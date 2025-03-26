  Tribit StormBox Blast 2 Review

Verdict The Tribit StormBox Blast 2 is a compelling package that brings the qualities of a big party sound system into a more portable form factor. It's durable, delivers a dazzling light show and kicks out astonishing volume and bass levels that you wouldn't expect from something so compact. If you want to make a serious ruckus without investing in a gigantic party speaker, this might be the one for you

Pros Big, bassy sound output

Big, bassy sound output Funky lighting effects

Funky lighting effects Versatile inputs

Versatile inputs Customisable sound signature Cons It's very heavy

It's very heavy Only supports stereo pairing

Only supports stereo pairing Slow charging

Key Features Super loud output The StormBox Blast 2 can output at a level that puts many larger speakers to shame

Big weighty bass A great choice for thumping party genres like hip-hop and DnB

Funky reactive lighting Three reactive RGB lighting zones that match the thumping soundtrack

Introduction

The original Tribit StormBox Blast launched in 2022, and quickly became a crowd favourite. It delivered a weighty party sound in a classic boombox form factor while remaining relatively affordable. Now, its successor is here, and it’s looking to improve on that winning formula.

For all the praise heaped on the original, it wasn’t the best-looking speaker, and this new model is much more attractive. It also doubles the output power, so in theory, you’ll be able to provide a soundtrack to much larger gatherings without needing to lug about a larger speaker. If that’s not enough, there are now dual microphone inputs if you fancy a bit of karaoke.

I was keen to find out if this speaker lives up to the hype, and if it’s worth the £257 / $299 asking price. Here’s what I learned after pumping the tunes for a week.

Design

Chunky integrated handle

IP67-rated floatable design

Multi-zone reactive RGB lighting

The Tribit StormBox Blast 2 has a classic boombox shape, with an elongated body and a chunky carry handle that runs across the top. It’s a similar shape to the old model but it’s much curvier and in my opinion, a bit of a glow-up. It also reminds me of the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus, which is another handsome boombox-style option.

However, while the big carry handle makes it easy to manoeuvre, I wouldn’t exactly describe it as portable. It weighs 8.7kg, which makes carrying the thing a real workout, and unlike the Boom 2 Plus, there’s no shoulder strap or mounting points – which feels like a missed opportunity.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The speaker is only available in black, made from plastic with a metallic speaker grille at the front. It has a reassuringly rugged look and feel to it, one that’s backed by an IP67 rating. This means it’s immune to dust and can withstand sprays of water from all directions and even brief submersion. A summer water fight or a clumsily spilt drink will pose no threat to this speaker.

The StormBox Blast 2 has chunky physical buttons on the top that control everything from the playback to the volume and even the lighting effects and pairing mode. I like this as it means the companion app is fairly optional, as all the main functions can be accessed by the buttons.

Around the back, there’s a selection of ports protected by a thick rubber bung. You get an AC power input for charging, dual 1/4-inch mic sockets with corresponding volume knobs, a 3.5mm aux connection, a USB-C input (for charging) and a USB-A output (for charging other devices.) It’s a good selection and it means you can connect this speaker to just about any source with relative ease.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On the front are three customisable RGB lighting zones. There are two diffused LED strips flanking the speaker grille, illuminated mid-range drivers on either side, and lighting for the large racetrack subwoofer in the middle. By default, all the lighting modes pulsate along with music, or you can turn them off entirely. I’ll explore the functionality more later, but for now, I’ll say the effects are bright and eye-catching. Just what you’d want for a party atmosphere.

Features

Tribit companion app

TWS stereo pairing

Dual mic inputs

The StormBox Blast 2 is compatible with the Tribit app for Android and iOS. It looks like a fairly simple app at a glance, but there are more customisation options than you might expect.

Pairing the speaker was as simple as can be. Mine needed a firmware update straight out of the box, and that was equally straightforward too. Once updated and connected, I was pleased to find a wealth of EQ options, including a full 10-band equaliser that allows you to properly configure the sound to your tastes. You can even change which mode the physical “EQ” button activates (it’s set to X-Bass by default.)

The lighting options are just as plentiful. You get 3 presets and each can be heavily customised. You can control each of the three lighting zones independently, with the ability to change the colour as well as whether they react to the bass, treble or stay permanently illuminated. I thought it looked great with the sub illuminating along with the bassline and the mid-ranger drivers flashing along with the treble.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you have two of these speakers, or the older StormBox Blast, you can create a stereo pair for an even bigger sound. Unfortunately that wasn’t something I was able to test, but given how impressive this speaker sounds on its own, I can only imagine two of them sound thunderous.

It’s probably not something that will matter to most, but pairing two units is the limit here, while rivals like Anker and JBL can synchronise with more speakers wirelessly. So, if you’re planning to deploy a fleet of wireless speakers, this might not be the one for you.

The Tribit StormBox Blast 2 supports Bluetooth multipoint connection, which means you can have two devices paired simultaneously, and won’t have to pair and unpair to switch between them. It can be handy if you frequently switch between your mobile and laptop, and equally useful if your partner wants to take control.

