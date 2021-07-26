Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tribit FlyBuds C1 Review

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

The Tribit FlyBuds C1 offer detailed sound, a comfortable fit and over 11 hours of battery life at an affordable price. It’s a shame their bass performance falls short.

Pros

  • Detailed audio
  • Very long battery life
  • Comfortable fit

Cons

  • Weak bass
  • Subjective design
  • No IP rating or wireless charging

Key Features

  • Noise cancellationFour-mic ENC and Qualcomm CVC keeps calls clear
  • 12 hour battery life50 hours total with the case
  • Wireless connectivityBluetooth 5.2
  • Audio codecsaptX, AAC and SBC support

Tribit entered the audio scene in 2017, producing a host of headphones, speakers and wireless earbuds at affordable prices. 

We were pleasantly surprised with how the rugged Stormbox Micro was but – until now – we had yet to review any of the Tribit’s earbuds. 

The FlyBuds C1 are the company’s top true wireless earbud, packing Qualcomm’s QCC3040 chip and aptX technology, offering what Tribit calls a “CD-quality listening experience”. The earbuds also take advantage of 4 mic ANC and AI noise reduction for clear calls. 

So, how effective are these features? And, how do the earbuds sound? 

Availability

  • UKRRP: £89.99
  • USARRP: $89.99
  • EuropeRRP: €89.99
  • CanadaRRP: CA$99.99
Tribit FlyBuds C1 close up
  • Have a unique grey and red design 
  • Lightweight and comfortable 
  • No IP rating 

The FlyBuds C1 are a unique-looking pair of earbuds. They’re a little chunky but feature the stem shape popularised by Apple’s AirPods and seen on other budget earbuds like the EarFun Air and the Enacfire A9

The tail has a shiny gunmetal grey tint to it, while the top of the stem is enveloped in a reflective red halo. The dark body and red circle immediately had me picturing the eyes and body of a housefly. I’m not sure if this was deliberate given the earbuds’ name or just a mere coincidence, but the FlyBuds certainly have a distinctive look. 

Tribit FlyBuds C1 one earbud

Tribit has forgone touch controls for a small physical button at the bottom of each tail. I actually quite liked the button as it meant the controls didn’t push the earbuds further into my ear the way touch controls can do. 

The earbuds come with six pairs of ear-tips in varying sizes. However, the difference in size is subtle so you might struggle to get the perfect seal if your ears are particularly small or large. 

Thankfully, this doesn’t stop the earbuds from feeling very lightweight and comfortable in the ear. The fit is also very secure – I wouldn’t hesitate to take these earbuds to the gym if it weren’t for the lack of IP rating to protect them from water or sweat. 

Tribit FlyBuds C1 in case

The earbuds are housed in a small, oblong charging case. The case is a subtle matte black shade and feels sturdy enough to chuck into a backpack or jacket pocket on your way out the door. The case comes with a USB-C cable but does not include support for wireless charging. 

  • Environmental Noise Cancellation isn’t adjustable
  • Qualcomm cVc for call clarity but there is an echo 
  • Battery life falls short of Tribit’s claims

The FlyBuds C1 are powered by Qualcomm’s QCC3040 chip. The chip, which is found in mid-range and entry-level wireless earbuds, is designed to offer robust Bluetooth connectivity, all-day wear, voice assistant support and integrated noise cancellation. 

The latter comes in the form of Tribit’s four-mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which Tribit claims is capable of silencing up to 90% of noise. I found that the earbuds did a great job of cutting out the sounds of cars and reducing chatter to an indiscernible mumble.

I would have liked to see a way to adjust the ENC or a transparency mode to let sounds in when needed, but considering their price, effective noise cancellation is still a welcome addition. 

Tribit FlyBuds C1 both earbuds

The FlyBuds also take advantage of Qualcomm’s cVc (Clear Voice Capture) 8.0 technology, which suppresses noise in calls for clearer voices. While the earbuds generally performed well during calls, my friends did recall a slight echo on my end.

