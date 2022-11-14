 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

First Impressions: Toshiba UK4D Review

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

First Impressions

I only spent a brief amount of time with the Toshiba UK4D at IFA. However, the mid-range TV has a modern, frameless design and supports a good range of features, including Alexa voice commands and a number of benefits powered by Toshiba’s Tru Picture Engine.

Availability

  • UKRRP: £349

Key Features

  • Frameless designFor a sleek appearance
  • Tru Picture EngineIncludes TRU Resolution, TRU Micro Dimming and TRU Flow MEMC
  • HDR supportDolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG compatible
  • Built-in AlexaFor voice assistance and smart home control

Introduction

Toshiba’s 2022 line-up includes the company’s first Quantum Dot TV and the first Toshiba smart TV to come with Fire TV built-in.

The range also features a new core mid-range model – the Toshiba UK4D. The 4K TV takes the helm from last year’s UK31 and includes Dolby Vision and Atmos support, a frameless design and hands-free help from Amazon Alexa

I got the opportunity to spend some time with the UK4D back at IFA ahead of its availability in shops. Here are my initial impressions of Toshiba’s latest TV offering.

Design

  • The TV has a frameless design 
  • It comes with feet rather than a stand 
  • The remote includes a number of shortcuts for popular streaming platforms 

The UK4D features a sleek appearance with a frameless design on all sides aside from the bottom section. This gives the TV a modern look and ensures all attention is directed towards what’s on screen. The bottom bezel features a muted matte black finish, the Toshiba logo on the left and an indicator light on the right. 

The TV comes in four sizes: 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inches

Toshiba UK4D feet
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It stands on two skinny plastic feet which feel less intrusive than the rectangular stand that held up the UK31. The feet were the most obvious visual change looking at the two TVs side-by-side and, like the frameless design, their discreet design ensures that distractions are kept to a minimum. 

Toshiba UK4D microphone
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Another new design detail here is the microphone, which has been given a more subtle position tucked below the screen instead of in the bezel. I found it difficult to know the mic was there without crouching in front of the screen to see below the frame. 

Toshiba UK4D remote
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The TV comes with a Toshiba remote. The remote looks very similar to the one that comes with the Toshiba UL21, with the same two-tone silver and black appearance, number pad and playback controls. However, along with the Prime Video and Netflix shortcuts, it also includes dedicated buttons for YouTube, Twitch and Rakuten TV. 

Features and performance 

  • Runs on Toshiba’s own interface 
  • Alexa support built-in 
  • Features Toshiba’s TRU Picture Engine 

The UK4D runs Toshiba’s own interface rather than Android TV, meaning there’s no access to the Google Play Store. However, there are still a wide number of apps available that includes streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube and social media sites like Facebook and Twitter. 

Toshiba UK4D streaming apps
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The interface pops from the bottom of the screen, allowing you to browse apps and settings without turning off what you’re currently watching. 

Toshiba UK4D Alexa
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Some key features here include HDMI 2.1 support with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for gamers, and Alexa built-in. This allows for control over the TV through voice, along with any other Alexa-enabled smart devices in your home. 

As far as picture quality goes, the UK4D is powered by Toshiba’s TRU Picture Engine, which includes the brand’s TRU Flow motion smoothing, Tru Micro Dimming contrast and TRU Resolution upscaling technologies. 

The UK4D also supports three major HDR formats – HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision

Toshiba UK4D sources
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s difficult to speak on the performance of the TV having only spent a brief amount of time, but I found the picture to be very sharp and the colours vibrant but still realistic. Skin, in particular, appears warm and lifelike, while reds and oranges are also on the warmer side. 

The TV also offers decent contrast, though it’s not as rich on contrast or saturated colours as those on show with the Quantum Dot model Toshiba had displayed. 

However, while the Quantum Dot TV was definitely the more eye-catching of the two, I do think the UK4D produced more realistic-looking colours overall. Though, again, it’s difficult to determine the colour accuracy without testing the TV in a full review. 

Toshiba UK4D settings
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I can’t comment on the audio quality in this first impressions review as the TV had no sound available in the showroom. However, like the other TVs in the new lineup, the UK4D features Onkyo speakers. It also benefits from optional sound enhancement from Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X. 

Latest deals

You might like…

Panasonic TX-42LZ980 Review

Panasonic TX-42LZ980 Review

Simon Lucas 1 week ago
Samsung QE55QN90B Review

Samsung QE55QN90B Review

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Samsung QE65QN800B Review

Samsung QE65QN800B Review

Simon Lucas 2 weeks ago
LG OLED77Z2 Review

LG OLED77Z2 Review

Kob Monney 4 weeks ago
Philips 55OLED807 Review

Philips 55OLED807 Review

Simon Lucas 1 month ago
Philips 65OLED+937 Review

Philips 65OLED+937 Review

Steve May 2 months ago

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Operating System
Release Date
Resolution
HDR
Types of HDR
Refresh Rate TVs
HDMI (2.1)
Colours
Display Technology
Toshiba UK4D
£349
Toshiba
Toshiba
2022
3840 x 2161
Yes
HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG
– Hz
3
Black
LED
A 'hands on review' is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it's like to use. We call these 'hands on reviews' to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don't give recommendations. Read more about our reviews policy.

Jargon buster

LCD

The type of display usually used on cheaper and mid-range devices. Lacks the punch on an OLED panel.
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.