 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

XGIMI Halo+ Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Trusted Reviews Recommended

A tweak to the original, the XGIMI Halo+ brings auto keystone correction to the party, making this portable projector incredibly easy to set up: just sit it down and you’ll get an in-focus, square image. High brightness and a Full HD resolution make this the highest-quality portable projector. It is quite large, and the lack of Netflix will put some people off.

Pros

  • Bright
  • Clever automatic setup
  • Clear image
  • Decent audio

Cons

  • Expensive
  • No native Netflix

Availability

  • UKRRP: £749
  • USARRP: $849

Key Features

  • Projector typeA portable projector with built-in battery, the Halo+ also runs Android TV so you can use it and its integrated apps almost anywhere
  • Streaming servicesRunning Android TV, the projector supports Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ natively; currently, Netflix is isn’t supported

Introduction

The XGIMI Halo is a quality portable projector thanks to its bright, Full HD image. Now, we have the XGIMI Halo+, a refinement of the original with some fancy new auto-setup features.

As with its predecessor, this model has an excellent interface via Android TV, good-enough speakers and decent battery life. Once again, the lack of Netflix support is a touch frustrating.

Design

  • Quite large for a portable projector
  • Built-in kickstand
  • Optional tripod mount

XGIMI has ventured too far from the Halo with the Halo+. In fact, stick them side by side and you’d find it hard to tell the difference: the Halo+ has a sensor on the front that it uses to automatically adjust keystone. Otherwise, the two look the same, a bit like bookshelf speakers.

XGIMI Halo+ auto keystone

Once again, the Halo+ pushes at the boundaries of what’s acceptable for a portable projector (172 x 114 x 114mm, 1.6kg). At this kind of size, the projector will still fit in a bag or suitcase, but it’s not as easy to carry around as the Anker Nebula Capsule Max

I’d also like to see a protective case in the box, as there’s no protection for the exposed lens on this model.

Power comes from the laptop-sized power brick. It has around 2.5m of cabling, so you can place the projector a fair way from a screen or wall and still have it powered, although there is an integrated battery for wire-free operation.

The Halo+ can sit on a desk or table, and it has an integrated kickstand underneath it, so that you can angle the projector.

XGIMI Halo+ side view

There’s also a standard tripod mount, which gives a bit more flexibility, particularly if you’re going to take this projector camping or use it outside.

XGIMI Halo+ kick stand

At the back, there’s the same port layout as with the standard Halo: HDMI, USB and 3.5mm audio out. 

XGIMI Halo+ ports

On top, there are some basic controls for volume and play/pause. It’s handy to have these for quick operation, but you’ll need to have the full remote to do anything else.

XGIMI Halo+ controls

It’s a slimline Bluetooth remote, which has just the right number of buttons to do what you need without looking overly confusing. It feels robustly made and the buttons all have a nice action.

XGIMI Halo+ remote

Features

  • Integrated Android TV and apps
  • Can take a 4K input
  • Disney+ and Amazon Prime work but Netflix does not

Every time the projector is turned on or moved, it runs through its automatic routines to get you the best picture. That includes auto-focus (as with the original Halo) and, new to this model, auto keystone correction. The latter appeared on the XGIMI Elfin, and works brilliantly: just sit the Halo+ down and it will adjust the picture automatically to fit both the space you have and get a square picture.

Given that keystone correction reduces the amount of resolution that you use for the image, it’s still worth trying to get the projector as square-on to a wall as you can, with keystone taking care of the last bit.

As is standard for XGIMI, the Halo+ runs Android TV (version 10 here). Interface wise, this is far better than the usual modified version of Android that many portable projectors use. Android TV is built for the big screen and remote control use (or voice search thanks to the Google Assistant), and it has the full Google Play Store available so that you can download apps.

XGIMI Halo+ main interface

Once again, we run into a problem: Netflix is available for download, but it has not been certified to run on this projector, so won’t actually run. There’s also a lack of some apps that you might expect to see. I couldn’t find NOW, for example.

The only way around the issue is to plug in an external device, such as a Fire TV Stick – this can be powered via the projector’s USB port, so at least you don’t need to carry around additional power adaptors.