There’s no built-in voice assistant, but you can click either button three times to wake up your mobile device’s voice assistant. You can also use the button to play and pause, skip forwards and backwards; answer or reject a call, adjust volume and power the earbuds on and off without putting them in the case. 

Tribit FlyBuds C1 case

The FlyBuds C1 boast an impressive battery life. Tribit claims the earbuds offer 12 hours of playtime, with 50 hours total available in the charging case. When I tested the earbuds, I only managed to glean 11 hours and 14 minutes of listening out of them. While this fell a little short of Tribit’s claims, it’s longer than you’ll find on most wireless earbuds, including many of the top picks in our best wireless earbuds

  • Vocals are crisp and clear
  • Warm and energetic sound 
  • The bass needs more oomph 

Tribit highlights the FlyBuds C1’s “lifelike and CD-quality” sound on its website, but do they really sound as good as Tribit promises? Yes and no. 

Tribit FlyBuds C1 close up

The Flybuds are – generally speaking – a great-sounding pair of earbuds. The earbuds offer a crisp and energetic sound that is packed with detail. Sound isolation is excellent too, but the bass left me wanting more. 

The tonal balance in Frank Ocean’s Nights isn’t obviously off. The vocals are full and packed with detail giving Ocean’s voice plenty of character, especially in the final third of the song where his voice takes the focus. The highs sound good too, though the soundstage feels cramped at times. The low end does fall behind slightly in this track, but the lack of bass doesn’t stick out. 

Tribit FlyBuds C1 in case

Moving on to a more energetic track, Should I Stay or Should I Go by The Clash is warm and thrilling. The drums and vocals in particular are crisp and clear, leaving no breath or small detail unaccounted for. 

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights highlights my biggest issue with the FlyBuds C1’s sound: the bass. While the vocals again sound great, the earbuds fail to capture the punch or rumble of the bass. The FlyBuds present a warm and crisp sound, but the lack of bass makes it feel like a weak attempt on the song. 

Overall, the FlyBuds C1 are an energetic and detailed pair of earbuds – it’s just a shame there isn’t more bass to give tracks more of an impact.

Should you buy it?

You want earbuds with a long battery life At just over 11 hours, the FlyBuds may have fallen short of Tribit’s claims but they’re still well above average.

You want ground-shaking bass These earbuds sound great, but bass is one area they fall short in.

Final Thoughts

The Tribit FlyBuds C1 offer detailed sound, a comfortable fit and over 11 hours of battery life at an affordable price. It’s a shame their bass performance falls short.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions
Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 Review

Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 Review

David Ludlow 2 hours ago
Sony Xperia 1 III Review

Sony Xperia 1 III Review

Max Parker 3 days ago
Govee Lyra Floor Lamp Review

Govee Lyra Floor Lamp Review

David Ludlow 3 days ago
OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review

Andrew Williams 4 days ago
Panasonic TX-55JZ2000 Review

Panasonic TX-55JZ2000 Review

Steve May 4 days ago
Tefal Smart’n Light Digital Kettle KO853840 Review

Tefal Smart’n Light Digital Kettle KO853840 Review

Rachel Ogden 4 days ago

We test every headphone we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

FAQs

What type of noise cancellation do the FlyBuds C1 use?

The FlyBuds C1 feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and Qualcomm’s cVc call technology.

Do the earbuds support wireless charging?

No, the FlyBuds C1 case does not support wireless charging.

Are the earbuds waterproof?

The FlyBuds C1 do not have an IP rating, meaning they are not certified dust or waterproof.

Specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
Manufacturer
IP rating
Battery Hours
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Audio Resolution
Driver (s)
Noise Cancellation?
Connectivity
Colours
Frequency Range
Headphone Type
Tribit FlyBuds C1
£89.99
$89.99
€89.99
CA$99.99
Tribit
No
12
50 G
2021
16/07/2021
16-bit
6mm dual drivers
Yes
Bluetooth 5.2
Black
48 – kHz
In-ear
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.