TubeMap Android App Review

Londoners may not exactly love the Tube, but there’s no doubt that it provides one of the best ways to get around the capital. No matter whether you’re a frequent user of the Underground, or just someone visiting the capital on holiday, TubeMap is an essential download.



As well as providing you with an interactive map of all the tube lines, it offers A-to-B routing, even allowing you to choose between the fastest route and the one with the least changes. You can view live departure board information and live line status updates, check out the Tubebuddy Twitter feed or simply use the Find Station feature to locate a station on the main tube map. The app is ad supported, but you can upgrade to the Pro version fo £1.99 to remove the adverts if you find them annoying.



Verdict

TubeMap’s excellent line-up of features and easy-to-use interface make it the best free Tube app available for Android.

Android Market link