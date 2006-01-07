SupportPlus Q-BE MP3 player Review

The Q-BE MP3 player from SupportPlus is touted as the world’s smallest MP3 player, which I guess it is as long as you measure cubic centimetres. The Q-BE measures a mere 24 x 27 x 25mm (WxHxD) – the extra height being the lanyard hoop – so although it’s tiny, its square shape makes it a lot thicker than other dinky MP3 players. This is really a matter of taste and if you prefer something that you show off as being tiny you’ll love the Q-BE, but I’d rather have something that can slip into my pocket comfortably.



The Q-BE will play MP3 and WMA as well as DRM WMA content. It’s a shame that it doesn’t support more formats, but it is always possible that this will be added in a future firmware release. Files are transferred via drag and drop in Windows and you can create your own folders – which is also the only way to make play lists.



But size isn’t really the most important factor of an MP3 player, sound quality it far more important. The supplied headphones don’t impress in terms of sound quality, nor build quality. If you want to use the Q-BE as intended – that is having it hanging around your neck – you don’t have a lot of choice but to use the included headphones. The reason for this is that they’ve been designed as a neck strap, something that has become popular with many recent MP3 players.



I plugged some better quality headphones into the Q-BE and the sound quality was vastly improved – although it might not be the best player around, the sound quality is definitely on a par with most decent players. There is a wide range of equalizer settings, including SRS, Trubass and WOW. If you’re not happy with the default settings there is a user selectable equalizer on top of the preset modes.