  Viofo A329 Review

Exceptional video quality, with huge storage potential If you don’t need smart features or driver aids, the Viofo A329 is one of the best dash cameras. It’s reasonably compact, easy to use, and highly upgradeable – though, unfortunately, not with a cabin camera. What really sets it apart, however, is the quality of its front-facing video. Recorded in 4K at 60 frames per second (fps), its videos are simply the sharpest, smoothest, and best exposed we’ve yet seen from a dash cam. If you don’t want anything to escape your dash cam’s gaze, this is the perfect choice.

Key Features Resolution This dash cam can record front-facing 4K video at 60fps, and 2K rear footage at 30fps. While it doesn’t have AI or driver aids, you can expand it with a remote control, and even use an external SSD for storage

Introduction

Many high-end dash cameras now come with smart features and driver aids, but the Viofo A329 is focused on image quality. Viofo says it’s the first dash cam to record 60 frames per second at 4K (3,840 x 2160). I’m testing it in a two-channel bundle that also includes a 2K (2,560 x 1,440) rear-facing camera. You can also buy extras, including a permanent wiring kit, Bluetooth remote, and circular polarising filter.

As you’d probably expect, this dash cam has a Micro SD slot, supporting cards up to 512GB. However it’s also the first I’ve encountered that supports external SSD storage – that could be an important option, as I’ll explain in my review. Other than that, this camera is quite short on standard features. There are no AI assistants to give you lane-keeping warnings, for example, and there’s no connectivity to let you monitor your car remotely.

Design and features

Discreet wedge shape

Easy to fit, with nice accessories

Very high video specifications

Like Viofo’s A139 Pro dashcam, the Viofo A329 is a wedge shaped device that mounts almost directly to your windscreen. There are pros and cons to this; while it helps get the dash cam up out of your eyeline, the lack of a hinged hanger means there’s no scope to adjust its left/right roll or yaw – the lens itself can pitch up or down. Fortunately, Viofo provides two electrostatic stickers, which make it much easier to reposition the whole dash cam until you’re happy. Its 6.1cm colour screen helps out with a live view and, in the worst case, there’s a setting to flip the rear camera’s orientation.

This dash camera is only the second I’ve tested to come with a USB-C car power adaptor, and it’s a good one. While the camera’s power port is rated at 15 watts, there’s a second socket that goes up to 30W – good for charging smartphones more rapidly than the standard USB-A port you’ll find in many cars. It’s also worth noting that the two-camera bundle uses a comparatively thin coaxial cable to link the front and rear cameras – that’s a help when it comes to hiding it in your car’s headlining.

Here it’s worth mentioning that the rear camera has a white power LED that could be distracting for you or the drivers behind you, especially at night. There’s no option to turn it off, although you can turn off all the main camera’s LEDs, which does also extinguish the rear one.

Where possible, I like to install products without using the supplied manual, to see if the process is intuitive. Here I fell victim to a gotcha. The Viofo A329 has a USB-C port on its left side, labelled USB.

I assumed this was for the power lead, but it’s actually for connecting an optional external solid-state disk (SSD) – the real power port is unlabelled, discreetly tucked into the top of the windscreen mount. Confusingly, the camera actually works with the power lead in the SSD expansion port, although it proved very unstable until I reconnected it properly.

Having the power in the windscreen mount is a good thing: it means you can click the dash cam on and off its mount and take it out of the car without having to unplug its power cable. That said, I bet I’m not the only user who’s tried to use the on-camera USB port and experienced problems.

Recording at its maximum resolution and frame rate, the front camera creates a huge 308MB file every minute. The rear camera adds a second, 138MB file – together that’s enough to fill a 64GB Micro SD card in less than two and a half hours. With that in mind, it’s great to have the option of using an external SSD up to 4TB in size.

Alternatively, you could adjust the resolution. The Viofo A329 supports 3,840 x 2,160, 3,840 x 1,600, and 2,560 x 1,440 pixels at either 30 or 60fps. The rear camera offers only 30fps, at either 2,560 x 1,440 or 2,560 x 1,080.

You can connect to the A329 with Viofo’s app, which gives you a huge range of settings. This also lets you browse your recordings and download them onto your phone – this is a bit quicker than the norm thanks to fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Alternatively, you can remove the MicroSD card or SSD and browse your recordings from a computer.

The Viofo A329 doesn’t offer cellular connectivity, so it has no smart monitoring functions as you’d get with rivals such as the Nextbase iQ. There’s also no onboard AI to warn you of things like the car ahead moving off, or when you stray out of your lane. In my experience, while the former can be excellent, the latter are of limited use, and usually not as good as the equivalent features built into modern cars.

