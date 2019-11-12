Sections Page 1 Swan Fearne 5-Speed Hand Mixer Review

How straightforward is it to mix with the Swan Fearne 5-Speed Hand Mixer?

First, I decided to try the one recipe included in the manual: corn fritters. It instructs slowly whisking milk and beaten egg into dry ingredients. After some contemplation, I decided to use the whisk tool, which was probably the right choice, considering the minimum speed of this mixer.

Everything was smoothly combined in just 30secs. I was glad to have used a large bowl here as there would have been some splashing otherwise. The mixer was also quite loud, although this is probably to be expected from such a small, powerful machine.

I then used a whisk to whip some egg whites into soft peaks in less than 2mins. I gradually increased the speed here, going all the way up to 5, as the egg whites became more solid. It took another minute and 30secs to achieve stiff peaks, after adding sugar gradually at speeds 3-4.

Turning my attention to the beaters, I whisked egg whites with sugar and sliced strawberries to make a mixture for a freezer cake at speed 1. It started off very splashily, so after 30secs I had to switch my bowl for a deeper one.

It took 4mins20secs altogether for the mixture to fluff up sufficiently. While the result was good, my countertop and the surrounding walls were covered in bits of strawberry and egg mixture.

Finally, I used the dough hooks to mix a sweet bread dough. Combining dry and liquid ingredients took 2mins55secs. I then added softened butter and some extra flour, mixing for another 5mins45secs. Some splashing occurred throughout, although I firmly kept to speed 1.

The mixer felt quite warm to touch in the end, so it was prime time to stop. But I had also put it through quite a lot, despite taking a few breaks for photography. During the process, the mixer did produce some tortured sounds, but the overall noise levels weren’t too bad – particularly considering the trouble it would have been to knead it all by hand.

This mixer definitely gets you results quickly – but there’s always the danger of splatter. The minimum speed here can prove problematic for certain mixtures, causing liquid ingredients to splash, or flour to puff up in a cloud. So, it’s worth being conscious of how much you’re mixing at once and what kind of bowl you’re using.

