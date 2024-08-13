Verdict

A well-priced robot vacuum cleaner, the Ultenic T10 Pro has a self-empty station and dual spinning microfibre mopping pads. It’s an able navigator, but the lack of a lift on the mopping pads makes it fiddly to use in environments with carpets and hard floors. For hard floors, it’s a great performer.

Key Features Type This is a robot vacuum cleaner and mop with a self-emptying docking station.

Introduction

Given that the Ultenic T10 Pro has a self-empty station and dual spinning microfibre mops, it’s great value for a robot vacuum cleaner and mop.

This model gets the basics right, but is a better vacuum and mop on hard floors, and struggles with mixed environments.

Design and Features

Self-empty station

Integrated tank for mopping

Struggles with mixed environments

With its compact, self-empty station decked out with orange accents, the Ultenic T10 Pro is a nice-looking robot vacuum cleaner. Unlike more modern robot vacuum cleaners, such as the pricier Eufy Omni S1 Pro, the T10 Pro’s dock is just a self-empty station.

This station takes large 4.3-litre bags, which will hold around two months’ worth of dirt, which is more than average. Replacements cost around £20 for a pack of six and last around a year.

The robot looks pretty much like any other recent model; it is round in shape and has a LiDAR dome on top for navigation and mapping.

Flip it over, and there’s a standard brush bar for agitating dirt and a single side sweeper brush for teasing dirt out from the edges of rooms.

There are two microfibre mopping pads that spin to agitate dirt, similar to those found on the Eufy X10 Pro Omni. The main difference between the Ultenic T10 Pro and rivals is that the mopping pads can’t lift off the floor automatically, which makes dealing with mixed environments of carpets and hard floors a little tricky.

As the robot can’t refill or empty at the docking station, the tank has to be filled with water manually. The tank and combined bin lift out of the top of the vacuum cleaner.

On top of the vacuum cleaner are manual controls to start and stop a clean, and return to the dock.

Ultenic also provides a remote control in the box if you want to take manual clean. I didn’t use this at all and switched to the app instead.

The app is quite basic, although it covers all of the main features that you need, including quickly mapping out your home. Rooms can be created or split, letting you send the robot just to clean the rooms of your choice.

Rooms can also be set to use different cleaning routines, say two passes and higher water flow for the kitchen, and a single pass and low water floor for the living room. You can also make the same choices for areas and spots.

Carpet detection is built in to allow the Ultenic T10 Pro to adjust power automatically when it detects a hard surface. There’s no automatic way of dealing with carpets when the mop cloth is attached, as the mops can’t lift off the ground.

There’s an option to set a no-mop zone when the mop cloths are attached, but that also means that the Ultenic T10 Pro can’t vacuum that area. To get the robot to vacuum an area of carpet that you’ve set as a no-mop area, I had to manually remove the mopping pads, which is considerably more hassle.

For mixed environments, a smarter robot, such as the Eufy X10 Pro Omni, makes more sense, even if you spend more money.

Performance

Struggled a little on carpet

Good hard floor cleaning

Useful mopping

I put the Ultenic T10 Pro to work with my standard tests, starting with the carpet test. I found that even after two passes, the robot struggled to remove the flour that I’d added to the carpet.

Moving to the hard floor improved matters. With flour added to the middle of the floor, the Ultenic T10 Pro managed to pick everything up with ease.

Similarly, my edge test, with flour sprinkled up to the kitchen plinth, proved relatively easy for this robot. Some mess was left behind, but it was a powerful performance from such a well-priced robot.

For mopping, I added dirt to the floor and ground it in, letting it dry. I found that the Ultenic T10 Pro could remove most of the mess on a single pass, vacuuming up any loose particles.

Battery life was sufficient to last for a clean of my entire downstairs, with enough power left to tackle any spot cleaning jobs that I might have.

At just 69.2dB, this isn’t the quietest robot vacuum cleaner that I’ve tested, similar to a regular cordless vacuum cleaner on its standard power mode.

Navigation was generally very good. There’s no camera to avoid common obstacles, such as power cables, but the LiDAR system does mean the robot can ably navigate around rooms, and I didn’t have any major problems with it.

Should you buy it? You mostly have hard floors Well priced and able to clean hard floors well, the Ultenic T10 Pro is a great entry-level cleaner. Buy Now You have mixed flooring The lack of an automatic lift on the mopping pad makes this robot fiddly to use in environments with carpets and hard floors.

Final Thoughts The Ultenic T10 Pro is very good value for a self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner. Whether it’s for you depends on quite a few things. For those with mixed flooring, the lack of a mop lift makes this cleaner fiddly to use, and I’d choose an alternative from our best robot vacuum list. For those with mostly carpets, I didn’t find this vaccum cleaner’s performance as good as some of the rivals in my guide to the best robot vacuum cleaners. For those with mostly hard floors, the Ultenic T10 Pro is a good entry-level model. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every robot vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main robot vacuum cleaner for the review period We test for at least a week Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs Can the Ultenic T10 Pro lift its mop pads to move across carpet? No, it’s mop pads are always on the floor and the only option is to set no-mop zones.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (high) Ultenic T10 Pro 69.2 dB ›