There is a parking mode, which supports motion-triggered video, timelapse video, or continuous low-bitrate recording. With no onboard battery, however, you’ll need the optional hardwiring kit to support it. This camera also has a knock sensor which can automatically protect recordings in the event of a collision – alternatively you can press the central button to lock files should something important happen.

Performance and video quality

Very storage-hungry

Exceptional front video quality

Unremarkable rear quality

The Viofo A329 is the most storage-hungry dash cam I’ve ever tested. Fitted with a 64GB Micro SD card, it didn’t have enough space for a two and a quarter hour drive. Had I been involved in an incident near the beginning and forgotten to protect the files, they would have been overwritten before I got home.

I regularly drive an eight-hour round trip, and sometimes cover long distances abroad, so at full resolution even a 256GB card might not be enough for my needs. With that in mind, this dash cam’s SSD support makes a lot of sense – especially for professional drivers who might want to keep a few days’ worth of footage. The maximum 4TB disk size ought to be enough to save around twenty, eight-hour shifts. But even if you only drive short distances, I wouldn’t recommend less than a 128GB Micro SD card, which would give you around four hours’ recording.

This huge amount of data would be pointless if the Viofo A329 didn’t deliver on its high specifications. Fortunately it really does. This dash cam produced simply the best quality front-facing videos I’ve seen. Sharp, brilliantly exposed, and incredibly smooth thanks to their high frame rate.

I tested the Viofo A329 in the depths of December, where it was subjected to a mix of murky, rainy conditions, short days, long nights, and harsh, low sun.

It coped brilliantly, never failing to expose detail from shadowy areas, and never struggling even with extreme contrasts. Details such as number plates were captured well, even when moving quickly relative to the camera. Individual frames were remarkably crisp even in low light.

The Viofo A329’s front-facing camera was utterly exceptional at night. It exposed dark, streetlit pavements better than any other dash cam I’ve tested, without being washed out by oncoming headlights. I could decipher many of the number plates I encountered on my trip around the block, with the extra frames compared to 30fps footage sometimes helping me resolve digits that weren’t clear at first.

Like every other two-channel dash cam I’ve tested, the Viofo A329’s rear camera wasn’t as impressive, but it’s still OK. Despite its lower resolution and 30fps limit, it was easy to identify cars and read number plates in daytime footage.

Things weren’t bad into the evening, with the rear camera picking up reasonable, if less crisp footage, well into dusk.

At night, as with other dash cams, video quality was quite dependent on there being a suitable source of light. In many cases my own brake lights were enough to read number plates in rear-facing footage, but this camera wasn’t the sharpest I’ve seen in these conditions. That said, there was generally more than enough detail to show what had happened behind me, even if I couldn’t always resolve a car’s plate.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want the best possible video quality This dash cam records incredible front-facing videos, and decent rear-facing footage. It’s a great choice where you want the most detailed record possible of everything that happens around you. Don't buy if you want smart features The Viofo A329 can’t help you keep remote tabs on your car or anyone driving it, and it offers no driver aids such as a lane change warning. If that’s important, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts The A329 might sound like a road in Bracknell, but in many ways it’s the best dash cam I’ve tested. Personally I’m not bothered by its lack of driver aids or remote features, which means I’m probably the target market for its exceptional video quality. However, as someone who regularly drives medium and long distances, I’d personally pair it with a 512GB Micro SD card to make sure I didn’t overwrite something important. On the other hand, this is an expensive dash cam. If you want to spend less while still capturing decent video, you might consider lower-resolution alternatives like the Road Angel Halo Pro bundle. If you’re more interested in remote monitoring and features like geofencing, consider the Nextbase iQ or Nextbase Piqo. And if you’re just not sure, why not get advice and recommendations in our Best Dash Cam Guide? Trusted Score

How we test We test every dash cam we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main dash cam for the review period

Used as our main dash cam for the review period We take sample video during the day and night to see how good the footage really is.

We take sample video during the day and night to see how good the footage really is. We test any smartphone apps to see what additional features are on offer.

We test any smartphone apps to see what additional features are on offer. We test any additional safety features, such as lange change warning, to see how useful they really are.

FAQs

Is Viofo or Vantrue better? We’ve tested two Viofo dashcams, and one from Vantrue. All three have been good, and have offered reasonable value. How do I view dashcam footage on a dashcam? You can only do this on dash cams with a screen, such as the Viofo A329 reviewed here, or Nextbase’s GW series. Use the menu buttons or interact with the screen to scroll through recorded footage.



On other cameras you may need to link up your phone to browse, view and download footage. Alternatively, if your dash cam has a microSD card, you can remove it, insert it in a laptop and browse the footage there. A handful of cameras come with PC software to help you, although it’s not usually necessary.

