Verdict

Though comfortable, the GX Trust 924 skimps out on some of the conveniences of modern-day gaming mice. It’s a great clicker for the price, but there are no standout features and competition is fierce. Treat yourself to something just a little bit better or grab it at a steep discount.

Pros Sleek appearance

Accurate sensor

Good form and fit with a satisfying click Cons Lacklustre software

Sluggish default settings

Doesn’t undercut the competition

Key Features 25K DPI sensor The PMW3389 sensor delivers fast and accurate tracking and can reach up to 25,000 DPI.

RGB LED lighting Smooth underglow lighting offers a pleasing and personable RGB splash of colour that doesn’t distract.

1000hz polling Though set to 125Hz out of the box, up to 1000Hz can be enabled via the software.

Introduction

Though a known brand for decades, Trust isn’t exactly the go-to for pro athlete peripherals. It’s been making strides in the space for some time, but still isn’t the type you’ll see headlining big events.

The Trust GXT 924 gaming mouse isn’t going to be the brand’s turning point, but by rocking a reputable 25k-capable sensor and sleek white looks, it’s proof that you can do a lot on a budget. Not a shoestring budget, but a budget nonetheless.

Design

Comfortably slim design

Ambidextrous only in shape, not features

Tasteful and bright RGB lighting

The Trust 924 isn’t gunning for the Logitech G X Pro Superlight’s adorable array of colour options. Available in only black or white, your choice is limited.

The matte black finish looks professional and full of purpose, while the white model we examined had the clean and smooth cool factor boxes ticked.

It’s shaped similarly to a Razer Mamba but doesn’t feel as bulky up top. The palm curvature isn’t too high or too low, and the whole package suits claw, palm or hybrid grips.

The Trust 924 is very comfortable for long periods, and the cable is flexible enough to feel almost non-existent. HyperX still does it better with its lightweight Haste clickers, but this is close.

It’s not an ambidextrous affair, which is always a shame, but the buttons on the side are well pronounced, high enough to keep from getting in the way, and accompanied by a wave-like gradient pattern on either side that gives your thumb a little grip that won’t wear down.

Surrounding the back half of the pointer is an RGB strip that’s balanced and well-diffused, offering striking LED lighting for the surface it sits on. It’s slim enough to avoid being a distraction, but bright enough to serve a purpose.

Atop the mouse is a lone DPI toggle switch and the scroll wheel. The latter has no horizontal movement for left-to-right scrolling (or handy in-game macro reassignments), but the former can be programmed to suit another purpose –once you find the software.

Performance

Great, uninterrupted tracking

Not suitable for competitive play out of the box

High DPI for a low cost

Powered by a 25k+ capable Pixart sensor, there’s no reason to distrust this clicker. In this situation, the brand name carries its weight. At no point did it struggle to convey movements into on-screen action, with no discernible difference in gameplay across titles Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and Helldivers 2.

The feet, of which there are two, aren’t the smoothest in the business. Using it to get some work done on a bar table resulted in a scratching sound as the base ground against the slightly bumpy surface. It tracked just fine, but wear and tear was a concern.

What you might notice in practice is not-so-smooth movement at higher refresh rates. The sensor is set to 125Hz by default. With no way to change it on-device, it’s not quite as plug ‘n play as it appears.

It works out of the box, but it’s hardly putting its best foot forward. DPI is personal, but a higher polling rate is almost always going to have a beneficial effect on your gameplay.

Especially on a wired mouse, where it isn’t going to lower battery life, it’s strange to see this one default to a setting you’d find on a basic office mouse from decades ago. It’s where Trust seems to forget that it’s engineering a gaming mouse rather than another bargain pointer destined for the workplace.

Software and lighting

Addressable RGB

Simple software with limited customisation

Software required to have the mouse perform at its best

Just like the polling rate, lighting is controlled by the Trust software. This wasn’t initially easy to find, and it’s very barebones at best but it’s there if you want to tweak the light that envelops your mousepad once it’s powered on.

You won’t find any hyper-advanced colour settings or smart lighting features – no reactive RGB or patterns tailored to specific games. You can change the colour, brightness, and a few preset patterns. That’s it. Still, what’s on show is bright, noticeable and not too out there.

The rest of the very static software suite is there to fix the default settings. You can tweak the DPI stages of the top button and change what each button does, but you can’t alter advanced features like lift-off distance, or enable hardware-level angle snapping.

If you’re looking to tailor your mouse to that degree, you’ve likely outgrown what a sub-£50 bit of gaming gear can do for you, in which case it’s time to invest in something pricier.

You should buy if you want a bargain gaming mouse that doesn't skimp out on the frivolities. The Trust GXT 924 is a highly capable gaming mouse at a reasonable price. It's not the cheapest on the market, but it's readily available and comes from a reputable company with the same brand of gaming-grade sensor seen in clickers twice its price. You should not buy if you focus on the minute details and want to squeeze every last ounce of performance from your gear If you've spent thousands on top-tier monitors, headsets, keyboards and graphics cards, scrimping with a mouse like this isn't the best bet. You might not need advanced features straight away, but you're only as good as the weakest link in your set-up — in that case, it's this mouse.

At around £50, the Trust GXT 924 is a gaming clicker you can rely on. So long as you have a mouse pad, it'll glide along no problem, with the Pixart sensor refusing to hitch. Software tweaks are required to have it perform at its best but someone less clued up about the technology inside will see its design and know they're not at an immediate disadvantage. Already discounted to almost under £20 in some instances, if that's all you have to spend on a new mouse then the Trust Gaming GXT 924 is a steal. Outside of that, look to the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 or SteelSeries Rival 5. Both feature on our roundup of the best gaming mice around.

How we test We use every mouse we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs. We also check each mouse’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used as a main mouse for over a week Tested performance on a variety of games

FAQs Is the Trust Gaming GXT 924 Ybar+ wireless? No, the Trust Gaming GXT 924 Ybar+ is a wired-only mouse.