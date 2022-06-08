First Impressions

For folks on a budget, the Zhiyun Smooth Q4 could end up being a solid contender against pricier smartphone gimbals like the DJI OM 5. Key Features Extendable arm: Get the same experience as a selfie stick

New folding design: More compact and easier to store

Magnetic fill light: Attach the fill light and several filters when you want to

Introduction

Inspired by the changes on the DJI OM 5, Zhiyun has gone back to the drawing board for its latest smartphone gimbal: the Zhiyun Smooth Q4.

For most content creators who use their smartphone exclusively to capture footage, a proper smartphone gimbal is a must. DJI has long held dominance in this realm but Zhiyun has been taking the company to task with its own devices that not only offer a lot of the same specs, but also tend to come in with a cheaper price tag.

Last year’s Zhiyun Smooth Q3 was a delight to use, and while I found the companion app and the somewhat fiddly fill light to be lacking, the overall device was one that I could easily recommend to folks who want stable footage on a budget.

In the time since the DJI OM 5 has been on the market, bringing with it a simpler folding design as well as an extendable arm that could achieve the same effect of the once-popular selfie stick; it’s clear that Zhiyun was paying close attention to its rival as both of those features (and more) have made their way to the Smooth Q4.

Instead of using the screw mechanism of the Smooth Q3, the Q4 now requires one simple movement to fold outwards and be ready for action. This is particularly handy if you want to capture some footage quickly.

Just like the OM 5, the base of the gimbal itself can now extend to give your shots a more heightened perspective. From the brief time I’ve spent with the Q4, this extender seems sturdy enough and it doesn’t budge easily during use.

One of the big additions to the Smooth Q3 was a built-in fill light which, while a great idea in theory, was let down by the fact that the button to toggle the feature wouldn’t always recognise an input. This time around, Zhiyun has done away with the button completely, instead opting for a magnetic system where the fill light switches on the moment you attach it, and can be switched off upon removal.

There are also several colour filters included with the gimbal to add a unique shade to the fill light itself. Admittedly, these filters are so small that you’ll only see the benefit of their presence in darker environments, but the magnetic system itself has been a joy to use so far.

Zhiyun has also made some huge changes to the companion app and from my first impressions I can tell you that the interface is a great deal simpler than it was before. I need to spend more time with the app to comprehend all of the changes made, but it’s great to see that Zhiyun has listened to feedback and incorporated it into the Smooth Q4.

First impressions More time is needed to fully delve into all of the new features available on the Zhiyun Smooth Q4 but from my first impressions, this could be the go-to alternative for people who want a gimbal that’s similar to the DJI OM 5 but comes with a cheaper price tag. Trusted Score

Specs ‹ UK RRP EU RRP Weight Zhiyun Smooth Q4 £119 €129 370 G ›