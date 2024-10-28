Verdict

The Wybot S1 is a solid choice for a mid-range robotic pool cleaner, offering plenty of customizable features through its companion app and reliable performance during testing. However, numerous negative user reviews highlighting recurring power issues make it hard to overlook some potential concerns, even though we didn’t encounter these problems ourselves.

Given its price, which matches the impressive Aiper S1 Scuba, we’d lean towards the latter. While the Aiper lacks app control, it offers more dependable performance overall.

Pros Decent battery life

Simple setup and operation

Easy maintenance

Compact and lightweight design Cons App loses connectivity underwater

Lacks ultra-fine filtration

Reported power button issues

Key Features Simple to set up It’s very easy to get everything going

Decent battery life The 6400mAh battery allows up to 3 hours of cleaning per charge

Introduction

Robot pool cleaners are one of the most rapidly expanding areas of automated home tech. As with robot vacuums, China is pioneering advancements in this growing sector with several brands producing cutting edge cleaning kit.

Wybot, a relatively new division of Wybotics (an established name in pool cleaning since 2005), introduced several models back in January at CES 2024, with the Wybot S1, which I have for review here, as one of its mid-range options.

I spent a couple of weeks testing at our Florida facility, and while it offers a raft of nifty features and pretty impressive automated cleaning, I did find that it isn’t without its issues either.

Design and Components

Nice design

Easy to move around

Dual roller brushes and suction inlets

Weighing in at 23.7lbs and measuring 17.8 x 16.8 x 11.5 inches, the Wybot S1 is designed to be both functional and aesthetically pleasing, sporting a sleek black and gray look with blue highlights. It resembles its competitor, the Aiper S1 Scuba, in both appearance and dimensions.

The top features a power button and charging port, with a rear handle for easy transport. As a cordless cleaner, it avoids the hassle of tangled wires – just make sure the charging port cover is securely in place before using it in water.

While my testing hasn’t revealed any power problems, there’s a significant number of Amazon reviews indicating a potential issue with the S1’s power button. It seems that after extended use, the button may malfunction, making it difficult to power on the device. It’s important to be aware of this potential issue.

Large wheels with caterpillar treads ensure strong grip on pool walls, while the underside houses dual roller brushes and suction inlets, supported by five smaller wheels for better manoeuvrability. The unit contains three internal motors – two for movement and one for filtration, although these are hidden from view.

Five LED indicators at the back signal the unit’s status: blue for active cleaning, yellow for low battery, and red for faults. The box includes a collection hook for retrieval, and floating pads can be added to help with wall climbing, though we didn’t find these necessary during our testing.

In Use

Simple pairing process

Tailored routines

Compatible with pools up to 1300 square feet

Before using the Wybot S1, you’ll need to charge it and pair it with your phone via Bluetooth for app-based control. Skipping this step limits you to basic cleaning modes without the customization options the app offers. Pairing was easy, taking only a few minutes, after which a range of cleaning modes and pool settings became available.

You can tailor the cleaner’s routine by selecting from wall, floor, or waterline cleaning, pool shape, and materials. Scheduling options are also available, and you can target specific areas like the waterline or steps.

Once set up, the Wybot S1 can be gently placed into the pool. It will sink slowly as air escapes, so be sure the charging port cover is sealed to avoid damage. Unfortunately, we did notice that once underwater, the Bluetooth connection drops, making mid-clean adjustments via the app impossible.

Wybot claims the S1 is compatible with pools up to 1300 square feet in various shapes. During testing, the S1 had no issues navigating an irregularly shaped pool with multiple levels, easily climbing walls and steps. It’s equipped with advanced gyroscopes and depth sensors, which help map out the most efficient cleaning route.

Performance

Admiral performance

Captured a significant amount of debris

Recharging takes about 2.5 hours

In our testing pool, which has a somewhat unconventional layout with both straight and curved edges, the Wybot S1 performed admirably. It cleaned the floor, walls, and waterline with ease, navigating steps and higher sections without getting stuck.

Its filtration system, rated at 13m³ per hour, captured a significant amount of debris, including soil, sand, and other small particles. Although our screened-in pool didn’t have large leaves, the Wybot S1 effectively cleaned up the finer dirt.

The cleaner’s 180μm fine filter is sufficient for typical pool debris, and its 6400mAh battery allows up to 3 hours of cleaning per charge (longer if you focus only on the floor). Recharging takes about 2.5 hours, with LED indicators turning green once fully charged.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you want a customizable cleaning experience The companion app here is full of features and it really makes crafting your experience easy. Buy Now If you want peace of mind while cleaning Manufacturing issues have been noted that could cause issues to certain units down the line.

Final Thoughts The Wybot S1 delivers good performance and offers excellent customization through its app. However, the concerning number of user reviews citing power button malfunctions is a major red flag, even though we didn’t experience this issue ourselves. At the same price point as the Aiper S1 Scuba, which lacks app connectivity but provides consistently reliable cleaning, we’d recommend the Aiper over the Wybot for peace of mind. Trusted Score