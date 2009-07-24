Toshiba Regza 37RV635DB 37in LCD TV - Toshiba Regza 37RV635DB Review

As for performance, the Toshiba’s picture quality is impressive – as long as you’ve got Resolution+ turned on. Watch high-definition material like ”The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” on Blu-ray without it, and the picture is softer than we normally like our HD sources to be. Yes it has an unmistakably hi-def quality, but it’s nowhere near as sharp or well-defined as it could be.



But turn it on and the picture snaps into focus, emphasising the delicate facial detail and subtle textures within the movie’s beautiful scenery. Edges are harder, and there’s an extra depth to the picture that makes it much more compelling.



The same goes for standard definition material from DVD or the built-in Freeview tuner, which look exceptionally crisp and detailed with Resolution+ activated. Switch it on and off and you can see the dramatic improvements it makes. On the downside, it can emphasise noise in the picture on particularly bad quality material (so avoid ITV3 and VHS) but give it a decent source and the results are astonishing.





Reading about the set’s extra translucent Eco Panel didn’t fill us with confidence over the set’s black level capabilities, but it does a pretty good job at reproducing dark objects, making them look reasonably dense and three-dimensional. That said, there is a touch of misty greyness evident in some dark areas that can compromise the cinematic quality of film material, but it certainly won’t have you marching the set back to the shop in disgust. And with colours, the set has the processing dexterity to handle subtle blends and strong hues within the same frame without making either look unnatural.



Sonically the set doesn’t do justice to loud action movies, lacking the bass clout and width to make a real impact, but if that’s what you’re after use a proper home cinema system. The Tosh is much more comfortable with calmer dialogue-based material, where it delivers clear, forthright voices and music without straying into harshness.



”’Verdict””



With a generous set of connections, alluring features and excellent Resolution+ assisted picture quality, the 37RV635D is an absolute bargain, particularly if you can get it for the sort of prices we found online. Of course had Resolution+ not been on the spec sheet we might have been telling a different story, as its picture quality is decidedly average without it. But its over-reliance on this technology isn’t a problem – we say if you’ve got it, flaunt it.