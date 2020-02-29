TP-Link Kasa KP303 Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Review

Verdict Rather than fiddling about with multiple smart plugs, the TP-Link Kasa KP303 Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip provides individual control over three devices in one neat device. A powerful app and superb design combined with a low price make this smart power strip an excellent buy, although a slightly longer power cable would have been welcome. Pros Convenient design

Powerful app

Great value Cons Short power cable

Key Specifications Review Price: £42.99

Three smart plugs

Wi-Fi

Two USB charging ports

Although a single smart plug is a useful tool, and one that can control multiple devices through a single power strip, what about when you want to control multiple devices individually? The TP-Link Kasa KP303 Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip is your answer. This three-socket power strip has individually controlled sockets, plus two USB charging ports thrown into the mix, too. It works brilliantly, is well priced and offers excellent compatibility with other smart home systems.

Design – It looks like a regular power strip

TP-Link hasn’t strolled too far from the traditional power strip design. There are a few more curves here, plus the sockets have individual control buttons and LED indicators to show if they’re turned on or not. That aside, you’d be hard-pushed to tell that this was a smart device. At the back are the wall-mount anchors, allowing you to keep this power strip out of the way.

It’s a little longer than most three-socket power strips at 260 x 63.4 x 39mm, although this is largely because of the two USB power sockets at the end. These are rated at a total of 2.4A (not individually), so you won’t get fast charging on two phones. However, they will be useful for powering a security camera or the like, if you want to get rid of yet another adapter.

My only minor complaint is that the 90cm power cable is a little short; a little longer would have improved flexibility in terms of its placement.

Features – Individual control of each socket and great integrations

The KP303 is controlled via the TP-Link Kasa software. Once the power strip has been discovered and connected to your Wi-Fi network, it appears as three individual smart sockets in the app. Each socket can have its own name and icon to help you identify it; fortunately, the sockets are numbered to make this job easier.

Once in the app, you can toggle the sockets on and off. There are some more advanced features, too. Scheduling lets you control when a socket turns on or off, and you can set one-time events as well. Turn on or turn off timers are available.

Away mode is neat, since you can have a socket turn on and off randomly between certain times to make it appear that your home is occupied. The app is a touch confusing, however. Although each feature can be applied individually to each socket, the app displays “Smart Power Strip” as though a function applies to all three sockets.

This model doesn’t measure power usage, although you can see the length of time for which each socket has been active.

The TP-Link Kasa KP303 Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip integrates well with other smart systems, too. There’s full support for Samsung SmartThings, so you can start to build connected rules there. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; you can use the smart strip with either system’s routines.

I found that the TP-Link Kasa KP303 Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip was quick to respond to commands through the Kasa app and the third-party integrations.

Should you buy the TP-Link Kasa KP303 Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip?

At just £34.99, the TP-Link Kasa KP303 Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip offers decent value and is cheaper than buying three of the Kasa HS100 smart plugs (although this model also monitors power usage). The KP303 is far more convenient and neater than buying three power sockets, too.

With excellent integration and a great app, the KP303 is a superb choice for anyone who needs to control multiple devices but without the clutter of having numerous bulky smart plugs around the home.

