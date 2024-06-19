Trust GXT 491P Fayzo Review

Verdict

If you’re looking for a cheap and cost-efficient gaming headset without diving too deep into the weeds, the Trust GXT 491P Fayzo is a safe bet. It has a few quirks and isn’t the most comfortable, but it’s a good, easy option for a decent price.

Introduction

Well into a campaign to appeal to more than just office workers and everyday computer users, the gaming line of gadgets and peripherals from Trust is beginning to make a lot of sense.

The Trust GTX 491P – just like its GXT 924 mouse – is a bargain option for those who’d rather not take their chances with random brands from an Amazon warehouse. The name, a staple in supermarkets and tech stores, is enough to give consumer confidence. But can the end product hold up? The short answer is yes. The long answer? For most.

Design

Matte black plastic build

Thick, mesh-like cushioning

USB-C charge port, 3.5mm jack

Available in a matte black plastic finish, it’s the first point of contention for the budget-friendly Trust GX headset.

It’s hardly a looker, but it also doesn’t immediately appear cheap. There’s heft to the earcups, and the plastic isn’t prone to creaking at every stretch. Just note that the cups don’t pivot to sit comfortably on your shoulders.

Thick faux leather cushions adorn the left and right drivers and are topped with a mesh-like fabric that makes contact with your ears. The headband skips one step, being covered completely by the mesh instead.

Power-related IO, including the USB-C charging port, is all found along the edge of the left cup. The right side features a microphone toggle, separate wheels for volume and source mixing, the 3.5mm jack for wired connections, and another for the detachable boom mic.

There’s plenty of air in them, which helps form a good seal around your ears, but they can struggle to stay comfortable for more than a few hours on larger craniums.

Overall, they’re unassuming cans that can look smart. Aside from the RGB rings at the top of each cup, which can be a struggle to disable, they’re not going to immediately out you as a hardcore gamer if you wear them on the bus or in the office.

Features

Wireless and wired connectivity

Can connect to two sources at once

Bluetooth support for smartphones

The Trust GX headset’s main gimmick is being able to connect to two sources at once – wirelessly via the 2.4GHz dongle to a PC or console, and over Bluetooth to a tablet or smartphone.

With a wheel on the right side dedicated to mixing audio, you’re able to dial in your preferred settings, lowering the volume of the game to have your squad mates, music, or podcasts come through more clearly from your phone.

It’s something you can do from a console level anyway, but separating the two gives more granular control in an easier place, limiting the need to interrupt your game or rely on expensive third-party controllers with similar features baked in.

A 3.5mm connector means you can hook these up to your controller or PC as well, either for tighter control over the audio through something like an external DAC, or to your console’s controller when the battery runs down.

You can’t hot-swap cells like with recent high-end Steelseries Arctis or Turtle Beach cans, so you’ll need to recharge them sometime if running wirelessly.

The cups even feature RGB. There’s a dedicated button to cycle through lightning presets and turn them on and off. There’s also seemingly no way to stop the headset from pairing to both 2.4GHz and your last Bluetooth device when powered on. You’ll want to nix the connection from your Bluetooth device if battery life is a concern.

Sound quality and microphone

Big, bold audio through 50mm drivers

Clear microphone with easy setup

Plenty of on-device tweaks

For the price and feature set, the audio credentials of the Trust GXT 491P Fayzo headset are a welcome surprise. Large 50mm drivers power loud but decently balanced audio with on-device support for 7.1 surround.

Though there’s no direct support for any advanced codecs like Dolby Atmos, the sound stage is still just about wide enough to give decent separation for an engrossed, cinematic gameplay session or competitive situation.

There’s room for improvement for sure. Heavy scenes, like a boss battle in Final Fantasy XVI, can sound muddy with too little separation, but there’s plenty enough oomph in the drivers to send shivers down your spine with a booming mash of orchestral rock music.

Running wirelessly through 2.4Ghz fairs better than hooking up to a controller, but not enough to sway any opinions one way or the other. It mostly aids in volume.

The microphone is also solid. It’s fully flexible while being rigid enough to stay put after bending it to your will. The foam shield does well to fend off breathing and hard pronunciation. It’s clear enough for in-game communications and doesn’t seem to have any issues with sound gating and cut-off out of the box.

It’s one of the easier mic setups I’ve had the pleasure of using, though it proved impossible to troubleshoot on a second attempt a day after a perfect run – whether that was down to various conflicting Windows settings or my point of connection (some SteelSeries Arena speakers) isn’t clear, however.

You want a feature-rich headset that doesn't break the bank The Trust GXT 491P Fayzo is competitively priced for the wide features it supports. It really can do it all – albiet it in half-measures. You want the best sound quality at a bargain price If you can spend a little more, it's possible to get better sound separation without losing too many features. Likewise, sacrificing wireless functionality can get you overall better sound quality at this price point.

Final Thoughts Great audio at a bargain price isn’t as hard to come by, with even <£30 sets like the Turtle Beach Recon 70 performing well. But getting a simple set of wireless cans that won’t look out of place on the office commute is still a marvel. Dual wireless connectivity, a valiant battery with USB-C charging, and a detachable, good-quality microphone make the Trust GX headset a great buy for cash-strapped parents desperate to replace their kid’s latest breakage. If you have time to shop around and know sound quality trumps the need for other conveniences, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless or Turtle Beach Stealth 700 sets are better buys. They’re more personable with varying colours, too. Trusted Score

How we test We test every headphone we review thoroughly over an extended period. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used for well over a week. Used across multiple different devices and scenarios Tested the microphone in real-world situations

FAQs Can the Trust GXT 491P Fayzo be used outside? So long as they’re not being rained on, the Trust GXT 491P Fayzo are suitable for light travel. Does the Trust GXT 491P Fayzo work on Xbox? The Trust GXT 491P Fayzo will only work with Xbox when wired up to the controller. Wireless isn’t available here.