If you don’t want extra devices, then the XGIMI Halo+ does support Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video out of the box. As these apps are the Android TV versions, they don’t support offline downloading, as you get with the Nebula Capsule Max, which runs the mobile Android versions of apps.

Performance

  • 900 Lumens makes this bright enough to use in a darkened room
  • Loud and powerful speakers
  • Capable of projecting a large screen

XGIMI has slightly boosted the brightness, up from the 800 Lumens of the Halo to the 900 Lumens we have here on the Halo+. Truth be told, this doesn’t make a huge amount of difference. The important thing is that this projector is much brighter than its portable competition and bright enough to use in a darkened room.

With a bit of ambient light around, you can get a regular TV-sized picture; as it gets to dusk and nighttime, you can go much larger. XGIMI says you can get up to a 200-inch picture, which is really much bigger than you’ll ever need. I found around 100-inches on an outside screen was about right.

Preset modes (film, sport, and so on) are built-in, although there are custom modes that let you adjust brightness, contrast and colour vibrancy individually, and you can turn the motion compensation on or off. 

XGIMI Halo+ settings

Without a doubt, the Halo+ with its Full HD resolution produces a far better image than most other portable projectors. The image is bright, with vibrant and rich colours, particularly with brighter more colourful content.

XGIMI Halo+ bright scene

Contrast is generally very good, too, although blacks do tend to be more grey, and darker scenes can be hard to see clearly under any kind of lighting. HDR10+ support helps boost detail in the image, although the limited brightness means that you can’t get the searing highlights that a high-end TV will deliver.

XGIMI Halo+ dark scene

XGIMI has built-in dual 5W Harmon/Kardon speakers, the same as on the Halo. These are loud and clear enough that you don’t need external speakers, although they lack bass for that true cinematic experience. Still, you can travel with just this projector and don’t need a Bluetooth speaker as you do with other portable speakers.

There’s a built-in battery, which will last around two hours. That’s great for camping if you want to watch an average-length film, but your epics will be out of reach on a single charge.

Once again, the non-replaceable LED lamp is rated to last for 30,000 hours. That’s more than ten years of use if you were to use the projector for eight hours a day.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want a bright portable projector with excellent image quality that’s very easy to set up, this is the model for you.

If you want Netlfix built-in, then you’ll have to look elsewhere. Those that want something smaller and lighter may prefer a different portable projector, too.

Final Thoughts

Quality, brightness and configuration wise, the XGIMI Halo+ is the king of the portable projectors. Its image is far better than that of the competition, and the built-in speakers are actually useable for watching films. If you want the best that portable projectors can offer, then this is the model for you.

That said, the lack of Netflix support is disappointing and there’s not enough difference here to convince existing XGIMI Halo owners to upgrade. For wider app support and offline viewing, the smaller Nebula Capsule Max may be a better choice. Those looking for a projector to use at home may want to check out our guide to the best projectors.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every projector we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Tested for more than a week

Tested using streaming apps with real world use

You might like…

Best Outdoor Projector: Open air cinema

Best Outdoor Projector: Open air cinema

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best projectors 2021: The biggest screen in the home

Best projectors 2021: The biggest screen in the home

Kob Monney 2 months ago

FAQs

Does the XGIMI Halo+ support Netflix?

Not natively, you’ll need to plug in an external device to get this service.

Does the XGIMI Halo+ have a battery?

Yes – it will last around two hours

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Resolution
Projector Type
Brightness Lumens
Lamp Life
Contrast Ratio
Max Image Size
HDR
Types of HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Audio (Power output)
Colours
Display Technology
Projector Display Technology
Throw Ratio
3D
XGIMI Halo+
£749
$849
XGIMI
114 x 145 x 172 MM
1.6 KG
2021
20/10/2021
XGIMI Halo+
1920 x 1080
Portable
900
30,000 hours
1000:1
200 inches
Yes
HDR10+
60 Hz
HDMI input, USB, 3.5mm audio output
4 W
Black
DLP
Single-chip DLP
1.2:1
Yes
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.