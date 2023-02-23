 large image

Wahl Lifeproof Shaver Review

Lee Bell By Lee Bell

Verdict

The Wahl Lifeproof Shaver is a tough, well-priced entry-level electric shaver. Its bright yellow case isn’t going to suit everyone, but the flip side is that this model is drop-proof and completely waterproof, so handy for anyone that’s slightly clumsy. Decent battery life, and a built-in precision trimmer are nice to see, and the overall cut is good, even if the overall finish isn’t as smooth as with more expensive models.

Pros

  • Low price
  • Tough build
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Fixed head
  • Garish

Availability

  • UKRRP: £69.99

Key Features

  • Battery lifeLasts up to 90 minutes on a full charge, which should be enough for around one month’s use.
  • TypeThis is a wet and dry electric shaver, able to withstand being submerged in water and dropped.

Introduction

Wahl has made a pretty big name for itself in the world of hair clippers over the years, but does it follow suit with traditional electric shavers?

I’ve tested out the company’s popular Lifeproof shaver. With packaging claiming it’s “practically indestructible”, this isn’t your average electric shaver. It’s been built to withstand pretty much anything a stubbly man looking for a clean shave can throw at it.

Design and features

  • Garish design
  • Great build quality and rugged design that will last 
  • Built-in precision trimmer flips up easily to provide quick detailing for longer stubble

Let’s be clear: the Lifeproof Shaver isn’t going to win any awards for design. With a bright yellow and black colour scheme, it’s not something that the modern man will display with pride on his dressing table. It is, however, an exceptionally well-built device, and that’s the focus here anyway, hence the name.

Wahl Lifeproof Back
Made from hard-wearing, shock-proof housing that can withstand drops from a height or being submerged under water, the Lifeproof shaver can withstand just about anything you can throw at it. And yes, this means it can be used in the shower.

An added bonus is the shaver’s pop-up precision trimmer, a small blade situated on the back of the shaver’s body, which flips up with a flick to provide detailing around longer stubble. This, too, works well.

Wahl Lifeproof Blades
Performance

  • Relatively close shave with minimal effort 
  • Nice flex on foils for a more comfortable shave
  • 90-minute use time with every charge 

The Wahl Lifeproof Shaver is about convenience and avoiding the irritation, such as razor burn, that shaving every day can bring. As far as electric shavers are concerned, the Lifeproof buzzer does a good job.

It has a three-cut system where the initial trimmer cuts longer hairs, then a foil cuts shorter hairs followed by another foil, which removes any remaining short hairs. I found that it gave a pretty close shave with minimal effort, although opt for a more expensive model, such as the Braun Series 7 and you’ll get better results. Its static head isn’t quite as easy to use as shavers that have a pivoting head, though.

The Lifeproof Shaver provides around 90 minutes of use between charges thanks to a built-in lithium-ion battery. That means that even if you’re using it every day, you’ll only need to plug it in monthly.  

Wahl Lifeproof Full Body
Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you’re accident-prone and always on the go, this low-cost shaver could be for you.

If you want something nicer looking or you want an even closer shave, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

The Wahl Lifeproof Shaver is a great all-round shaver that performs well for the price. It’s garish design and fixed head may put you off, making the similar-priced Remington Series F5 a better bet. If you want the closest shave you can get, check out our guide to the best electric shavers.

How we test

We test every electric shaver we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main electric shaver for the review period

Used on a variety of stubble lengths to test closeness of shave

FAQs

Can the Wahl Lifeproof Shaver be used in the shower?

Yes, it is completely waterproof.

How long does the Wahl Lifeproof Shaver’s battery last for?

It will last for up to 90 minutes on a single charge.

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Accessories
Run time
Elecric razor type
Number of blades
Wahl Lifeproof Shaver
£69.99
60 x 35 x 160 MM
500 G
B07DJ88XT2
2022
22/02/2023
Pop-out trimmer
47 min
Wet and Dry
3 mm
Lee Bell
By Lee Bell

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

