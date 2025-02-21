  Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet Review

A flexible and powerful upright that does well on carpet. A well-priced and versatile vacuum cleaner, the Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet is a great choice for anyone on a tighter budget. It got a little tangled with long hairs and struggled with bigger particles on the hard floor, but carpet cleaning was excellent. With the ability to lift the cylinder out for handheld jobs, this cleaner is very flexible, able to adapt to different needs.

Key Features Type A plug-in vacuum cleaner, the Lift Off part means that the cylinder can be removed to make this a smaller, more nimble cleaner for handheld jobs.

Introduction

Following on from the Vacmaster Respira, comes the Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet. A touch more powerful in my tests, this model has a lift-off cylinder, making it a more nimble and lighter cleaner for close-up jobs.

It’s cheap to buy and is relatively powerful, but its anti-tangle floor brush didn’t work very well with my human hair test.

Design and Features

Wrap Free Brushroll

Only three tools included

LED light

The Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet is a traditional upright vacuum cleaner, with a motorised floor brush at the bottom. While the alternative product, the Respira, is fixed in this position, this model has a Lift Off mode, operated by a foot switch, that lets you remove the entire cylinder.

It’s similar to the Lift-Away mode on the Shark NZ860UKT, and makes the vacuum cleaner easier to carry around and use for spot jobs, such as on stairs or in the car.

While that’s useful, the motorised floor head can’t be used in Lift Off mode, so you’re limited to using hand tools only. With Shark’s Lift-Away mode, the powered floorhead can be used at the end of the wand, making it easy to get under sofas; with the Respira Lift-Off, the bulky bin stops the vacuum from getting under low objects.

The Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet has three tools in the box, a 3-in-1 combination tool, a Pet Mate mini motorised tool, which is useful for pet beds, sofas and other furniture, and an upholstery tool.

This vacuum cleaner is very simple to use. It has a rocket switch that turns the vacuum cleaner on or off. There are two on positions: hard floor ad carpet mode. These modes don’t change the suction power, only the speed of the floor brush.

If you find there is too much suction and the cleaner is hard to push on the floor, there is an air vent dial that allows you to change the amount of suction the vacuum receives.

In its regular mode you place your foot on the brush and tilt back and away you go. At 5.5kg this vacuum cleaner is light and easy to push around. With the 180-degree steering the Respira Lift Off is easy to manoeuvre round corners. It also has an LED bar that highlights dark areas.

For spot cleaning the Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet has a 2-metre hose, and a wand, which is removable. You can use with or without the wand, and in both modes, you can choose which tools you want to use. With the wand attached, there’s plenty of reach, whether you want to clean around the edges of rooms without bending over, or up high.

The 1.5 litre bin is more than capable of collecting a full load of dirt from the average household. Both ends open up for easy emptying and easy cleaning.

There are two filters in this vacuum: one located under the bin, and another post-motor HEPA filter at the front. Both can be removed and washed.

Performance

Strong Suction

Hair got tangled in Brushroll

To test the Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet, I first measured its suction power in AirWatts (AW). At the handle, the vacuum cleaner returned a result of 287AW which is slightly higher than the Shark NZ860UKT and the Vacmaster Respira.

This power level is great for using the crevice tool. I found that this vacuum cleaner could remove rice grains from 2cm away, which shows that clean-up jobs that use handheld tools, such as vacuuming a car or cleaning up sawdust after DIY, will be fast.

Up next was my standard carpet test, sprinkling 20g of flour onto the carpet. Giving the cleaner a pass forwards and backwards across the carpet I found it left a clean strip through the middle of the carpet and picked up well to the edges of the floor head.

Giving it a few more swipes over the carpet until it looked clean, I found that the cleaner had collected 91.60% of the dust. It’s not a bad result, although a little behind the leading competition.

Next up was the edge test, sprinkling 10g of flour on the carpet tiles right up to the skirting board. Running the Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet along the skirting, I found it picked up the dirt, but some fell out the bottom, however it did collect 92% of dirt, which is a good result on this tough test.

I then sprinkled 20g of rice a hard floor and then let the Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet pick up the mess. Quite a lot of the rice was just pushed around into a line. A bit of tilting and jiggling saw the Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet collect only 83.80% of the rice, and I had to use the handheld tools to pick up the rest.

Moving onto my pet hair test I combed some pet hair into the carpet. Here, the Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet was able to collect all the pet hair.

To test the Wrap Free Brushroll I dropped some strands of long human hair onto the carpet. While it did remove all the hair from the carpet, many strands became tangled around the brushbar, which was disappointing to see, particularly as this vacuum cleaner is sold as a having a WrapFree Brushroll.

At 71.2dB, the Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet is relatively quiet for a vacuum cleaner and I found the noise to not be intrusive.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want a cheap but powerful vacuum cleaner This upright vacuum cleaner is great value and powerful, cleaning well on carpets. Don't buy if you want a more flexible vacuum cleaner If you want a vacuum that will fit under low furniture, one that won’t get tangled with long hair or something that deals better with hard floors, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts It’s not the best vacuum cleaner with larger particles on hard floors, but the Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet is powerful, relatively flexible and did well on my carpet tests. If you want a cheap but decent plug-in upright, then this one is a good choice; if you’re after something a bit more flexible, check out the guide to the best vacuum cleaners. Trusted Score

How we test We test every vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main vacuum cleaner for the review period

Used as our main vacuum cleaner for the review period Tested for at least a week

Tested for at least a week Tested using tools to measure actual suction performance

Tested using tools to measure actual suction performance Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs

Can you use the floor head in Lift Off mode with the Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet? No, in this mode you can only use the handheld tools. How often should the Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet’s filters be cleaned? These should be cleaned at least every three months to maintain optimal cleaning performance.

Test Data Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet Review AirWatts (high) 287 AW Sound (high) 71.2 dB

Full Specs Vacmaster Respira Lift Off Pet Review Manufacturer Vacmaster Size (Dimensions) 260 x 260 x 1150 MM Weight 5.46 KG Release Date 2024 First Reviewed Date 03/02/2025 Model Number UC0902EHUK Vacuum cleaner type Plug-in upright Provided heads Floor head, 3-in-1 combination tool, Pet Mate tool, upholstery tool Bin capacity 1.5 litres Bagless No Modes On/off (hard floor and carpet modes) Filters 2 (washable) Run time hrs min