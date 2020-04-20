Stihl GTA 26 Review

Verdict Using a 10.8v battery in a hand-held form, the Stihl GTA 26 is a garden pruner that's lightweight and easy to get where you need it. Although the size of battery may make you think this is a low-power tool, the GTA 26 is deceptively powerful, too, making short work of smaller logs and most branches. It will even prove useful to cut up wood for an open fire or log burner. Pros Powerful for its size

Lightweight and easy to hold

Impressive safety features Cons Slightly fiddly to adjust chain

Key Specifications Review Price: £149

10cm guide bar

Up to 20min run-time

70min charge time

Technically a pruner for trees and shrubs, the Stihl GTA 26 looks, acts and feels like a mini-chainsaw, designed to tackle those tough jobs around the garden. Powered by a 10.8v battery, this baby tool has more power than you’d expect, easily cutting through thick logs and branches.

If you have lots of trees and shrubs to deal with then the GTA 26 is a smart, compact and powerful way to make your life easier – and it comes highly recommended.

Stihl GTA 26 design – A mini-chainsaw that’s comfortable to hold

The Stihl GTA 26 is classed as a garden pruner for trees and shrubs, but it’s effectively a mini-chainsaw, with a 10cm-long guide bar and a 1/4in chain gauge. Rather than simply being a smaller chainsaw, Stihl has designed the GTA 26 to be easier to use and hold.

This model uses a pistol grip with a rubberised handle, fitting snuggly in one hand. For safety, the saw should be used with a second hand placed on top for stabilisation. While chainsaws are open, this model has a guard on top to prevent user contact with the saw.

Stihl has other safety features, too, including scabbard to cover the saw when it isn’t in use. In addition, starting the GTA 26 requires you to first engage a finger switch before you can press the trigger. This stops the saw from going off as you carry it around. Of course, the battery needs to be in place for the chainsaw to be live; neatly, the handy carry case lets you store the battery separately, so you can transport the saw without having any power in it.

Chainsaws aren’t typically built with general gardeners in mind, so Stihl has simplified maintenance of this model, providing tool-free access to the chain and sprocket inside. Once the sprocket cover is off, you can remove the guide bar and chain. You can also adjust the tension of the chain, with the manual showing you how to do this step-by-step. It’s a touch fiddly, requiring a bit of practice to get right, but the overall system should prove easier to use in the long-run.

As with all chainsaws, the GTA 26 will require a degree of upkeep. Oil for lubrication is included, with the manual providing instruction on where it needs to be applied. Typically, oil the chain each time you deplete the battery.

The battery that comes with the GTA 26 is charged via the AL 1 battery charger, which can deliver an 80% charge in 55 minutes and a full charge in 70 minutes. If you want additional AS 2 batteries, these are available for around £30 each. To check the battery charge remaining, simply press the indicator button on the GTA 26, which comprises four LEDs (each 25%) that light up.

The only task that the majority of people won’t really be able to do at home is sharpening the chain. Stihl recommends that you get a dealer to do this job for you.

Related: Best leaf blower

Stihl GTA 26 performance – Makes light work of most jobs

Stihl recommends that you use protective glasses whilst using the GTA 26 to prevent harm should any chips flick off the saw. Protective footwear and protective chainsaw chaps or trousers wouldn’t go amiss either.

The GTA 26 is pretty easy to use. Just get the saw up to full speed and then gently move it down to start cutting, letting the saw do the work for you. This is important; trying to push down to cut faster will lock up the saw. A more gentle action lets the saw move easily through the timber. The guide on top is hinged, opening up and towards you as you cut, providing constant protection without getting in the way.

Impressively, there’s little vibration through the saw, so it’s comfortable to use cut after cut. And, since this is a battery-powered device, it’s far quieter than petrol chainsaws, rated at 77dBA (slightly louder than your average vacuum cleaner).

In use, I found it was capable of slicing through fairly thick logs (8cm), and made short work of general branches. Whether you’re simply pruning or have some spare wood that you want to cut up to use in a log burner or open fire, the GTA 26 is a great tool.

I also had a professional put the GTA 26 through its paces. Joe Lovell from Gardencare Tree Services took it out on a job and said that its power was surprising for such a small machine and that the GTA 26 would be a fantastic tool for garden use.

The battery is set to last for 80 cuts of 4cm timber, or around 25 minutes. Actual run-time will vary depending on log thickness and wood hardness, but second batteries are cheap enough if you need extended run-time.

Should you buy the Stihl GTA 26

The Stihl GTA 26 is a rather incredible tool for managing your garden, making light work of branches and timber, and even coming in use for cutting up wood for use in a fire. Small and lightweight, this saw has a surprising amount of power, going beyond what you could expect from a small handheld tool. Add to this the comparatively low price, which gets you everything you need, and this is an excellent tool for keen gardeners with a fair number of shrubs and trees to maintain.

Trusted Score



Home Technology Editor Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…