Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 Review

A very powerful cordless stick vacuum cleaner

By David Ludlow May 27th 2024 10:00am
Powerful and flexible, this is a quality mid-range vacuum cleaner.
There's a brush built into the handle and another one at the end of the wand.
A dedicated trigger turns on the boost mode.
A smart display shows the current battery life in minutes.
It looks nice, but the chrome-effect plastic does have a sightly cheap feel to it.
Recommended

Verdict

The Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 is a good mid-range cleaner and an impressive first vacuum cleaner from the company. Its huge amounts of power set this model apart from the competition. Its chrome-effect plastic looks a little cheap, and the brush bar does get hair (loosely) wrapped around it. But cleaning performance is good on all surfaces, and battery life is impressive.

Pros

  • Very powerful
  • Flex makes it easy to clean under sofas
  • Battery life shown in minutes

Cons

  • A bit plasticky

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a cordless stick vacuum cleaner with an automatic mode.
  • Battery lifeRuns for up to an hour on the lowest power setting, but expect somewhere over 20 minutes on the automatic setting.

Introduction

If there’s one company that I wasn’t expecting to make a vacuum cleaner, it is Tefal. Yet, here we are with the Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60, and it’s far better than I could reasonably expect.

In fact, it’s a lot better than much of the competition. It is well-priced, exceptionally powerful and able to clean well on most surfaces.

Design and features

  • Space-age looks
  • Good choice of accessories
  • Live battery time in minutes

Finished in silver and with its curved body, the Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 looks a little like a space-age ray gun from a distance. It’s a nice look, although closer up, the chrome-effect plastic looks a little cheap; this kind of plastic always looks cheap, and a solid colour tends to lessen the effect and make products feel less plasticky.

Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 side
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This vacuum cleaner gets its Flex name from the wand, which bends in the middle so I can clean under the sofas without bending down. That’s a handy trick that makes cleaning easier, but the wand doesn’t fully bend in half for storage, as with the similar Shark Stratos IZ420UKT.

Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 cleaning under sofa
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Instead, for storage, there’s a simple wall mount that the vacuum cleaner slides into, providing storage for two of the tools. The box has a good selection, including a motorised floor head, mini pet tool, crevice tool, sofa tool and a brush.

Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 accessories
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In addition, the main vacuum cleaner body and the end of the wand have a brush built in, for quick cleaning up without having to attach any tools. That’s useful in some situations, but given that the crevice tool is probably the most used accessory, a built-in one of these, as with the Dyson Gen5detect, would be more useful.

Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 brush at front
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As it stands, the brush on the main unit slightly obscures the inlet where accessories and the wand are connected, which can make tools a little fiddly to connect.

Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 crevice tool
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The dock doesn’t provide power, and the battery must be removed from the vacuum cleaner and plugged in separately to charge.

While charging, the battery’s three LEDs light up in sequence to show the current charge level. Not that I had to rely on such a crude battery level meter when using the vacuum cleaner, as the LCD on the back shows live runtime remaining in minutes.

Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 rear screen and controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are four main power modes to choose from, plus an auto mode, which adjusts power based on the floor type detected. That’s useful, although not as accurate a power mode as a vacuum cleaner with a dust sensor, which will vary power based on how dirty the floor is.

There’s no need to manually select the highest power mode, as Boost setting can be activated by pulling the dedicated trigger. That’s handy, as I mostly used the Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 in its auto setting, adding a bit more power when required.

Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 boost trigger
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Weighing 3.4kg, the Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 is about average for a cordless stick cleaner. Certainly, its weight is well balanced, and it was easy to pick this cleaner up, for higher cleaning jobs.

Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 cleaning up high
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This model has a 0.9-litre bin, which will hold enough dust to clean an entire house. The bin must be removed from the vacuum and the filter assembly removed (made of more of that chrome-effect plastic), but this design does mean that it is easy to wash out fully.

Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 bin and filters
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I did find it hard to get back together, and I needed quite a bit of force to clip the bin back into the vacuum cleaner.

Tefal provides two washable filters in the box, so I could clean one and leave it to dry while continuing to vacuum with the backup.

Performance

  • High suction power
  • Decent cleaning performance
  • Gets a little tangled with hair

Suction power is an important factor for any vacuum cleaner, and I measure that in airwatts (AW) at the handle, which combines suction and airflow. I measured a low 26AW on the lowest setting, a general purpose 90AW on the middle setting and a huge 330AW on the highest setting. That’s immense and compares well with the Dyson Gen5detect.

Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 performance graph

Very high suction tends to be more useful with hand tools, letting you work faster and pulling dust out of hard-to-reach areas, such as behind furniture or in cars. To show this, I line up a column of rice next to a tape measure and then see how far from the crevice tool the vacuum can suck.

With the Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60, it picked up rice grains from almost 2.5cm away, which is very impressive.

Left ImageRight Image

For the most part, vacuum cleaners will pick up dust from the floor using a combination of suction power and agitation from the motorised floor head. As such, cleaners can usually be run on lower suction settings, to improve battery life.

I started with my carpet test, adding 20g of flour to my test carpet. Running the Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 through the middle of the mess on its automatic setting, I got a nice clean sweep. At the end of the full carpet clean, I measured the Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 as having collected 91.05% of the mess.

Left ImageRight Image

There was no visible mess left on the carpet, but the dust that didn’t make it into the bin could be in the wand, or deep in the carpet.

Next, I went for the hard edge test, adding 20g of dust to the carpet, right up to the skirting board. Running the vacuum cleaner down the skirting board, there was a little pile of flour left.

Attacking the mess from different angles and using the boost mode, I improved collection. At the end of this test, the Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 had collected 93.2% of the dust, which is impressive.

Left ImageRight Image

Hard floor performance was good, with the Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 collecting 99.55% of my 20g of rice. The reason this wasn’t 100% is because a couple of grains of rice fell out of the floor head at the end of the test.

Left ImageRight Image

I combed cat hair into my test carpet, and then used the Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 to collect it all in a single pass.

Left ImageRight Image

Tefal says that the extra large brush bar means a reduction in hair tangling. I put this to the test by adding strands of human hair to the carpet. All the hair was picked up, but quite a bit was wrapped around the brush bar. On closer inspection, this hair was only loosely wrapped around the bar, and it was easy to pull out without needing scissors.

Left ImageRight Image

Even so, if you have a lot of hair to deal with, a vacuum cleaner with anti-tangle technology may be more useful.

Battery life is good. On its lowest setting, with the floor head, I got 58m 13s. This dropped to 25m 28s on the medium power setting and just 7m 28s on the highest setting. For automatic mode, tested on carpet, I managed a reasonable 21m 52s, which would prove enough to clean most of a house, given the power on offer.

Maxing out at 74.5dB, and running at 68.1dB on its medium setting, this vacuum cleaner is no louder than the competition.

Should you buy it?

You want power on a budget

This is a hugely powerful vacuum cleaner, but a little cheaper than the competition, making it a good mid-range choice.

You want more flexible auto cleaning

If you want a vacuum cleaner that will adjust power based on the level of dust detected, look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

An accomplished vacuum cleaner, the Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 is well priced for the huge power, decent battery life and range of accessories that you get, making it a good mid-range option.

If you can extend your budget further, the Shark IZ420UKT will get you two batteries, anti-tangle brushes and an auto mode that responds to dust levels. Otherwise, check out my guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners for alternatives.

How we test

We test every vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main vacuum cleaner for the review period

Tested for at least a week

Tested using tools to measure actual suction performance

Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs

Does the Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60 have a removable battery?

Yes, the battery can be removed, and it has to be removed for charging.

What does the ‘flex’ in the name refer to?

This is the ability of the vacuum cleaner’s wand to bend in the middle for easy cleaning under sofas.

Trusted Reviews test data

AirWatts (low)
AirWatts (medium)
AirWatts (high)
Sound (low)
Sound (medium)
Sound (high)
Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60
26 AW
90 AW
330 AW
62 dB
68.1 dB
74.5 dB

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Vacuum cleaner type
Provided heads
Bin capacity
Bagless
Modes
Filters
Run time
Charge time
Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60
£429.99
Tefal
126 x 294 x 381 MM
3.4 KG
B0CZ4CTQBB
2024
13/05/2024
Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60
Cordless stick
Motorised floor head, mini pet tool, sofa tool, crevice tool, brush
0.9 litres
Yes
Low, mid, max, boost
1 (washable)
1 hrs min
3 hrs
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

