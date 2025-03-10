Verdict The Xiaomi G Pro 27i punches well above its weight, providing a responsive, punchy and generally excellent picture for its modest price point. It's also reasonably detailed, offers a decent port selection and comes with lots of scope for stand adjustment. The more basic OSD may not be enough for some, though.

Key Features 1152-zone Mini LED backlight The G Pro 27i comes with a 1152-zone Mini LED backlight to offer some supremely bright and punchy images.

DisplayHDR1000 support It also comes with fully-fledged HDR support, which can allow for up to 1000 nits of peak brightness.

Highly-adjustable stand This Xiaomi monitor comes with a highly adjustable stand with everything from height adjust to portrait orientation, and also needs no tools to put it together.

Introduction

Xiaomi isn’t a name that’s really attached to potent gaming monitors, but the G Pro 27i might just be a diamond in the rough for gamers wanting a vibrant picture on a budget.

This is a 27-inch 1440p (2560×1440) resolution IPS screen, complete with a 1152-zone Mini LED backlight for supremely vibrant images, and a 180Hz refresh rate for responsive, smooth output.

For the £299.99/$370 asking price, that’s fantastic value, considering the cost of the likes of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 (2023) as a big Mini LED screen that’s pushing four figures.

With this in mind, the G Pro 27i isn’t alone in its quest for Mini LED-based greatness at a cut price, with the AOC Gaming Q27G3XMN/BK offering a similar feature set, with the same resolution, size and refresh rate, but a Mini LED backlight with only 336 dimming zones at around the same price tag.

I’ve been testing Xiaomi’s option for the last few weeks to see how well it stacks up against key rivals, and whether it’s one of the best gaming monitors. Let’s take a closer look.

Design

Compelling two-tone colourway

Excellent stand adjustment

Decent port selection

From certain angles, the G Pro 27i looks a lot like recent Alienware monitors, with its two-tone black and white colourway.

It’s mostly black on the front bezel of the monitor, while the rear portion, stand included, is white. There is some Xiaomi lettering on the rear of the panel itself, while the stand features the words ‘Mini LED’ up the side, which is an interesting choice I would have preferred not to have.

There is a small amount of assembly required, with four screws needed to fix the base to the stand itself. The actual panel locks into the back of the stand without any need for tools. It’s reasonably easy to put together, at least.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The stand here offers decent adjustment, with a good scope of tilt, pivot and height adjustment so you can get comfortable with this monitor. What’s more, if you want to use this G Pro 27i in a portrait orientation, then you can – just watch out for anything positioned right by it as you swing it around.

If you don’t want to use the bundled stand, it’s handy to note that this screen is 100 x 100 mm VESA compatible. It is easy to slot onto any third-party arms or mounts you already have.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The G Pro 27i’s port selection is decent for a monitor at this more affordable price point, coming with a headphone jack and a pair of DisplayPort 1.4 ports that allow you to reap the benefit of the full 180Hz refresh rate with VRR, as well as two HDMI 2.0 ports for console connectivity.

You will be limited to 120Hz refresh rate over those ports, though. There isn’t a USB hub or KVM functionality, which is a bit of a shame, but then again, it isn’t an expectation for a monitor at this price.

Image Quality

Punchy, responsive output with Local Dimming enabled

HDR support works well in supported content

Fantastic colour accuracy

The 27-inch 1440p section of the gaming monitor market has become quite crowded in recent times, and it is possible to get some great options quite affordably. The G Pro 27i has to do quite a lot to stand out from the crowd.

I’m pleased to report that with the powers of its 1152-zone Mini LED backlight and a decent IPS screen, it manages to exceed its price point in image quality, especially with local dimming enabled.

Turning it to the ‘Medium’ setting reaped excellent rewards with a 707.7 nits peak SDR brightness for especially punchy and vibrant images, as well as deep blacks and immense dynamic range thanks to its 8880:1 contrast.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The support for HDR comes with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 to give up to 1000 nits of peak HDR brightness in supported content for even punchier visuals, as I found in runs of Forza Horizon 5. The 180Hz refresh rate also kept things responsive, as needed in a high-intensity racing title. I also found it useful even in Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to the powers of the RTX 4080 Super in my PC being able to comfortably hit 120fps or more at 1440p at its RT: Ultra default preset, while it also makes a difference in Counter-Strike 2 as a fast-paced shooter, too.

