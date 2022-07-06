 large image

Varta Recharge Accu Power 1000mAh Review

David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor

Super high-power batteries, the Varta Recharge Accu Power 1000mAh deliver more juice than much of the competition. Yet, at this price, the competition is intense: there are higher-capacity batteries, or those that retain their charge for longer, available for similar money.

Pros

  • High capacity
  • Consistent performance

Cons

  • Retain only 65% power after 12 months

Availability

  • UKRRP: £12.99

Key Features

  • TypeThese NiMH AAA batteries are rechargeable
  • CyclesVarta doesn’t explicitly state how many charge cycles these batteries can handle

Introduction

While most AAA rechargeable batteries are around the 750mAh mark, the Varta Recharge Accu Power 1000mAh are considerably higher-power units.

This makes these batteries a potentially interesting choice for those who require greater power for powering high-drain devices, such as toys or torches.

Varta Recharge Accu Power 1000mAh one battery lying down
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Design and Charges

  • Hold up 65% of power for 12 months
  • Last for hundreds of charges

Most rechargeable batteries are designed to hold their charge for a decent period of time. On average, batteries will retain around 80% of their charge over a year, whereas the Varta Recharge Accu Power 1000mAh hold 65% of their power. That still makes them a decent enough option for charging and using them when is convenient, but I’d expect to see higher retention.

Varta doesn’t say how many charge cycles these batteries can handle, although the number will be in the hundreds. If you need batteries with a guaranteed lifespan, then that Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh will last for 1000 cycles. 

Performance

  • High capacity
  • Consistent performance

I put the Varta Recharge Accu Power 1000mAh through my standard tests using an Ansmann Energy XC3000 battery tester. For my first test, I measured the batteries’ starting voltage, which should be a minimum of 1.2V. Here, the batteries started at 1.33V, which is a good result.

Next I measured capacity, using a high-drain test (600mA +/-20% with a cut-off voltage of 0.94V). Initially, I measured capacity at 945mAh, which is only a little below the rated capacity.

I then ran 50 drain and charge cycles, taking capacity readings every 10 cycles to see how well these batteries perform over time. As you can see from the graph, bar the slight spike on the 20th cycle, performance remained relatively flat, just a little below the rated value.

Varta Recharge Accu Power 1000mAh graph
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you need super-high performance, then these high-capacity AAA batteries will suit your needs.

If you need higher charge retention, then there are batteries that will offer decent power even after years of being charged and used.

Final Thoughts

These are high-capacity AAA batteries that generally sit ahead of the competition. If you require a lot of power, then the Varta Recharge Accu Power 1000mAh may appeal. However, the Ansmann Micro AAA 1100mAh performed better in our tests, so I’d opt for those batteries over these Varta units. If you need longer-lasting power, then the Eneloop AAA will hold power for a long time and can be recharged 2100 times.

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every rechargeable battery we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

We use an Ansmann Energy XC 3000 to drain batteries, so that we can test capacity in mAh. After the first run, we charge and discharge 50 times, measuring the capacity every ten runs.

We measure the initial voltage of the batteries, checking that the starting voltage is at least 1.2V.

Trusted Reviews test data

Battery tested capacity
Varta Recharge Accu Power 1000mAh
945 mAh

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Battery
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Battery type
Battery technology
Battery size
Varta Recharge Accu Power 1000mAh
£12.99
Varta
1000 mAh
B000IGW3JC
2021
13/06/2022
Varta Recharge Accu Power 1000mAh
Rechargeable
NiMH
AAA
