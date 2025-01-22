Verdict Glorious to behold and sonically refined, Technics SC-CX700 active speakers are an immensely impressive addition to the high end Bluetooth speaker market. Lively, engaging performers, they’re balanced and dynamic, but come with a painful price tag…

Pros Fabulous design and build quality

Fabulous design and build quality Tight, energetic stereo performance

Tight, energetic stereo performance Generous connectivity Cons Lack bass profundity

Lack bass profundity Overpriced

Key Features Review Price: £2399

Sublime design Clad in oh-so-tactile faux suede, these fashion forward speakers are certain to turn heads

Wired or wireless Be it Bluetooth or home network, the SC-CX700 are built with streaming in mind. But there’s good legacy support too, with HDMI ARC and both analogue and digital inputs available.

Superior spatial reproduction Technics coaxial speaker design and supporting electronics create a balanced, realistic soundstage

Introduction

The Technics SC-CX700 is a significant entry into the bookshelf, wireless HiFi speaker market.

The brand has tried hard to straddle the audiophile / lifestyle since its return to active duties, and this active music system sits somewhere in between, with a stylish design aesthetic, coupled to state-of-the-art engineering. If you’re into classical, jazz, or electronic music, the SC-CX700 system has plenty to offer. But there are caveats…

Advertisement

Availability

With a UK price tag of £2,399, the SC-CX700 system is unlikely to appeal to bargain hunters – it’s priced at a premium. By way of comparison, KEF’s comparable LS50 wireless II speakers can be had for £1999, or less. Buy the SC-CX700 Stateside and you’ll spend $2,999.99. In Australia, it’ll go for AUD $4,699.

Design

Dinamica Microfibre fabric wrap

TV and turntable connectivity

Acoustic Solitude Construction

Unboxing the SC-CX700, it’s love at first sight. Available in Charcoal Black, Silky Grey, and Terracotta Brown colour combos, these speakers are wrapped in suede-like Dinamica fabric, which is deliciously tactile.

A circular magnetic grille discreetly protects the drivers, though the uncovered coaxial two-way design is visually striking, and seems a shame to conceal. With a front-facing bass reflex port, the speakers balance function with form beautifully.

At 3.5kg a piece, they’re also solidly built.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Advertisement

Connectivity caters for most sources, and can be found on the primary speaker with HDMI ARC, USB-C, analogue and digital inputs, a subwoofer output, and a phono input for turntables with MM cartridges. There’s also an Ethernet LAN connector, for those that want to hard-wire to their network, and optional P/S Link RJ-45 port which tethers the primary and secondary speakers (which is how I configured the system); a 3m Cat6A cable is supplied, which should be sufficient for a wide stereo sound stage in most listening rooms.

Build quality is impressive. Technics has separated the amplifier box from the speaker enclosure with what it calls Acoustic Solitude Construction, to combat vibration. It also uses something dubbed MBDC (Model Based Diaphragm Control) to adjust the diaphragm’s movement in real-time, reducing harmonic distortion and eliminating distortion in the upper midrange. The brand’s celebrated JENO Engine handles digital signal processing, and reduces timing errors.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features

Space Tune Room EQ

High Res Audio support

Google Cast & Airplay support

Have music, will play – that’s the motto here. Whether you want to stream over Bluetooth, connect through AirPlay or Google Cast, or play files across a network from a DLNA server, these speakers will do the job. There’s high-resolution audio support (up to 192 kHz/24-bit, if you take advantage of the Ethernet connection), and wide ranging file format support, including MP3, WAV, FLAC, and DSD.

There’s also Space Tune EQ technology to optimise performance. Available via the Technics Audio Center app, it adapts the speakers’ output to their environment, with presets for placement (Free, Wall, Corner, or Shelf).

Advertisement

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Roon Ready compatibility is also on the cards, via an over the air update. The system comes with a sleek remote control which offers basic operation.

Set-up is straightforward enough with the app, once you’ve downloaded and paired them with said app. Top-mounted, touch sensitive buttons provide volume adjustment, and source selection.

Performance

Splendid high frequency delivery

Fast transient delivery

Bass can seem lean

Audio delivery is taut and vigorous, and more than able to handle rapid transients, as an impromptu rave with some rapid fire EDM dance tracks confirms. Floating Points’ Birth4000 and Chase & Status’ Backbone confirm an affinity for electronica.

I particularly like the way the SC-CX700 presents high frequency shine. Brass instruments come alive with crisp, steely tones, as demonstrated on Herbie Hancock’s Wiggle Waggle.

Advertisement

The speakers’ presentation is clean, and naturalistic. Trumpets, sax and trombone each cleanly defined in space.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The enclosures also deliver a convincing mid bass punch, particularly at volume. The Arctic Monkeys’ R U Mine is powerful and thrilling, just as it should be. There’s a total power output of 200W on tap, 100W from each speaker (60W woofer / 40W tweeter) – more than enough to engulf the senses.

But it’s not an entirely clean sweep. Hans Zimmer’s Dust, from the Interstellar soundtrack, highlights a slight deficiency in deep bass performance. While impactful, the speakers don’t plunge as confidently into the lower registers as I might have hoped.

I also noted a tendency to lose fine detail during complex, high-energy passages. Mr. Brightside by The Killers, gets a little mushy. Of course, I’m being overly picky here, but that’s an indulgence their price of a ticket allows.

Minor reservations aside, the SC-CX700’s overall performance is nothing short of spectacular, particularly for listeners who favour clean mids and sparkling highs.

Advertisement

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Should you buy it?

A joyful listen If beautiful, bookshelf active speakers are your jam, this Technics twinset offers terrific performance, particularly with energetic dance tracks and electronica. They hit hard and are joyful to listen to. Not the last word for fidelity Audiophiles may be left wanting. The SC-CX700 may be fast and energetic, but the soundstage can get a little bleary. They wouldn’t be my first choice for rock fans either, there’s something about their demeanour that softens metal

Final Thoughts The Technics SC-CX700 are a triumph of design and engineering. Rarely has so much audio tech been crammed into such an interiors-friendly enclosure. Sonically, they’re also made of the right stuff, with a lovely naturalistic, mid-range presentation, and quite astonishing transient delivery. Take advantage of that HDMI ARC connection, and you’ll enjoy a serious TV audio upgrade. They’ll also be a sweet addition to any vinyl playback system. If I was to buy a pair though, I think I might be tempted to take advantage of that subwoofer output. Trusted Score Verdict

How we test We test every wireless speaker we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested for more than a week

Tested for more than a week Tested with real world use

FAQs

What streaming services are supported by the Technics SC-CX700? The SC-CX700 supports a variety of streaming services, including Spotify Connect, TIDAL, Amazon Music, Deezer, and internet radio. Additionally, it is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast. Can I connect a turntable directly to the SC-CX700? Yep, no problem. The SC-CX700 has an analogue stereo input with a phono earth terminal, allowing direct connection of a turntable equipped with an MM (Moving Magnet) cartridge. What’s the purpose of Technics Space Tune function? Space Tune is a no-fuss room EQ technology available via the Technics Audio Center app. It sweeps your listening room and adapts the speaker’s output, with four presets (Free, Wall, Corner, In a Shelf) to optimise for their position. Why choose active speakers over a conventional amp and passive speakers? Active speakers have built-in amplifiers, so there’s no need for a separate amp, which simplifies installation. As amplification and connectivity is built-in, you get a more compact design, better suited to smaller space. They may also sound better than separates, as the internal amplifier is specifically tuned for the drivers.

Advertisement

Full Specifications