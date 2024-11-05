TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G Review

Verdict

The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G is an Android phone for readers, which is a great and laudable concept. Just don’t come expecting a Kindle-Android hybrid, as that’s not the deal here. And this TCL doesn’t really excel in other areas like gaming or camera performance either.

It’s one of the most interesting phones at the price, but make sure you know what you get before buying.

Pros A matt screen is highly unusual

Reading mode is fairly well-implemented

Has a headphone jack Cons TCL makes this sound like an E Ink phone, but it isn’t

Weak, feature-limited CPU

Mediocre cameras

Key Features Nxtpaper screen The TCL 50 Pro has a “paper-like” screen, to get you closer to the experience of an ereader, even if it is based on standard LCD tech.

512GB storage Baseline storage is great considering the price. You get 512GB, and the option to add to it with a microSD card.

Matt screen finish Unlike almost every other non-TCL phone, the 50 Pro has a matt screen finish that scatters reflections entirely.

Introduction

The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G is one of the few interesting affordable phones of 2024. But it is also not what you might expect from the way TCL markets this Android.

It has a “Nxtpaper” screen, which promises an “e-book-like” reading experience. And there’s a slider control on the side to make the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G toggle between screen modes — full colour and monochrome, paper-like.

This is a great idea, but the execution is not what those imagining a phone that can turn into a Kindle are hoping for. The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G instead simply has an LCD with a matt textured glass top surface, which obliterates reflections.

This isn’t an E-Ink screen, and it is backlit. I don’t love the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G for reading in bed. But is it better than the rest for reading while on your work commute? Sure.

Screen aside, the £280 TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G is not all that notable. It has a fairly weak processor and you’ll get better photos from the Nothing Phone (2a) or even the year-old Pixel 7a.

Design

Includes a case

Plastic body

Unnamed screen class type

TCL’s 50 Pro design is bold enough that it could pass for a much higher-end phone from a distance. Its build is quite humble, though, sporting a plastic back and plastic sidewalls. Only the screen gets a glass coating.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

TCL tries to skirt around the idea you’re handling a cheap, no-frills device by giving the rear a pair of unusual finishes. I initially thought my one was meant to be an impersonation marble effect, but a Google Image search backs up TCL’s design claim of a basalt texture.

Other colours have a “glass fiber” finish, but rest assured, this will still be plastic. It’s also important to note the basalt version is still smooth. It’s a matt-style finish with some sparkle, but there’s none of the contouring the “basalt” concept may imply. Thankfully.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

And that big shiny disc around the camera? This is plastic too. The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G is a hollow show-off, but I can’t be too down on it when the effect was to make me pleasantly surprised when I first checked out how much this phone costs.

Elsewhere, we get a mediocre side fingerprint scanner, but otherwise few of the hardware perks of a higher-end phone. The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G has no water resistance rating, its stereo speakers are quite thin-sounding, if respectably loud, and the screen protection does not use an industry-standard Corning Gorilla Glass formulation.

However, we do get a headphone jack and 512GB storage as standard, which is excellent. A better-than-average case is included too.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Bundled cases are typically basic silicone rear protectors. This is a book-style case with a side section that houses a stylus.

It’s neat, and flipping the “lid” over does take the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G in and out of standby. However, the stylus is the simple kind with a capacitive nib — no pressure sensitivity. The stylus also makes the phone feel extra wide with the case attached. And as there’s no metal for the case to hook onto, the front part simply flaps around freely rather than acting as a magnetic clasp.

Screen

An LCD screen designed to be able to impersonate E-Ink

Matt finish means no mirror-like reflections

Poor colour accuracy and calibration

The entire sell of the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G is its display. This is a 6.8-inch Nxtpaper screen, which TCL says can conjure a “paper-like” experience.

I’ve been an ebook reader user for almost 20 years, since around the time the Sony PRS-505 came out. I still use one now, a Kindle, and would be down for a phone that could replicate the Kindle experience.

The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G isn’t quite that. You can switch it into its Max Ink mode by flicking a slider on the phone’s side.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This turns the display monochrome, a very Kindle Paperwhite-style look. What it can’t do is fundamentally change the nature of the display.

The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G has a Full HD LCD panel. It’s pretty similar to those of plenty of other lower-end phones, except it has a matt textured glass screen. You see something similar on the most expensive versions of the Steam Deck.

This isn’t a film applied to the glass that you can peel off. The topmost layer of the glass itself is etched. And it eradicates reflections. Even strong overhead strip lighting just becomes a light glow.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s highly effective, at the cost of a little perceived sharpness. Matt screens are also accused of making colours pop less than glossy ones. But my problem with the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G’s colour comes from the other end.

