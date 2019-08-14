Sections Page 1 Hoover H-Lift 700 Review

How well does the Hoover H-Lift 700 clean carpets and hard floors?

Although the H-Lift’s overall weight is more apparent in full upright mode on carpets, it’s still manageable. There isn’t too much stick down or resistance to back and forth strokes and the floorhead steers well. The suction and brush bar work well together, getting deep into the carpet fibres and digging out dirt and debris effectively.

Our carpet test using a mix of talc and carpet freshener powder were no problem for the H-Lift 700. With a single forward and back pass, the test powder had almost disappeared from our red test carpet, right up to the skirting board. On very close inspection there were a few tiny grains left deep in the carpet but overall this was a grand result, one of the best we have seen at the price.

The Hoover H-Lift 700 great results were not limited to carpets, producing lovely, clean floors throughout the household. Over hard flooring, it doesn’t feel quite as heavy on the arm and moves around seamlessly. Vacuuming a pile of spilt, dry oats (brush bar switched off), one pass picked up 99% of the trail with just a single straggler. Another great result.

Switching to Stick Mode, the H-Lift floorhead on its narrow tube rolled under the chairs and sofas easily. We did try and pop the main body on the floor to emulate a typical cylinder cleaner configuration, but it is easier and offers more freedom just being carried in your other hand. In this set-up the H-Lift sashayed over the tiles in the conservatory and kitchen, sucking up dust and animal fur and sucked in crumbs stuck close to the kitchen table legs. Out on parquet, once again with the brush bar switched off, we had great results picking up fine dust and dog-hair tumbleweed, with the cleaning reach aided by the good length cable.

Swapping the floorhead and tube for one of the detail cleaning tools sees the H-Lift in Lift Out mode. Using the Mini Turbo Nozzle on the hose and placing the main cleaner body on the floor, the H-Lift had no trouble tackling the sofas and their covering of dog hairs. Cleaning was easy and after a few minutes vacuuming, not a follicle remained. Be careful not to use the tool with too much elbow grease as this will cause the air-powered brush bar to stop rotating.

How well does the Hoover H-Lift 700 clean stairs?

Stair cleaning proved equally efficient in Lift Out mode with the Mini Turbo Nozzle. Carrying the cleaner up the stairs vacuuming as you go takes a little getting used to as the turbo tool needs holding perfectly flat to the stair for best results. Some sort of tilting action in this tool would have made things a whole lot easier but it isn’t a deal-breaker. The lengthy 8m cable allowed us to get to the top of the stairs without changing plug sockets.

How well does the Hoover H-Lift 700 clean pet hair?

Pet hairs are something of a forte of the H-Lift 700. Our dog’s favourite rug in the living room provided the ideal test with just one forward and back pass hair was pulled from the fibres and sucked them up. The good suction and brush bar does a great job and the turbo-tool is equally adept at cleaning fabrics and the dog’s beds. It’s a little awkward to use and its rotating brush will slow down or even stop if you press it too hard into the surface, but you cant faults its pet hair busting abilities.

Trusted Score

Score in detail Usability 9

Cleaning performance 8

Features 9

Design 8

Value 10