Vax Air Cordless Switch H85-AC21-B Review

What is the Vax Air Cordless Switch H85-AC21-B?

The Switch is



the smallest model in Vax’s growing and ever popular Air Cordless range.



This is more of a handstick cleaner for odd jobs rather than whole



house cleans, and offers the versatility of both upright cleaning and,



by unclipping the main body, handheld vacuuming duties.

Its



LithiumLife battery is smaller than other Air Cordless models, reducing



weight and promising 15 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The main



head has built-in lighting and removable brush bar for easy cleaning and



it is supplied with a crevice tool and charger dock. It’s a versatile



little tool overall, but we’d like a little more cleaning power for the



price.

Vax Air Cordless Switch H85-AC21-B – Accessories

The



Switch is almost its own accessory thanks to its innovative 2-in-1



operation. It can be a compact lightweight upright cleaner, or a



handheld cleaner by releasing a clip. It’s an ideal option for light



spills or taking out to the car. The nose of the clear bin is tapered to



a useable nozzle or you can attach the crevice tool directly to the bin



for more detailed cleaning. The crevice tool conveniently clips on the



back of the upright body.

This model is supplied with a single



compact battery that clips to the back of the motor housing. This keeps



the weight low and at the back, making it very easy to handle. When the



battery is flat it unclips from the machine and can be recharged in the



charger dock, which takes about 10 hours. That is a whole lot longer



than the three hours of other Air Cordless models.

Vax Air Cordless Switch H85-AC21-B – Carpet and Hard Floor Cleaning



With



our scales showing a featherweight 3.3kg in full upright mode, the Air



Cordless Switch is one of the lightest cleaners we have handled. The



trade-off is in pure suction power. While Vax makes much of its



WindTunnel2 technology, the small motor and small battery make for very



mild suction compared to the bigger Air Cordless models. Moreover, the



bagless vacuum technology is not a cyclonic design but a simple fan



attached to a dust bin.

So it was a little surprise when it



cleaned our test powder from the red carpet quite well. Thanks to the



rotating brush bar agitating the carpet and loosening the powder, the



main body of the carpet was left relatively clean in just a couple of



passes.

Sadly, the same could not be said for the edge near the



skirting board where the dip in the carpet (where it is folded over



gripper rods) proved too much for the Switch’s suck, so plenty of powder



was left behind.

Before



After

You



can use the Switch on hard floors by switching the rotating brush bar



off from the handle and it again proved relatively effective for light



dusting duties. It picked up light dust and some sand sized particles



with ease, but simply moved a pea-sized piece of gravel around. The



built-in light at the front of the floorhead was nicely bright, however,



and that did aid cleaning on a dark floor in the darker corners of the



kitchen.

Press the release clip on the front and the handheld



section simply lifts off from the middle of the upright frame.



‘Thunderbird 2’, as this was subsequently named around the office, was



effective at picking up light spills like cornflakes and quickly getting



into corners or around upholstery. The suction is nothing like a normal



vacuum cleaner, but even the black car mats looked a whole lot better



for a run over with this unit.

In



either mode, one of the limiting factors is the tiny bin. Not only is



it just 0.35 litres in capacity, the non-cyclonic design begins to



reduce in suction long before the bin is full as its filter gets blocked



and needs a clean out with the bin emptying.

In upright mode



with the brush bar and front light running, the Air Cordless Switch



lasted for an impressive 19 minutes 30 seconds before suddenly stopping



and requiring recharge. The power and ancillaries, like the light and



brush bar, all run consistently until the end. Its noise output in both



upright and handheld modes was around 83dB – which is about the same



noise as a modern mains cylinder cleaner.



Vax Air Cordless Switch H85-AC21-B – Stair Cleaning



At



3.3kg you can simply pick the whole unit up in upright mode and



traverse the stairs cleaning one step at a time. The poor edge cleaning



and low suction mean this won’t be a deep clean. but for a quick spruce



up before visitors arrive it is very handy indeed. Moreover, having gone



up the stairs cleaning as you go you could switch to hand held mode and



come back down going around the edges with the crevice tool.

Vax Air Cordless Switch H85-AC21-B – Pet Hair Cleaning



The



Air Cordless Switch’s rotating brush bar transpired to be pretty good



with pet hairs on carpets, again managing to dislodge them from the pile



enough to be drawn into the air flow.

On our test patch of



Collie and Labrador hair trodden into the carpet, the Switch gave a



reasonable representation of itself by cleaning the area in about 15



seconds. Some hairs caught deep into the pile were not removed at all,



but these were few and far between. Another useful feature is that the



brush is easily removed to detangle and clean.

Should I buy the Vax Air Cordless Switch H85-AC21-B?



If



you understand this is not a proper vacuum cleaner but a handy tool for



quick dusting and cleaning duties, then the Air Cordless Switch is a



handy gadget to have around. Its price doesn’t exactly make it a



bargain, though – we’d wait for a price drop before seriously



considering it.

There are good alternatives at this price, too.



The first Vax Air Cordless U86-AL-B is only £199 now – it’s not as light



and lacks the handheld element, but it’s a better all-round cordless.



Compact corded cleaners like the Miele Compact C3 Cat & Dog,



meanwhile, cost the same, aren’t that heavy and clean much better.

Verdict

A reasonable and cheaper way to go cordless, but there are better ways to spend your money than this. Wait for a price drop.