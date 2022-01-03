 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trust Smart WiFi Lighting Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

The range of bulbs is decent and the Trust Smart WiFi Lighting range is excellent value, too. Compatibility with the Smart Life system expands what these bulbs can do, working alongside smart devices from lots of other manufacturers. Colour reproduction isn’t very good and there are no physical controls, making these bulbs a better choice if you’re only after one or two smart bulbs.

Pros

  • Cheap
  • Decent range of bulbs
  • Compatible with Smart Life

Cons

  • Poor colour reproduction
  • No physical controls

Availability

  • UKRRP: £13.99

Key Features

  • BulbsTrust has colour and temperature changing bulbs available in B22, E27, E14 and GU10 fittings
  • ConnectionTrust bulbs all connect to your home network via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Introduction

Better known for its PC and AV accessories, Trust has expanded into the smart home market with its Smart WiFi Lighting products. A good range of bulbs at low prices make these bulbs an attractive option. You can use the Trust app, although the more comprehensive Smart Life app is better.

However, for all of the features on offer, these bulbs don’t dim that far and colour reproduction isn’t great. If you want one or two bulbs, they’re a good choice – but if you’re looking to replace multiple bulbs then look elsewhere.

Design and Installation

  • Good choice of bulbs
  • Colour and temperature adjustable lights
  • Works with Smart Life or Trust apps

If there’s one thing that would put me off buying into a smart lighting system, it would be a lack of range of bulbs. Fortunately, the Trust Smart WiFi Lighting doesn’t fall into that trap, with bulbs available for B22, E27, E14 and GU10 light fittings. This covers most of the bulb fittings you’d find in your average home.

Trust doesn’t have dedicated light fittings or plug-in LED strips, so the rival WiZ Smart Lighting system is better if you need a wider range of lights.

Trust sells its bulbs in colour or temperature changing formats, although the price doesn’t vary much between the two, so I’d opt for the colour option. They’re designed to last for 15,000 hours, which is more than five years assuming each bulb is used for eight hours per day.

Lights have millions of colours and a temperature range between 1800K (warm) and 6500K (cold). 

If you want something a bit more stylish, there’s the filament bulb, which looks and acts like an old-fashioned bulb. It has temperature adjustment, too, which gives it a little more flexibility than the equivalent Philips Hue option.

Trust Smart WiFi Lighting filament

Since these bulbs use Wi-Fi, there’s no need for a hub to get them working; they’ll connect directly to your router. You can connect the bulbs to the Trust app, but the bulbs are compatible with the Smart Life app, too. I recommend using the latter, as you can combine Trust kit with other smart devices, including products from TCP and Hey!.

There are no physical remote controls for these lights, so you’re limited to using the app or voice control.

Features

  • Basic manual control
  • Routines control your lights automatically
  • Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT compatibility

Whether you use the Trust app or Smart Life, you get the same interface for controlling your lights. For each bulb, you can adjust its brightness, colour or temperature, and toggle the light on and off. The controls are a little basic, but easy enough to work out.

Trust Smart WiFi Lighting app

You also get a set of scenes (both static and dynamic) from the provided list. Scenes can be edited, but I couldn’t find a way of creating one from scratch. This is where Philips Hue is much better.

Elsewhere, it’s possible to set a timer for when you want your light to turn on or off, either repeating or running once. The option is basic, but could be handy if you want a light – say, one in a porch – to come on and off a set time.

There’s no control over how a bulb operates when it’s turned off, and via the wall switch bulbs turn on with their last setting. With WiZ, you can set the default on and off behaviour, and even cycle through scenes by turning a light on and off.

More powerfully, you can create Automations in the Smart Life app to control lights automatically. They can be environmental, such as sunset or sunrise, or when another device is controlled – say, a camera picking up motion could turn on a Trust bulb.

You can connect the bulbs to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and there’s an IFTTT service, too.

Performance

  • Bright bulbs
  • They don’t go that dim
  • Colour reproduction isn’t great

Testing the bulbs, I put the B22 colour light through its paces. I found that it was extremely bright, particularly at the 6500K setting. If you’re looking for a smart light to replace an existing bulb, then this range will do just that.

The bulbs don’t have a very good minimum level, however; other smart bulbs will dim further to create a more cozy environment.

Switching to colour I wasn’t that impressed, and the bulb lacks the colour intensity of its Hue and WiZ rivals. Reds can look quite washed out, looking more pink. I found that blues were a little more purple than I wanted, and greens were good but lacked the intensity of rivals.

Trust Smart WiFi Lighting red
Trust Smart WiFi Lighting green
Trust Smart WiFi Lighting blue

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want one or two budget Wi-Fi bulbs, then the Trust range here is good – and compatibility with Smart Life is useful.

If you want the best colour reproduction or you want to use physical controls, then look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

Trust offers a good range of smart bulbs, with models that will fit all common light fittings in the UK. The price is good, too, and compatibility with Smart Life means you can integrate these bulbs with a huge range of other products.

If you want one or two smart bulbs then these are a good budget option, but I found that colour reproduction wasn’t great. If you want multiple smart bulbs or physical remote controls, the WiZ Smart Lighting range is a great budget alternative, while Philips Hue remains the best overall choice.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every smart light we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main smart light for the review period

Tested for at least a week

We measure the light output from bulbs at different colour temperatures and colours so we can compare light output

We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each light is to automate

You might like…

Arlo Ultra 2 Review

Arlo Ultra 2 Review

David Ludlow 3 days ago
Hero Labs Sonic Review

Hero Labs Sonic Review

David Ludlow 5 days ago
Ajax Smart Home Alarm (Jeweller) Review

Ajax Smart Home Alarm (Jeweller) Review

David Ludlow 1 week ago
ERA Protect Review

ERA Protect Review

David Ludlow 2 weeks ago
Amazon Echo Show 15 Review

Amazon Echo Show 15 Review

David Ludlow 3 weeks ago
Annke NC800 Review

Annke NC800 Review

David Ludlow 1 month ago

FAQs

How do the Trust Smart WiFi Lighting bulbs connect?

They use 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

What bulb options are available for the Trust Smart WiFi Lighting system?

You can get B22, E27, E14 and GU10 bulbs in both temperature- and colour-changing formats.

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Product Description
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Voice Assistant
Accessories
Networking
Trust Smart WiFi Lighting
£13.99
Trust Gaming
Smart lighting
B0937MJB91
2021
15/12/2021
Trust Smart WiFi Lighting
Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
B22, E27, E14 and GU10 bulbs
2.4GHz Wi-Fi
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.