Verdict

Neater looking than its predecessor, the SwitchBot Lock Pro also adds Matter support via the right kind of hub. Designed as a retrofit option, this door will work with most locks that have a thumb turn, although installation can be fiddly if you don’t have a lock from a listed manufacturer. Once installed, the lock is powerful and quiet and has lots of control options, making it a great choice for those who want flexibility.

Key Features Retrofit smart lock Will work with most thumb turn/Euro cylinder doors.

Connection Uses Bluetooth, with Matter support provided via a hub.

Introduction

Although a good smart lock, the SwitchBot Lock felt a bit like an engineering sample, with a slightly basic look to it.

With the SwitchBot Lock Pro, the company has delivered a far more accomplished smart lock. With the right kind of base lock, the Lock Pro is fairly simple to install, but those who don’t meet the requirements may find alternatives better.

Design and Installation

Works with keys and thumb turns

Lots of adaptors in the box

Externally, the SwitchBot Lock Pro looks similar to its closest competition, the Yale Linus and the Ultion Nuki. It consists of a battery-powered box that’s designed to turn the lock automatically. You can buy the lock by itself for a reasonable £139.99, but the kit that includes the Matter-compatible hub and fingerprint keypad is excellent value at £239.99.

This model can work with locks that have a key on the inside or a thumb turn. It is better if you have a thumb turn, as the key lock will still work from the outside; for most locks, when a key is inserted on one side, the lock will not work from the other side. If you have a key on both sides, a smart lock that comes with an upgraded Euro Cylinder is a good choice, such as the Ultion Nuki. With the Ultion the cylinder is a 3 Star Plus one, which will upgrade your door security.

My door has a thumb turn, so I went with this. With a thumb turn, you should be able to fit the SwitchBot Lock Pro regardless of whether it has a Euro Cylinder or not.

Fitting the SwitchBot Lock Pro should be simple. First, the old thumb turn has to be removed, and the grub screw kept. In place of the thumb turn, you then have to fit one of the plastic adaptors in the box.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

These come in a range of shapes and diameters, built to fit most standard locks. On my door in the Trusted Reviews home technology lab, the lock is a brand not listed by SwitchBot.

As a result, I could find an adaptor of the right diameter, but the adaptor had the wrong-size hole for my grub screw; the adaptors that had the right-size grub screw hole were either too big or too small.

I could have bought a different grub screw, but I drilled out the hole in the adaptor so that the grub screw would go through.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With that done, there are then two mounting plates, which should fit over the lock. The smaller one is held in place by grub screws to the lock; the larger one can be stuck in place over the existing lock and optionally screwed into place.

This larger mounting plate left a slight gap between the lock and the door. A third mounting plate with a larger cutout to fit around a lock would have been nice to create a flush fit. However, if you have a standard existing lock, such as a Yale one, you should find fitting easier and the finish neater.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features and performance

Matter compatible

Optional keypad

Works quickly and smoothly

Once installed, the Lock needs to be connected to the app via Bluetooth, which is a quick job. There’s then a short installation and calibration process, where you teach the lock how far it has to turn to lock and unlock. If your lock needs a key on the outside to open the door, there’s a Night Latch mode for that.

Part of the installation process is to install the door magnet, which the lock uses to detect when the door is open or closed. It’s a useful feature, and the app will ping a notification when the door has been opened.

At its most simple, the SwitchBot Lock Pro can be operated via the smartphone app when within Bluetooth range. A quick tap on the lock/unlock button will perform the desired action.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That’s fine, but it does mean you’re reliant on the smartphone app for smart functions, or continuing to use a key as default.

To overcome that, there are a few options. First, there’s an optional keypad that can be stuck to the door, with options for a standard keypad (£49.99) or one with a fingerprint reader on it (£99.99), as I have on review.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Multiple fingerprints can be registered, and you can set multiple PINs, with a choice of modes: Permanent, Temporary (they only operate between certain dates and times, and then expire), One-time and Emergency (when used, an email is sent to the account holder warning that there’s danger).

There’s also an option for NFC Cards for locking and unlocking, which is a neat manual alternative to the other options. To use NFC Cards, you must have a keypad, as this includes the scanner.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s a shame that there’s no option to set a passcode that will only work on specific days/times, such as to cover when a regular cleaner comes in and out.

As well as providing an unlock option, the keypad also gives you a lock button, so you can close your door and hit the button to lock. That’s far easier than having to go out, pull out your phone and use the app to lock.

There is an option to automatically lock the door after a set amount of time once the door has closed. That’s useful for security, but be careful that you don’t get locked out by mistake: another good reason to have a keypad.

Should something go wrong, there are options. First, if your key still works from the outside, you’ve got a manual backup, so even if the lock completely dies, you can still get in.

Secondly, there’s an emergency unlock option, where the lock will turn as far as it can clockwise; a second tap makes the lock turn as far as it can anti-clockwise. Both methods are designed to try and force the lock to unlock, after which point you can recalibrate.

Should the worst happen and your cylinder jam up, a locksmith can drill out the lock without damaging the SwitchBot Lock Pro.

Internally, the thumb turn can always be used to lock and unlock the door, which is very handy. If you’ve got anyone in your house who might struggle with the manual option, just stick a SwitchBot Remote near the lock to help them out, and you can lock and unlock the door at the tap of a button.

Even for those who are fine with the lock, a Remote is still a handy tool. For example, if you’re in the lounge and can see the kids coming home from school, you can unlock the door without having to get up.

The lock needs to be paired with a hub for remote access and cloud features. It’s worth getting one of the newer Matter-compatible Hubs, as it makes the lock Matter-compliant and able to work in a system of your choice, such as Apple Home or Samsung SmartThings.

I had no trouble pairing my hub and lock to Apple Home, giving me remote access, and access to automations. As my SwitchBot Lock Pro is installed in an office, I’ve got a rule that when the Abode alarm turns off, the lock is automatically unlocked and a SwitchBot Bot is used to press the release button for the outside door; the opposite happens when I lock the door.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

What you do depends on the system. With Amazon Alexa, for example, you can lock and unlock the door using the app or your voice (the latter requires a voice PIN), but you can’t have a Routine that causes the lock to unlock.

I’ve been running the lock for a few weeks now, and I’ve not had a single issue with it. It’s quick to respond to commands (locally or remotely), and the remote and keypad work flawlessly.

SwitchBot has upgraded the power system from the original lock, now using four standard AA batteries, rather than CR123A batteries. It’s a better choice, as it’s far easier to get hold of AA batteries. Batteries should last between six and nine months, depending on how many times you use the lock.

Should you buy it? You want a simple upgrade Easy to fit to most doors with a thumb turn, this lock has lots of lock and unlock options. Buy Now You don’t have a compatible door A smart lock that ships with an upgraded cylinder may be a better choice for you.

Final Thoughts A neat, retrofit smart lock, the SwitchBot Lock Pro should work with most common lock brands, although it’s worth checking first. If you don’t have a compatible lock and need a new cylinder, the Ultion Nuki Plus is a slightly neater option. For those that can upgrade their lock, the SwitchBot Lock Pro is neat, powerful and has lots of lock and unlock options. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every smart home product we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test how each product integrates with other smart home systems including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT and Samsung SmartThings We use each smart home product in a real world setting, integrating it into our home.

FAQs Is the SwitchBot Lock Pro Matter compatible out of the box? As the lock uses Bluetooth, you need a Matter compatible hub, which also turns on remote control of the lock.