system. All you need to do is connect your display or AV receiver, depending on their capabilities, and then largely leave most of the menu options at their default settings. There are plenty of settings to keep tweakers happy, but the auto settings will detect the type of display you are using and adjust the all the video and audio outputs accordingly.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The extensive processing horsepower under the hood ensures the player’s interface and operation is silky smooth and highly responsive. The user interface is delivered at a resolution of 4K, and includes a Poster Wall for laying out all your films and TV shows in an easily accessible fashion. There are extensive options for customising the layout, and it also skims TMBD for poster art, images and info. If you’re like me and love categorising content, you can have hours of fun as you rip your favourite films and add them to the Z3000.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The built-in large capacity HDD bay ensures stable and high-speed bidirectional read and write capabilities, providing more convenient media storage. The Z3000 can handle hard drives with a capacity of up to 16TB, which should be enough storage to handle the largest of physical disc libraries. Fitting a hard drive couldn’t be easier, you literally just open the door, slot in the drive, and then close it again. The Z3000 will then automatically add it to the file manager for access.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The included remote control is an absolute joy to use thanks to an intuitive layout and a backlight that activates automatically when you pick it up. There’s also HDMI-CEC and a remote app (iOS and Android), if you’re looking for alternative forms of control, while an RS232 serial connector and support for Control 4 will keep custom installers happy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features

Powerful five-core processor

Android 11 operating system

8GB of RAM/64GB built-in storage

The Z3000 Pro uses Android 11 as its operating system, which ensures it remains smooth and responsive in operation. It also sports a powerful Amlogic S928X-K five-core processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. As mentioned the 3.5-inch HDD bay supports compatible hard drives up to 16TB for onboard storage, although can also use the player to access content stored on a NAS on a local network.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

All of this processing power ensures the Z3000 Pro is not only fast, responsive and robust in operation but also ensures it can handle a comprehensive range of video and audio file types, along with every resolution up to 8K, any frame rate up to 60p, every version of high dynamic range, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and lossless audio up to and including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Picture Performance

HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Resolutions up to 8K/60p

Frame rate switching

12-bit colour depth

AI processing

Subtitle shifting

The Zidoo Z3000 Pro offers near-comprehensive video support, making it an almost perfect media player. The only blot on its copy book is the lack of 3D support, which is no longer included for some reason. If you really want 3D playback you’ll need to buy the cheaper Z2000 Pro instead, although this player is limited to 4K.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Otherwise the Z3000 has you covered with support for 8K, 4K, and every version of HDR including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The level of file support is insane, and with the exception of 3D I wasn’t able to find any file type that the Zidoo couldn’t detect and immediately play, so from this perspective it has you covered.

This kind of comprehensive file support has been a feature of Zidoo’s media players for years, but the big new feature on the Z3000 Pro is its ability to scale all content up to 8K, which I was able to check using my reference JVC DLA-NZ900 projector. It can also output native 8K from suitably encoded video files, so for the first time I was able to enjoy the full capabilities of my 8K beamer, and unsurprisingly the results were incredible.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

However, once I had satisfied my curiosity I ultimately chose to set the Z3000 Pro to output 4K, partly because there isn’t much native 8K content, but also because the upscaling to 8K didn’t appear to make any noticeable difference to perceived resolution. It also meant I could output directly to my AV processor, rather than splitting the audio off using the second HDMI output and sending the video directly to the JVC with the primary HDMI 2.1 output.

The other advantage of sticking with 4K is that it allowed me to take full advantage of the Z3000 Pro’s ability to handle up to 4:4:4 and 12-bit colour depth, while the AI-enhanced 4K upscaling proved highly effective with lower resolution content. In fact, I’d go as far as to say the Z3000 Pro is the most capable media player I’ve tested to date.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Zidoo has added an automatic frame switching feature to ensure smooth and accurate playback regardless of the frame rate. It proved very effective in testing and eliminated a few issues I had with the earlier Z1000 Pro. Another useful feature is the ability to move subtitles, which is handy if they’ve been placed in the black bars and like me you’re using a 2.35:1 aspect ratio projection screen.

To be honest I’m just scratching the surface of what the Z3000 Pro can do, but no matter what your requirements it’s a safe best this Zidoo media player has the solution. Most importantly it’s flawless in operation, playing all the files I tested without any issues, and delivering the video in exactly the resolution, frame rate and dynamic range in which it was encoded.

Audio Performance

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Lossless music playback

Wireless music streaming

Music library management

The Zidoo Z3000 Pro isn’t just a first-class video player, it’s also a superb music player if you fancy ripping CD, DVD-Audio or SACD discs and storing those on its hard drive. Along with lossless audio formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for movies, there’s also high-resolution audio support for formats like DSF, DFF, DSD, ISO, AIFF, APE, ALAC, FLAC and WAV. So basically, whatever audio file format you’re using, the Z3000 Pro can play it!

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Z3000 Pro includes a music library that offers both local music playback and comprehensive local music management. You can add music files from local hard drives and network storage across platforms, and the Zidoo music library will automatically skim information, match artists, and add album covers. You can categorise by artist, album, genre or any other criteria that takes your fancy.

If you want to stream music that’s also a possibility, either using built-in Tidal Connect or via high-quality DLNA casting from music streaming apps installed on mobile devices within the same local network. As with the video side of things, the Z3000 Pro is a flawless performer that delivers audio exactly as encoded. Audiophiles may prefer some of the features on the more expensive UHD8000, but for most people the Z3000 is a top drawer music player.

Should you buy it? You want comprehensive file support The Z3000 Pro is an exceptional media player that can handle just about any video or audio file format you throw at it. Buy Now You want 3D playback Unfortunately the Z3000 Pro doesn’t support 3D files, so if this is an important feature choose the 4K Z2000 Pro instead.

Final Thoughts The Zidoo Z3000 Pro is a well-designed, solidly built and extensively specified media player. It’s a piece of cake to setup and use, and offers plenty of customisation options for those who like to curate their collections. Crucially it proved to be bullet-proof in testing, handling every file type I tried apart from 3D. It also delivers a flawless video and audio performance that’s seamless in operation. It might not be quite the same as putting on your favourite disc, but frankly it’s a lot more user friendly and means you don’t have to find space to cram in another bookcase. Trusted Score

How we test We test every product we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested for more than a week Tested with real world use

FAQs Does the Zidoo Z3000 Pro support streaming apps? The Z3000 Pro is designed to store and playback content from a built-in hard drive, if you want to access streaming services you should look at Fire, Apple or Roku devices instead.