This phone screen is oversaturated. And while it has an “sRGB” mode, it’s one of the worst I’ve seen in a phone in years. sRGB is a muted colour gamut by 2024 standards, and the sRGB mode here is still very rich.

That’s not necessarily a huge deal most of the time, given phone buyers seem to like amped-up colour these days. But it does mean you can’t trust how photos appear on the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G screen. This phone’s photos look significantly different on my calibrated display, as they will do when you send them to friends and family over WhatsApp.

I was pleasantly surprised by the phone’s brightness, though, which is far higher than the claimed 550 nits. It reaches 730 nits when maxed-out indoors, or 875 nits when in direct sunlight.

It’s nothing special by 2024 standards, but does mean the phone does not lag behind its OLED peers. And it can do a fair job of countering the contrast-killing effect of ambient light. You may lose the mirror-like reflections but the TCL 50 Pro still has to compete with sunlight.

Ebook reader features and software

Has a dedicated e-reader interface

Otherwise pretty standard Android

It’s a little funny that the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G has an oversaturated screen when its USP employs a monochrome mode. Flick the switch on the side and the screen turns a slightly warm-hued black and white.

It might be more accurate to call it “black and grey” though, as TCL deliberately emulates the lower-contrast appearance of E-Ink. That is the screen tech used in dedicated e-readers.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G also switches to a simplified interface in this mode. It only houses limited app shortcuts as standard, but you can add any you like.

There’s also a bookshelf home screen, which feels quite e-reader-like. You can of course read your own ebook files and PDFs, and this home screen connects to ebooks.com. It’s an independent ebook store that has been around for decades — it has nothing to do with Amazon.

If you do want to use the Amazon Kindle store, or the Rakuten Kobo platform, no problem. You can just use their apps instead.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I don’t think the reading experience is as good as a Kindle ereader, or a the more directly comparable Boox Palma, though. While the reading mode is designed to reduce eyestrain and blue light output, a backlit LCD screen is still not as relaxing on the eyes as a front-lit screen E-Ink. Modern phone screens are also quite narrow for longer reading sessions, at least to my e-reader-pilled eyeballs.

It doesn’t go dim enough for comfortable dark-room reading before you go to bed, not without using the screen-inverting dark mode anyway.

Is it worthless? Absolutely not. It’s surprisingly well-implemented and is one of the most interesting features I’ve seen in an affordable phone recently. I just think it’s very important you know what you’re getting here. And what you are not.

I also find I routinely accidentally switch on the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G’s e-reader mode when taking the phone out of a pocket. It is annoying, particularly as the switchover comes with a silly animation and sound effect that takes a few seconds.

Performance

Weak gaming performance

Rivals have higher-end chips

No obvious throttling

The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G has a fairly weak processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300. It’s comparable in power to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, used in the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which was a similarly priced phone back at its launch in early 2023.

General performance is absolutely fine. I’ve had no issues using the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G as my everyday phone during testing, and feel no need to move on from it after my review is done. You’d expect that at the price, though. Day-to-day performance should only become an issue in phones much cheaper than this.

It means there are better options for gamers, though, including the Nothing Phone (2a), which has a more capable MediaTek 7200 Pro chipset.

I tried Fortnite, and the experience was not great. You can only run the game at up to mid-level settings, due to hard limits in the version of the game the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G runs. And unless you put graphical restriction in place you’re not going to get close to 30fps. Choppier than a sous chef.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In better news, there’s no sign of thermal throttling based on my testing. Which you’d hope for given how limited the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G’s power is.

Camera

108MP primary sensor

Basic 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lenses

Average camera performance for the price point

The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G has a very familiar rear camera array for an affordable phone. Its primary camera is meant to dazzle you with its specs, so you don’t pay too much attention to the rest.

It has a 108MP primary camera, one with a respectably large 1/1.67-inch sensor. This is paired with a basic 8MP ultra-wide camera and a trashy, largely pointless 2MP macro.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If a phone like this has one good camera, I will often come away happy. But the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G doesn’t really have a single particularly good camera.

The main camera still doesn’t provide particularly good results at night. It can make scenes appear bright, but doesn’t retain the detail or image integrity of the better performers.

