Sitting down to start playing WWE 2K19 I reflect that it’s been two decades since I played one of the earliest 3D wrestling games, Acclaim’s 1998 title WWF War Zone. It’s humbling to see just how far the genre has evolved from the core staples introduced back then, in terms of how much has been added, experimented and refined upon to what makes a good wrestling game. Most important to note though is that in all that time, even if I claim it’s a part of my own kayfabe, I still thoroughly suck at winning matches.

This is immediately apparent as, lacking a dedicated tutorial mode, I set up a Hell in a Cell match and struggled to get into the game. My clumsy efforts ending up quickly losing the flow of the fight. Though prompts flash on screen for the first time each situation is encountered like reversing a move or breaking out a grapple, and can be looked up in the pause menu, it was difficult to internalise the logic that these games have pretty much made their own as someone slightly rusty to them. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but a key aim Executive Producer Mark Little was keen to lay out was wanting to focus the series on fun, stating a desire to be able to gather people around a console and have new players be able to enjoy facing experienced players.

Thankfully, to help make things a little less one-sided (against me) a new feature introduced for this title is the payback system. There’s two payback ability slots before a match to pick for, a tier one and a tier two. The tier one is a slow recharge skill that when activated provides a quick minor buff in a match, like one free auto reversal, a quick increase to stamina recharge or maybe breaking out of a grapple without having to perform the requisite mini-game. The second tier is a once a match powerful boost, just to make things a bit more exciting when it looks like you’re fully on the ropes.

None of these felt unbalanced, even requiring some skill to activate at a most opportune time and not to just be wasted. A lot of the control of the fight though still feels too reliant on being able to tap the right trigger to pull off a reversal to create a chance to start wailing on your opponent again, and to not just be stuck taking more beatings than a Craigslist paddleboard enthusiast for five minutes straight. Eventually after a few hours I managed to get a better feel for the very narrow window for reversals to be able to back-and-forth properly and start appreciating the game more, allowing room to marvel at just how many modes this iteration has managed to jam in.

One of the first new features I played through is the 2K Tower mode, that sees you facing down selected stacks of wrestlers for experience and in-game currency rewards in a way reminiscent of recent Mortal Kombat games. The matches come with stipulations or restrictions (and the occasional gimmick) to make it more exciting and challenging than a regular match. The first round of the Tower I picked had me playing as Rhonda Rousey in a no aerial match against Ruby Riott. Only, as soon as the match started Ruby would run up and put me in a submission hold where the minigame to break free was heavily weighted against me. It took 3 restarts and this same move happening each time at the start before I realised the gimmick here was to use Rhonda’s free auto-break submission, and it wasn’t (just) me being bad at wrestling.

Once I better understood the restrictions, it became a fun and refreshing way to mix up my usual playstyle. The challenges also carry across into this year’s welcome return of the 2K Showcase, here covering the difficult career of Daniel Bryan. It was a lovely way to learn or re-live some aspects of this particular storyline in WWE’s history, as a narration by Daniel helps set up the context of each match before launching me in.The first was a young Daniel against the then new upcomer John Cena. It gave me the challenge of trying to get Cena into a standing arm grapple, causing me to think more performatively than usual which made the ensuing match more enjoyable if a little tougher than usual. A popular feature last year too, asking Mark Little if there were plans to add more wrestler’s stories to this year’s 2K Showcase beyond Daniel Bryan’s he said there currently wasn’t.

Arguably one of the most important features for any wrestling game, the customisation, makes a fully fledged return here. Briefly dipping into the MyUniverse mode, there was a dizzying array of options for setting up my very own TV season of WWE. On a whim I was able to create custom managers and belts, fabricate rivalries and alliances between any wrestlers I pleased. The create a Superstar mode came with a huge variety of tweakable options, as well as the option for the more specific gamblers among us to only randomise certain sections at once if we’re happy with other segments.

The huge array of options carries across into the bulk of the game’s focus with the MyPlayer mode, which focuses on creating and growing your unique wrestler through a variety of modes. Creation starts with deciding where to focus your wrestler between 5 archtypes, each with their own 2 subtypes that are unlocked as you level up. Though tempted to pick a Cruiser just for the sort of cheap dirty joke I could write here I instead went with a Technician, who focuses on flashy Submissions and Suplexes whilst remaining somewhat frail. After tweaking sliders like crazy there’s then a vast wardrobe to dress your wrestler in, most of which starts off locked and are unlocked using the in-game loot packs and currency (all of which is only earned through play and not exchanged for real money at the time of writing). Playing more matches with your wrestler builds towards experience that can be put into a skill-tree that mainly seemed to upgrade some very specific stats like aerial damage or making breaking through tables easier.

Pleasing many the MyCareer story mode is back for throwing a MyPlayer creation into, this time featuring a more strange journey than a standard rise up through the ranks. There were promises made of a zombie Triple-H to give you an idea of what could be in store. It features voice talent from many WWE members, though you have no option to choose your character’s voice and the level of writing is such that your character is nicknamed Van Gogh, because he “gets in his van and go’s” from place to place. the neighbourmy right turned to look at me as I accidentally groaned so loud.

A baffling absence though is the option to create a female wrestler and take her through the MyCareer story mode. In my short time playing the game, I noticed it was impossible to pit wrestlers of the opposite gender against each other in the modes I tried. A baffling restriction as even two decades ago in WWF War zone, where the option to create or play as a female wrestler was a hidden unlockable option, male and female wrestlers could wail on each other with impunity. Featuring such a vast cast of female wrestlers this year it felt a strange restriction to have in a video game, yet talking to the seven times World Champion wrestler Charlotte Flair she was unconcerned by the decision, justifying it as being true to the reality of WWE. We’ll all just have to wait a bit longer to see who would win in a prime Ric Flair versus Charlotte Flair match (having met her my money’s on Charlotte).

It seems the WWE team are taking their time and listening to fans about where they went wrong in previous titles, whilst trying to pack in as much fun as possible for couch multiplayer or solo, online and off. It’s pleasant that they’ve decided to not have a micro-transaction based model (though I can easily see the framework being shifted to support it) and though the new/novice experience is still tough, there should be a lot here to please veteran fans of the genre and wrestling in general.

