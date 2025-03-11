  UGreen 48,000mAh 300W Portable Power Bank Review

A handy travel companion for phones, laptops and tablets. A compact, powerful and eminently portable power station with USB ports only, the UGreen 48,000mAh 300W Portable Power Bank has the power to keep laptops, phones and tablets charged while you're away from a mains power socket. The combination of ports you can use to get the maximum rated output is a touch confusing, but that aside this is great for anyone that doesn't need a power station with AC outlets.

Key Features Capacity Contains a 156.6Wh battery

Introduction

As useful as a power station is with a big battery, they’re not particularly easy to carry around. If you’ve got lighter needs, such as keeping a tablet, laptop or phone topped up, the UGreen 48,000mAh 300W Portable Power Bank could well be for you.

Supporting fast charging and enough power to charge a MacBook Air around three times, this power bank offers a great compromise between capacity and portability.

Design and Features

Supports up to 140W charging

Integrated carry handle

Useful torch

The UGreen 48,000mAh 300W Portable Power Bank is built entirely for USB devices. To that end, it doesn’t have any standard UK AC power outlets. If you’re mostly concerned with keeping a tablet, laptop, or phone topped up, then AC outlets aren’t needed.

There are other advantages, too. Without the need for an inverter or power sockets, the UGreen 48,000mAh 300W Portable Power Bank is considerably smaller than power stations that have these, such as the Anker SOLIX C300.

While the Anker SOLIX C300 has just shy of double the battery capacity, it’s a lot heavier at 4.1kg, while the UGreen 48,000mAh 300W Portable Power Bank is a light 1.6kg.

Inside, there’s a 153.6Wh battery, which the company says is big enough to charge an iPhone 15 Pro 10.8 times or a MacBook Air 15-inch (M2) 1.1 times. That’s a significant amount of power: enough for a family to go camping for a weekend and charge phones or keep a laptop fully charged over a day or two of work.

This is a nicely designed power bank, too. There’s a handy carry handle on top, which makes the UGreen 48,000mAh 300W Portable Power Bank easy to move around.

This also makes the torch, mounted on the side, easier to use. As with other power banks, this torch as two brighntess levels to choose from an an SOS mode that makes the light blink.

At the front, there’s a power button that turns the power station on, bringing the screen to live. This screen shows the battery charge status in percent, plus the input and output powers in Watts. There’s no battery life indicator in minutes with this model.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are three USB-C ports, two of which support 100W charging, plus one 140W port. And, there are two 22.5W USB-A ports for regular devices. Overall, that’s enough to support the types of devices that you’re likely to travel with.

There’s a maximum power output of 300W, spread across the ports. Although you can use all five ports at once, this will limit the charging power, so I limiting yourself to three ports and then swapping cables when devices are charged.

Charging

Charging via USB-C

Can use multiple ports to charge

Via a 140W wall adaptor, the UGreen 48,000mAh 300W Portable Power Bank can be charged in 1.5 hours from flat. You can increase charging speed to 300W if you use all three USB-C ports, with each running at 100W.

It’s possible to use the USB-A ports as well, but be careful of the mix, as you can reduce charging power. For example, use all of the ports, and the fast USB-C port drops to 100W, but the other ports max out at 7.5W.

I measured a full charge using a USB-C adaptor, and recorded that charging is an excellent 99.74% efficient.

Performance

Good efficiency

Long-lasting

To see how well the UGreen 48,000mAh 300W Portable Power Bank performed, I measured how much power it output over USB-C.

To do this, I took several drained devices, including a MacBook Air M3, Steam Deck and iPhone 16 Pro. Overall, the UGreen 48,000mAh 300W Portable Power Bank managed to output 133.55W, which is 86.95% efficient. That’s better than some devices tested, sduch as the DJI Power 1000, but sits slightly behind the 93.4% that the Anker SOLIX C300 achieved.

Overall, I worked out that there’s roughly enough power to charge an iPad Air 11-inch (M2) around three times, and a Macbook Air 11-inch (M3) around 1.34 times, which sits inline with what UGreen states.

UGreen says that this power station will last for 3000 charge cycles until it hits 80% capacity. Assuming linnear degredation, that means that the power station will hold 414.74kWh of power over this time.

That puts the price at £0.43 per kWh of power stored, not including the cost of the electricity you have to put in. That’s a touch more expensive than a larger power station, but the trade-off is that you’ve got a smaller more compact device.

Should you buy it?

Buy if you want powerful charging in a small(ish) form factor Light enough to carry almost anywhere, yet powerful enough to deal with laptops and tablets, this power station is a great combination of portability and power. Don't buy if you need more power or AC outlets If you need to power normal devices, look for a battery pack with AC outlets; those that need to be off-grid for longer may prefer a larger power station.

Final Thoughts If you need a bit more power on the move but don’t want to go too heavy, there’s a DC-only version of the Anker Solix C300. If you do need to power standard UK devices, then the Anker Solix C300 that we reviewed is probably the closest. However, if you want a great combination of price, size and power, then the UGreen 48,000mAh 300W Portable Power Bank is brilliant. It’s light enough to carry almost everywhere, yet has the power to keep your phones, tablet and so on running over a few days. Trusted Score

FAQs

What’s the maximum charging power of the UGreen 48,000mAh 300W Portable Power Bank? It can run at a maximum of 300W, although you need to use all three USB-C ports. Is there an app for the UGreen 48,000mAh 300W Portable Power Bank? No, this is an offline device only.