While the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G has powerful Auto HDR processing, it tends to make images appear flat at times, and renders colours unnaturally.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Like any half-decent phone camera in 2024, you can still get great-looking images during the day. But the hit rate of the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G’s camera is not good considering how high-end its hardware may appear on paper. And its 108MP images (it takes 12MP ones as standard) do not hold up when zoomed in, and also lose the more effective dynamic range enhancement of 12MP pics.

The camera uses a Samsung HM6 sensor, seen in a whole head of lower-mid-range phones, and I don’t think this is close to the best implementation of it. This is no great surprise when TCL probably doesn’t have an R&D budget close to that of the big names.

The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G’s secondary super-wide camera is welcome, but suffers from the usual issues of a sensor significantly lower-end than the primary. Colours in sky gradients will often have a completely different character, and there’s an obvious drop in native dynamic range, detail and clarity. This is nothing unusual for an 8MP ultra-wide.

And, as usual, the 2MP macro is poor.

When pressed, the image quality of the ultra-wide falls apart – the texture of the lower half is poor Despite the issues, the main camera can still capture good-looking pictures at times The macro does have a close-up focus, but the sensor is too limited The HDR processing is not subtle enough to compete with that of more camera-centric phones There’s a 3x preset. And while it’s digital zoom, the results can just about pull it off in some scenes The night mode is capable at increasing scene brightness, but is not great at detail

Video’s limitations are even more stark than those of stills. 1080p at 30 frames per second is your max mode here. There’s no 4K. There’s no 60fps.

The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G does have software stabilisation, but it’s not hugely effective.

Those video caps are thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor’s image signal processor. The Samsung sensor supports far higher-end modes, even if it’s not a true high-end piece of hardware.

Around the front, the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G has a 32MP selfie camera. It’s fair but does not produce the most natural or flattering skin tones.

Battery life

Solid battery life

OK charging pace

No wireless charging

The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G has a 5010mAh battery, just fractionally above the standard for a phone of this size and class. One of the big claims is the phone can last up to seven days of reading, again attracting comparisons to proper readers like the Amazon Kindle.

I wish TCL would resist the temptation to do this.

It’s a bit of a misdirection as the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G does not have the super-low-power display of a Kindle. Its real-world stamina is perfectly sound, though, as you’d hope for from a 2024 processor that has modest performance.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Getting it to last a full day is no issue, and you should have up to 30% charge left by the end of the day. I don’t think it’s quite on the level of the Sony Xperia 10 VI for stamina, though.

Maximum charge power is 33W, and the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G includes such an adapter. It takes around 28 minutes to reach 50% charge, and 91 minutes to hit 100%.

Unlike some rivals, though, the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G takes its sweet time to hit that top number. It hit 98% at the 75-minute mark.

There’s no wireless charging here, which is normal at the price.

Should you buy it? You want something unusual A dedicated ebook reading mode and matt screen make this a truly unusual phone, and one that can feel quite generous in its extra features — 512GB storage, a folio case and a stylus among them. Buy Now You want a full-on e-reader experience Don’t expect a true e-reader experience here, as the underlying tech is still LCD, not E-Ink, meaning the Kindle-style front is surface-level.

Final Thoughts The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G is one of the most interesting budget phones and is worth consideration as long as you get your head around what the “paper-like” screen actually is. This isn’t an Amazon Kindle replacement, it’s just a whole lot better at looking like one that other phones. A matt screen finish is the most substantive display feature here. It obliterates reflections, if not ambient light’s effect on the readability of the screen. For a true phone-shaped e-reader, check out the Boox Palma 2 (not a phone) or Hisense A5. The TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G is going to be much more fun to use as a phone, though, proving that sometimes it’s OK to have dedicated one-task devices. Trusted Score

How we test We test every mobile phone we review thoroughly. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly and we use the phone as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as a main phone for over a week Thorough camera testing in a variety of conditions Tested and benchmarked using respected industry tests and real-world data

FAQs Is the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G waterproof? It has no water resistance rating. Does the TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G have an E-Ink screen? No, it uses an LCD screen but has a mode that looks similar to E-Ink in some lighting conditions. Does the TCL 50 Pro have wireless charging? It supports wired charging only.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Geekbench 6 single core Geekbench 6 multi core Max brightness 1 hour video playback (Netflix, HDR) 30 minute gaming (intensive) Time from 0-100% charge Time from 0-50% charge 60-min recharge (included charger) 30-min recharge (included charger) 15-min recharge (included charger) 3D Mark – Wild Life 3D Mark – Wild Life Stress Test TCL 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G 728 1900 875 nits 8 % 6 % 91 min 28 Min 93 % 54 % 28 % 1363 99.5 ›