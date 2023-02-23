Verdict

The Wahl Lifeproof Shaver is a tough, well-priced entry-level electric shaver. Its bright yellow case isn’t going to suit everyone, but the flip side is that this model is drop-proof and completely waterproof, so handy for anyone that’s slightly clumsy. Decent battery life, and a built-in precision trimmer are nice to see, and the overall cut is good, even if the overall finish isn’t as smooth as with more expensive models.

Pros Low price

Tough build

Long battery life Cons Fixed head

Garish

Key Features Battery life Lasts up to 90 minutes on a full charge, which should be enough for around one month’s use.

Type This is a wet and dry electric shaver, able to withstand being submerged in water and dropped.

Introduction

Wahl has made a pretty big name for itself in the world of hair clippers over the years, but does it follow suit with traditional electric shavers?

I’ve tested out the company’s popular Lifeproof shaver. With packaging claiming it’s “practically indestructible”, this isn’t your average electric shaver. It’s been built to withstand pretty much anything a stubbly man looking for a clean shave can throw at it.

Design and features

Garish design

Great build quality and rugged design that will last

Built-in precision trimmer flips up easily to provide quick detailing for longer stubble

Let’s be clear: the Lifeproof Shaver isn’t going to win any awards for design. With a bright yellow and black colour scheme, it’s not something that the modern man will display with pride on his dressing table. It is, however, an exceptionally well-built device, and that’s the focus here anyway, hence the name.

Made from hard-wearing, shock-proof housing that can withstand drops from a height or being submerged under water, the Lifeproof shaver can withstand just about anything you can throw at it. And yes, this means it can be used in the shower.

An added bonus is the shaver’s pop-up precision trimmer, a small blade situated on the back of the shaver’s body, which flips up with a flick to provide detailing around longer stubble. This, too, works well.

Performance

Relatively close shave with minimal effort

Nice flex on foils for a more comfortable shave

90-minute use time with every charge

The Wahl Lifeproof Shaver is about convenience and avoiding the irritation, such as razor burn, that shaving every day can bring. As far as electric shavers are concerned, the Lifeproof buzzer does a good job.

It has a three-cut system where the initial trimmer cuts longer hairs, then a foil cuts shorter hairs followed by another foil, which removes any remaining short hairs. I found that it gave a pretty close shave with minimal effort, although opt for a more expensive model, such as the Braun Series 7 and you’ll get better results. Its static head isn’t quite as easy to use as shavers that have a pivoting head, though.

The Lifeproof Shaver provides around 90 minutes of use between charges thanks to a built-in lithium-ion battery. That means that even if you’re using it every day, you’ll only need to plug it in monthly.

Final Thoughts The Wahl Lifeproof Shaver is a great all-round shaver that performs well for the price. It’s garish design and fixed head may put you off, making the similar-priced Remington Series F5 a better bet. If you want the closest shave you can get, check out our guide to the best electric shavers. Trusted Score

How we test We test every electric shaver we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main electric shaver for the review period Used on a variety of stubble lengths to test closeness of shave

FAQs Can the Wahl Lifeproof Shaver be used in the shower? Yes, it is completely waterproof. How long does the Wahl Lifeproof Shaver’s battery last for? It will last for up to 90 minutes on a single charge.