This panel is supported with AMD FreeSync in terms of variable refresh rate support to prevent screen-tearing and juddering, and while it is not officially supported with Nvidia’s own G-Sync, I had no troubles using it with my RTX 4080 Super.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Underneath the punchy nature of the Mini LED backlight, the G Pro 27i is an IPS panel, which makes a change to the VA options traditionally seen with Mini LED powers in the past.

This has the benefit of offering fantastic colour accuracy, with this option managing perfect 100% coverage of the mainstream sRGB colour space, as well as 99% DCI-P3 and 95% Adobe RGB. This makes it an especially suitable monitor for both productivity and more colour-sensitive, creative-focused workloads such as photo and video editing.

The trick with the G Pro 27i is to use it with local dimming on, as turning it off reduces this back to a bog-standard affordable IPS screen, just with an especially boosted peak brightness. Otherwise, its 0.20 black level when brightness is lower is fine, but going all the way to this panel’s peak brings it up to 0.61 and can turn them grey at certain points. In addition, the 1280:1 contrast ratio isn’t as impressive as with local dimming on, but is still decent for its panel type.

Software and Features

OSD is easy to navigate with a joystick

No speakers present

The G Pro 27i comes with a decently kitted-out OSD that gives you convenient access to its range of eight different picture modes with the Game Mode enabled, as well as the option to select different colour spaces, temperatures and such.

You can also choose whether you want local dimming on or off, and fiddle with HDR settings. There is a small amount of RGB lighting on the back of the monitor that’s controlled through its OSD and can give a small, but welcome, pop of colour to your space.

Navigation is handled with the joystick on the rear right of the panel as you look at it, and it’s easy to move through menus with it. This makes a change against other affordable monitors out there, including the AOC Gaming Q27G3XMN/BK, which employ button-based navigation that can be quite rage-inducing at times.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There aren’t any speakers here to judge, which is becoming more common with gaming monitors across the board, not just more affordable ones. If you’ve got separates or a soundbar already, then this isn’t an issue, although if you lack the desk space for speakers, then internal ones would have been useful for some.

Should you buy it?

You want vibrant, punchy images Xiaomi’s G Pro 27i impresses with its wonderfully bright and punchy images that also benefit from its immense colour accuracy and fantastic contrast. You want more advanced features The G Pro 27i nails the basics, but if you want more advanced features such as USB-C connectivity, a richer OSD or more HDR standards, you will be better off with another panel. Just beware that you will be paying a lot more.

Final Thoughts The Xiaomi G Pro 27i punches well above its weight, providing a responsive, punchy and generally excellent picture for its modest price point. It’s also reasonably detailed, offers a decent port selection and comes with lots of scope for stand adjustment. The more basic OSD may not be enough for some, though. With this in mind, the AOC Gaming Q27GX3MN/BK can’t get as bright as Xiaomi’s choice, nor offer as good contrast, while its butt0n-based OSD navigation is a bit of a pain. In short then, this Xiaomi option makes for an excellent and rather affordable Mini LED gaming monitor that gives the big manufacturers something to think about. For more options, check out our list of the best gaming monitors we’ve tested. Trusted Score Verdict

How we test We use every monitor we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it for both everyday tasks and more specialist, colour-sensitive work. We also check its colours and image quality with a colorimeter to test its coverage and the display’s quality. We used a colorimeter to get benchmark results.

We used a colorimeter to get benchmark results. We used our own expert judgement for image quality.

FAQs

What resolution is the Xiaomi G Pro 27i? The Xiaomi G Pro 27i is a 1440p monitor with a 2560×1440 resolution. Can I use the Xiaomi G Pro 27i with a console? You can use the Xiaomi G Pro 27i with a console, although with its HDMI 2.0 port, you are limited to 120Hz at the native 1440p resolution with VRR.

