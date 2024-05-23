Ugreen Nexode 100W 20000mAh Power Bank Review

Verdict

The Ugreen Nexode 100W does everything it promises to do, and Ugreen keeps extra features to a minimum in order to maintain a reasonable price. It’s practical and versatile, but think about getting a little bag to store it if you want it to stay looking good.

Pros 100W charging

Solid efficiency

Fairly convenient shape and size Cons Limited display functionality

Scuff-prone finish

Secondary outputs’ power limited when used together

Key Features 100W power This is a true high-output battery bank, able to supply up to a laptop-ready 100W from its primary USB-C

Built-in display A little screen displays the charge level to a greater accuracy level than indicator LEDs can supply

20,000mAh Made for laptops as well as phones, this Ugreen has enough juice to fully recharge some (but not all) laptops

Introduction

The Ugreen Nexode 100W is a power bank for the most demanding and picky kind of buyer. Want something high-capacity with the power to charge a laptop at full speed, but also need it to fit into a coat pocket? That’s the deal here.

It’s a bit less exciting than the Anker Prime I reviewed recently, which charges faster, has higher output and a cooler screen. But the Ugreen Nexode 100W is so much more affordable that I find it easier to recommend to most people.

It is a no-nonsense, high-performance buy that does everything you want it to, at the right price. That price? £79.99/$79.99, although it has been available for significantly less online throughout my testing. Shop around a bit.

Design

Brick-like shape will fit into larger pockets

Outer plastic is prone to scratches and scuffs

A simple built-in-screen

The Ugreen Nexode 100W is a simple slab of a power bank. The shape has been decided entirely by the cells inside, five 21700 units. It’s a highly practical shape, though, one that fits into the outside, or inside, pockets of my coat.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Its outer is plastic, and has a slightly soft-touch that is highly prone to scratches and scuffs if, like I have, you simply sling it in a rucksack from time to time. There’s a two-tone effect to the finish, part slightly metallic grey, part back. But I’d find it hard to tell whether I was dealing with a fancy or basic power bank before seeing the Ugreen name (typically associated with lower-cost accessories, although this one is not).

The Ugreen Nexode 100W’s little screen on the side is frankly the only vaguely interesting thing going on here. It tells you the percentage charge left, and a button half-hidden in the design of the bank causes it to light up.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

We’re miles away from the mini computer-like screen of the Anker 20,000mAh Power Bank here. This one is more like a microwave clock. It’s an LCD that can only display basic numbers. But it does the trick.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On the top side sit the three sockets. The primary USB-C is used to charge the power bank, and is the main connector too. If you want to charge something at the headline 100W, you need to use this one.

There are also secondary USB-C and USB-A connectors. You can charge up to three devices at once, at least without the aid of a USB hub.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

100W output, as promised

Solid 81.4% efficiency

Can charge 3 devices at one, at lower power

100W: this is the big claim of the Ugreen Nexode 100W. This means it can more than satisfy the sorts of speeds at which slim and light laptops can be charged.

I also tried a Samsung Galaxy Book 3 laptop with a maximum 100W charge speed, and my tester tool registered over 98W coming out of the UGreen. Close enough.

The rates you’ll actually see will depend on what’s plugged in.

Here’s how it pans out. When you plug in more than one device, the fastest 100W socket is limited to 60W according to my testing. This isn’t a bad place to be, though, given how many super-popular laptops have 65W adapters. The other USB-C’s max is 30W, the USB-A’s max output is 22.5W.

But, perhaps confusingly, when you have both the secondary sockets in use, they have to share 20W according to the Ugreen website. I managed to get 7W out of the USB-A, just over 14W from the USB-C when all three were plugged in.

This isn’t a mega powerhouse like the Anker 20000mAh, which can output 2x 100W simultaneously. But does the average buyer need that? I sure don’t, day-to-day. This one lets you fast charge a laptop and phone at the same time, plus another gadget.

It’s also worth noting these power bank chargers won’t hit their maximum output with some phones. Samsung, Apple, Google? No problem. But lots of Chinese brands use proprietary systems that don’t get on that well with these chargers. For example, I couldn’t get the 88W-max Huawei P60 Pro to draw more than 17W.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Unless you read the small print carefully you may not realise the Ugreen Nexode 100W 20000mAh Power Bank itself can’t be charged at 100W too. However, this is right there printed in the specs, and on the device itself. Its own input limit is 65W, which also bore out in my testing.

With the right charger, it takes 50 minutes to reach 50% charge (as per the uGreen’s display) and 99 minutes to reach 100%. As the charging input actually drops to 30W, then to 10W, through the charge cycle, this suggests the charging indicator’s modelling is based on time rather than actual capacity.

As part of my testing I also looked into how much charge I had to pump into the Ugreen to fill it up, and how much it was able to send out to devices.

The Ugreen Nexode 100W 20000mAh Power Bank took in 76.01Wh before calling it a day, a bit higher than the 72Wh capacity printed on the casing. But we’re going to be losing some to natural inefficiency anyway. Any heat you feel during charging? That’s wasted energy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Turning the tables, the Ugreen Nexode 100W 20000mAh Power Bank was able to output 61.93Wh before running totally dry, giving us an efficiency score of 81.4%. You can consider anything above 80% to be very good in these batteries at present, while a poor score is anything around 60% or below.

This is also only fractionally lower than the 82% the more expensive Anker 20000mAh power bank achieved. That makes sense when the Anker also has way higher-power total output, faster charging and better features. But this suggests the core technology inside is roundly comparable. Great news for Ugreen.

It’s no guarantee of its longevity, of course, but solid battery efficiency is a good sign. It means the Ugreen Nexode 100W can be relied upon to supply a full charge to plenty of laptops, or more than a couple of changes of high-capacity phones. This point is always complicated, though, as the device you charge will have its own inefficiencies. Still, the Ugreen Nexode 100W 20000mAh Power Bank holds up its end of the deal.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want to charge laptops and phones 100W charging from a single port makes this Ugreen powerful enough to charge laptops at full speed, bar some gaming models. Buy Now You just want to charge phones As is the norm, not all super-fast charging phones will get on with Ugreen’s fast charge standard, as they use proprietary systems. Common QuickCharge standards will work fine, mind.

Final Thoughts The Ugreen Nexode 100W 20000mAh is not a cheap power bank, but it still takes the pragmatic approach basic models adopt. That’s no bad thing, as it means you get the parts that matter most without spending a fortune. Battery efficiency is good, the Ugreen delivers around 100W from a single USB-C as promised and capacity is high enough to fully charge most laptops. There are minimal extraneous features, but this is one helluva portable safety net for laptop and phone batteries. Trusted Score

How we test We thoroughly test every power bank at Trusted Reviews, using a USB Voltimeter to not only test elements like maximum wattage but to measure its total output to gain insight into efficiency and more. We also always test with an iPhone 15 to remain consistent among our reviews. Tested input, output, maximum wattage and more using a USB voltimeter

FAQs Is the UGREEN Nexode 100W 20000mAh waterproof? There’s no waterproofing or water resistance here. Does the UGREEN Nexode 100W 20000mAh have wireless charging? It offers cabled charging only. Can the UGREEN Nexode 100W 20000mAh charge a MacBook? It can charge all of Apple’s USB-C MacBooks just fine.