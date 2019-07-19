Sections Page 1 Tineco Pure One S12 Review

How well does the Tineco Pure One S12 clean hard floors?

I started by spilling some rice on a hard floor, then using the Tineco Pure One S12’s soft roller head to run through the middle. Putting the vacuum cleaner into auto mode, I did a single sweep, which picked up most of the mess, but left behind a few stray grains of rice and pushed some others out of the way. It took a few more sweeps of the brush head, and temporarily increasing power, to pick up everything. The Dyson V11 Absolute managed the job much more easily without pushing grains around.

Hard floor test with floor roller: Dirty floor (left) vs Clean floor (right) – move slider to compare



Switching to the standard brush head, with the vacuum on auto power, the results were much the same and, while most grains were picked up, there were a few that were missed and some pushed out of the way.

Hard floor test with floor brush: Dirty floor (left) vs Clean floor (right) – move slider to compare



Given the similar performance, I’d buy the standard Tineco Pure One S12 rather than the Plus model.

How well does the Tineco Pure One S12 clean carpet?

Next, I spilt some flour on carpet right up against the skirting board. Giving the Tineco Pure One S12 a single sweep on auto mode, the results were impressive, with most of the dirt gone. The cleaner couldn’t quite get into the edge, so missed some dirt. In the end, I had to get the crevice tool out for that last bit of edge cleaning.

Carpet test: Dirty floor (left) vs Clean floor (right) – move slider to compare



How well does the Tineco Pure One S12 cope with pet hair?

After combing some cat hair into the carpet, I ran the Tineco Pure One S12 over the mess, again, set to auto mode. This time, the cleaner did an excellent job, pulling up all of the fur and not leaving a trace of the mess behind – showing that this model can deal with the toughest tasks.

Pet hair test: Dirty floor (left) vs Clean floor (right) – move slider to compare



How well does the Tineco Pure One S12 clean stairs?

The small handheld body combined with the mini motorised brush prove to be a winning combination, making it easy to clean the treads. At the end, the crevice tool was useful to clean up the hard floor edges of my stairs, but this is normal for a vacuum cleaner.

