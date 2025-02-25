  Whirlpool WFW8620HW4 Review

A washing machine with brilliantly simple controls. A keenly priced front loading washing machine, the Whirlpool WFW8620HW4 still has a decent wash capacity, with a 5.0 cu. ft. drum. With a detergent dispenser that lasts for 40 loads and some of the simplest controls that I’ve seen, this washing machine is great value. It also has low running costs. While spin performance could be better on some wash cycles, stain removal is excellent with all wash cycles.

Key Features Capacity This is a front-loading washing machine that has a 5.0 cu. ft. capacity.

Drying Has a fan that can keep laundry fresh and aid drying.

Introduction

Front-loading washing machines are a good choice where you need maximum flexibility, as you can place them under a counter or even stack a tumble dryer on top, making the most of vertical space.

With the Whirlpool WFW8620HW4, you don’t have to compromise on washing space, compared to a top loader. This washing machine is good value, has a simple control panel and does a good job of removing stains.

Design and Features

Clean and simple control panel

Large capacity

Load & Go XL Dispenser

Available in chrome (gray) or white, the Whirlpool WFW8620HW4 is available in a color that will suit your laundry room.

Its 5.0 cu. ft. capacity makes it the largest front-loading washing machine the company makes, and the same size as the more expensive LG WM6700HBA. If you need more laundry capacity, you’ll need to go for a top loader, such as the LG WT7405CV.

This kind of capacity should be fine for large families or for those who want to wash larger items, such as duvets. I found it easy to load this washing machine via the large porthole door at the front.

Given its size, the Whirlpool WFW8620HW4 is good value, available for less than $1000. This is a simple washing machine with no smart app control. Instead, all of the wash cycles are available from the front panel.

Rather than having a dial to select the wash cycle, Whirlpool has two lines of neatly labelled buttons that make it easy to select what and how to wash.

The top line of buttons is labelled “WHAT to wash” and covers Regular, Delicates, Bulky Items, Whites, Colors and Towels.

Underneath is the “HOW to wash” section, which has the following options: Normal, Wrinkle Control, Heavy Duty, Sanitize, Cold Wash and Quick. These two lines of controls make it very easy to select what to wash and the options you want to use.

In addition, there’s a secondary control panel that lets you adjust the wash temperature, spin speed and soil level, plus use the steam clean option. A dedicated Clean Washer button is available for cleaning the tub.

Confusingly, as this is not a washer & dryer button, there’s a Wash & Dry button. Using this engages a fan that blows air over the washed clothes drying them. This isn’t as fast as using a dedicated tumble dryer, but could be useful if you’ve got the time to spare.

Pull out the detergent drawer and there’s Whirlpool’s Load & Go XL Dispenser, which can take laundry liquid for up to 40 loads. That’s handy, as most of the time, you can simply stick your clothes in, choose the wash cycle that you want and off you go.

Performance

Low running costs

Strong washing performance

I put the Whirlpool WFW8620HW4 through a series of washes to see how much it cost to run and how well it could deal with stains. I started with the Normal wash, which cost a low $0.19 for the cycle, which is slightly cheaper than the same wash with the LG WM6700HBA.

I was pleased to see that my washing only gained 39.46% in weight through water retention (anything under 40% is a good result, and the less water there is the quicker the washing will dry in a tumble dryer).

I use a stain strip with every wash load that I do, which contains (left to right), red wine, cooking oil, ketchup, orange juice and gravy. As you can see from the results below, the Whirlpool WFW8620HW4 did an excellent job removing most of the stain. There’s still a very faint outline, but te machine has still removed most of it.

Next, I moved on to the Heavy Duty cycle for tough stains. This increased running costs but only to $0.33. However, my washing came out much heavier, having gained 59% in weight through water retention.

Stain removal was slightly better than the regular wash, although as the regular mode was great – the Heavy Duty option is only slightly better.

Finally, I went for the cold wash, which reduced running costs to just $0.06. My washing was a little heavy, gaining 53.46% in weight.

Stain removal was certainly the weakest in this mode, but I was still impressed – especially considering the low running cost. Some of the wine and ketchup stains are still visible here, although not to a bad degree.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want a big front loader If you want the flexibility of a front loader without compromising on wash capacity, this washing machine is great value. Don’t buy if you want smart features or more capacity If you’d like to control your washing machine via an app, you’ll need to look elsewhere. If you need more washing capacity, buy a top loader.

Final Thoughts Well priced and simple to use, the Whirlpool WFW8620HW4 is a good value washing machine and a good choice for those that need the flexibility of a front loader without having to compromise on wash load sizes. Spin performance could be better, but the stain removal is excellent across the Heavy Duty and Regulae modes and perfecrly acceptable on the Cold mode. Trusted Score

How we test We test every washing machine we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only.

We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each machine is to remote control. Smart washing machines only. We test each machine with the same stains to see which ones are best at cleaning.

FAQs

Is there an app for the Whirlpool WFW8620HW4? No, this washing machine is controlled via the buttons on the front control panel. What is the Wash & Dry mode on the Whirlpool WFW8620HW4? Although the Whirlpool WFW8620HW4 isn’t a tumble dryer in the traditional sense, it can use a fan to dry washed clothes.

Test Data Whirlpool WFW8620HW4 Review Water consumption normal (US) 16.92 gal Energy consumption normal (US) 0.196 kWh Percentage water remaining normal (US) 39.49 % Water consumption heavy duty (US) 19.68 gal Energy consumption heavy duty (US) 0.668 kWh Percentage water remaining heavy duty (US) 59 % Water consumption cold (US) 18 gal Energy consumption cold (US) 0.13 kWh Percentage water remaining cold (US) 53.46 %