There’s a sizable 79.92Wh battery built in, and Tribit claims that’ll get you 30 hours of playback at 50% volume with the lights and X-Bass turned off. It’s always difficult to assess these claims with such a loud speaker (my neighbours would lose their minds) but I can tell you that after a week of regular listening, I haven’t charged it once – and that’s with the lights turned on. It’s safe to say this speaker will outlive most parties.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With such a capacious battery on board, you might want to use this speaker to keep other devices topped up, and that’s very easy to do using the USB-A output on the rear. However, it’s only a 5V 2A output, so don’t expect full-speed fast charging on your smartphone.

It’s the same story with the USB-C input for charging the speaker. I’m happy to see that USB charging is an option, but at just 5V 2A, it’ll take around 12 hours to go from flat to fully charged. Thankfully, AC charging is an option, and that’ll take about 5 hours. Still not quick, but much more manageable.

Sound Quality

Loud bass-heavy output

Up to 200W

X-3D sound technology

The Tribit StormBox Blast 2 defaults to the X-Bass sound profile when you first turn it on (unless you’ve used the app to change that), and as much as I love bass, I found this profile was a bit much. I much prefer the sound in either the “X-Bass Off” or “Blast Traditional” modes, both have a better balance and don’t muddy the mid-range quite so much.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Even without the bass boost added, this speaker favours the low-end, delivering a satisfying thud and rumble for bass-heavy genres like hip-hop and EDM. At the same time, there’s plenty of detail in the highs, and the vocals come through clean and clear on the majority of tracks. For guitar-driven genres like rock and indie, I found the sound slightly less pleasing, no matter which EQ I used. It still sounds good, but the bass-heavy nature of the tuning lends itself more readily to electronic tracks.

This speaker can get astonishingly loud, and it feels like it’s designed to be played at high volumes. It really comes alive when you exceed 50% volume. Depending on how you intend to use it, this could be a good or a bad thing, but if it’s a party you’re looking for, you’re in the right place.

There’s an interesting EQ mode called X-3D, designed to create a surround sound-like effect. I’ve tried plenty of similar features from other brands, and I’m usually left unimpressed, but this one is rather good. The speaker has a fairly narrow sound stage in its normal modes, which isn’t too surprising, given that it’s a single speaker – but with X-3D enabled it dramatically expands.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s a completely different sound, it’s expansive and airy, giving the impression that the drivers have been plucked out and placed around the room. At first, I was completely sold, but it didn’t take me long to notice the downside.

Music sounds heavily compressed in X-3D mode, and it’s most noticeable with cymbal hits. You get a digital crunchiness that I always describe as pixelation – if you were an early adopter of MP3 players, you’ll remember the sound I’m talking about. It completely ruined the effect for me, which is a shame, because it has great potential.

Overall, I’m really impressed with the sound quality of the StormBox Blast 2, and if you enjoy a bass-forward sound, you’re sure to like this speaker. If you absolutely can’t get enough rumble, then you can turn on X-Bass and knock your fillings loose.

Should you buy it?

You want a boombox powerful enough for large gatherings The Tribit StormBox 2 is an extremely powerful speaker, but it’s much more portable than a floor-standing party speaker. If you want to deliver a thundering party soundtrack, but don’t fancy the painful logistics of moving around large equipment, this could be the tool for the job You want something you can take anywhere While portability is a key benefit, it’s important to realise that this is still a large and heavy speaker. You’ll need seriously strong arms to move this speaker long distances, and with no strap attachment points, it’s more difficult to transport than some of its rivals

Final Thoughts If you’re looking to kick your parties up a notch this spring, the Tribit StormBox Blast 2 is an excellent choice. It’s loud, delivers a thumping bassy sound, the battery lasts for ages and it looks the part, too. If you need a powerful speaker, but don’t have the room (or budget) for a larger party speaker, this fills the gap perfectly. One of its most obvious competitors is the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus, which I reviewed in 2024. It has a similar design and a lower MSRP, which might make it seem more appealing. However, it’s not quite that simple. It’s not as loud or bassy as the Tribit, it has fewer lighting zones, the battery doesn’t last quite as long and it lacks the microphone inputs. It’s also worth noting that the StormBox Blast 2 is often discounted, which narrows the gap further. That said, the Soundcore has its advantages. It comes with a shoulder strap, which makes it easier to carry, it charges faster and it can deliver a more balanced sound, if you’re not quite such a bass fiend. Both are great options, and they’re sure to appeal to different people for different reasons. Honestly, it’s hard to go wrong. Trusted Score Verdict

How we test We test every wireless speaker we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested for a week

Tested for a week Tested with real world use

FAQs

Can the Tribit StormBox Blast 2 pair with other speakers? Yes, you can use two StrormBox Blast 2 speakers in a wireless stereo pair, or pair it with the original StormBox Blast. There’s no support for larger speaker groups, though. Is the Tribit StormBox Blast 2 waterproof? Yes, the Tribit StormBox Blast 2 is IP67 rated, which means it will survive temporary submersion in water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes.