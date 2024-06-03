Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 Review

A surprsingly powerful vacuum cleaner

By David Ludlow June 3rd 2024 9:00am
Light and powerful, the Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 is a useful cordless cleaner for most jobs.
The red plastic gives the cleaner a distinctive 'ray gun' appearance.
There are basic controls on the back and a simple LED readout for battery life.
A hinge makes it easy to clean under furniture.
You get all of the tools you're likely to need.
Verdict

The Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 gets a lot of things right: it’s pretty powerful and works well on carpet and hard floors. But it is fiddly to empty and battery life is a little short. At this price, the competition is exceptionally tough. If you can find it on deal, the 12.60 could be a good bet, but spend a little more and you’ll get more advanced features.

Pros

  • Powerful suction
  • Good cleaning on carpet and hard floor
  • Two filters in the box

Cons

  • Fiddly to empty
  • Short battery life on carpet

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a cordless stick vacuum cleaner with a hinged wand for cleaning under furniture without having to bend down.
  • Battery lifeI measured battery life at around 18m on auto mode when running on carpet.

Introduction

Rather than just releasing a single vacuum cleaner, Tefal has brought out an entire range, with the Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 as its entry-level cleaner.

It’s still pretty powerful and collects dust well. It’s a little expensive for the performance it offers, and its battery life is short on carpet.

Design and features

  • Bold ‘ray gun’ styling
  • Flexible wand for getting under furniture
  • Fiddly to empty

Externally, the Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 looks like the more expensive Tefal X-Force Flex 14.60, with both sharing the same basic look.

While the more expensive uses cheap-looking chrome-effect plastic, the Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 is bold red, making the vacuum cleaner look a bit like a ray gun. I also think that clear red plastic doesn’t look as cheap as chrome-effect plastic.

Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 handheld unit
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are some noticeable differences between this model and the more expensive one, particularly at the back. While the 14.60 shows live battery life in minutes, the 12.60 just has three LEDs that extinguish one at a time, only giving a rough overview of how much juice is left.

Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 dislpay
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Once the battery has run out, it has to be removed from the vacuum cleaner for charging. The battery has three LEDs that light up in turn to show the charge status.

Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 battery
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I do like the controls on this vacuum cleaner. There’s a power button to turn the cleaner on and off, and then a choice of three modes: eco, auto and boost. With the auto mode, the vacuum cleaner uses sensors in the floor head to work out what surface it’s on, adjusting power automatically. That’s not as flexible as cleaners that adjust power based on the level of dust detected, such as the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT or the Dyson Gen5detect.

You shouldn’t have to use the boost mode, as this can be engaged at will using the trigger. I like this set-up, as it makes it easy to give a burst of power when needed.

Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 turbo switch
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

At 3.2kg, the Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 isn’t particularly heavy. It’s well balanced, so it’s easy to pick the cleaner up to clean around ceilings and on the top of cupboards.

Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 cleaning up high
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a good range of tools in the box, including a mini motorised brush, a crevice tool, a sofa tool and a floor brush.

Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 accessories
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As well as this, both the vacuum cleaner and the wand have built-in brushes available for cleaning. It’s a nice idea, but an integrated crevice tool would arguably be more useful.

Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 brush
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The wand has a hinge in the middle, which makes cleaning under sofas and other bits of furniture easy, as you don’t have to bed over.

Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 cleaning under sofa
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Dirt is sucked into a 0.9-litre bin, which is enough to take the dirt from a whole house clean. Emptying it is a pain. There’s a button to remove the bin, and then the filter holder has to be removed so that dirt can come out. This part isn’t too bad, and the bin is easy to clean out.

Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 bin and filters
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

However, getting it to clip back into place is fiddly, and the filter holder doesn’t lock into place. That makes it easy to drop the bin and have the filter fall out.

You can wash the filter under a tap, and there’s a spare in the box, so you can keep vacuuming while the old one is drying.

Performance

  • Powerful suction
  • Decent cleaning on carpet and hard floor
  • So-so battery life

I put all vacuum cleaners through the same tests, starting by measuring suction power in airwatts (AW) measured at the handle. I found that the Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 managed a basic 55AW on its low power setting, 111 on its mid-power suction and a high 231AW on boost. That latter figure is impressive.

Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 graph

High suction power is particularly useful when using hand tools, as it makes it easier to get every last bit of dust. To test this out, I measured how far away from the crevice tool a vacuum cleaner can collect rice. With the Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 I found that it could suck up rice from a reasonable 2cm away. That shows that this cleaner will be useful for cleaning out cars and under low furniture.

Left ImageRight Image

Next, I move on to the real-world tests, starting with my carpet test. I added 20g of flour to the carpet and then started by using the Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 in auto mode, running it backwards and forwards through the mess. This left a nice strip through the middle, although there are some traces of dust towards the edges of the floor head.

Left ImageRight Image

After completing a clean until the carpet is visually clean, I measured that the vacuum cleaner had picked up 85.5% of dust. Not bad, but definitely more towards the mid-range.

Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 carpet clean
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next, I added 10g of flour to the carpet tiles, spreading it right to the edge of the room. I then ran the vacuum cleaner along the skirting board, and had to resort to using the boost mode to collect all the dust that I could. A collection rate of 90.8% isn’t bad at all.

Left ImageRight Image

On hard floors I added 20g of rice to the floor. I found that 100% was collected here, and no rice grains dropped back onto the floor, which is as good as you can get.

Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 hard floor test
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I combed cat hair into the carpet and found that this could all be picked up easily by the vacuum cleaner.

Left ImageRight Image

I added human hair to the carpet, and this was all collected. Tefal says that the extra-large roller reduces tangling. On close inspection, there were quite a few hairs around the bar, although loosely wrapped, so easy to remove. Even so, if you have people in your home with long hair, I’d urge you to pick a vacuum cleaner that won’t get tangled.

Left ImageRight Image

Battery life is rated at up 45 minutes, although that’s on the lowest setting with no powered tools. I measured battery life at 44m 24s on this mode. However, as most cleaning jobs require more power, I used the standard power mode and this delivered a battery life of 23m 13s, dropping to 6m 52s on boost.

For auto mode, testing on carpet, I got just 18m 57s, which is a little low. Again, vacuum cleaners that adjust power based on the level of dirt detected will typically have better battery life than this. I measured the vacuum cleaner at between 64.4dB and 73.8dB, making it relatively quiet.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You can find it on deal and want a companion vacuum cleaner

It could be a good choice if you can pick this cleaner up for less than its regular price and want it as an additional cleaner to a plug-in model.

Buy Now

You want longer cleaning times and no hair caught

Other vacuum cleaners have more advanced auto modes that improve battery life, and you can also find models that won’t get tangled with hair at all.

Final Thoughts

On its own, the Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 isn’t a bad vacuum cleaner. It gets a lot right, and its dust collection is pretty good. It’s quite expensive, and the 14.60 is only a little more and gets you more features.

Overall, the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT is a little more expensive and has a better auto mode. Looking for something else entirely? My guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners can help.

Trusted Score
How we test

We test every vacuum cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main vacuum cleaner for the review period

Tested for at least a week

Tested using tools to measure actual suction performance

Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other vacuum cleaners

FAQs

What does the hinge on the Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 do?

With this, you can bend the wand in half, so that you can get under furniture without having to bend down.

Trusted Reviews test data

AirWatts (low)
AirWatts (medium)
AirWatts (high)
Sound (low)
Sound (medium)
Sound (high)
Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60
55 AW
111 AW
231 AW
64.4 dB
69.6 dB
73.8 dB

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Vacuum cleaner type
Provided heads
Bin capacity
Bagless
Modes
Filters
Run time
Charge time
Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60
£379.99
Tefal
125 x 294 x 380 MM
3.2 KG
2024
23/05/2024
Tefal X-Force Flex 12.60 battery
Cordless stick
Motorised floor head, mini pet tool, sofa tool, crevice tool, brush
0.9 litres
Yes
Eco, mid, boost
1 (washable) plus a spare
45 mins min
3 hrs
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

