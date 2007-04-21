Sony KDS-70R2000 70in Rear Projection TV Review

Look, we promise we’ll do something small next time, OK? But really, even though we’ve only just covered a 103in TV we just can’t wait any longer to get our teeth into Sony’s KDS-70R2000: a relative tiddler with its mere 70in screen…



Actually, we have to be honest and say that while the 70R2000 does have 33in less screen acreage than the Panasonic TH-103PF9, it’s only slightly less of a handful for your living room to handle. For while you thankfully don’t need full professional installation teams plus cranes to get one into your home, you do need to accommodate something that we seldom see on a TV these days: a big (as in 60cm) bottom.



For the 70R2000 is certainly not a flat TV. In fact, it’s a rear projection TV. Remember those? The incredible hulks which seemed to us like the answer to our big-screen-on-a-budget home cinema prayers but which started dying out like the dinosaurs thanks to the fact that none of you lot actually bought any?!



Before you start recalling memories of horrific CRT rear projection behemoths down your local sports bar in the late 1980s, though, be assured that rear projection has come a mighty long way since those dark early days. And the 70R2000 takes the format on yet another step.



The main thing that sets the 70R2000 apart from rear projection predecessors – aside from its enormous size, obviously – is the fact that it uses Sony’s new SXRD projection technology. This system, which is effectively a patented refinement of Liquid Crystal on Silicon technology, has delivered some truly remarkable results in the front projection world, so we have very high hopes for what it might achieve in this rear projection configuration.



Two things about the SXRD system in the 70R2000 that immediately stand the TV in good stead are its delivery of a huge claimed contrast ratio of 10,000:1, and a full HD pixel count of 1,920 x 1,080. What’s more, this full HD spec is fully supported by the ability to portray 1080-line sources on a true pixel for pixel basis (with no overscanning) and the facility to take 1080p sources like Sony’s own PS3 games console as well as the usual 720p and 1080i HD options.



It receives its 1080 feeds, meanwhile, via a happy combination of two HDMIs and, unusually, two component video inputs, with further connections including two RGB Scarts, an analogue PC port, a Common Interface port for adding subscription channels to what’s clearly a built in digital TV tuner, and a digital audio output for passing on multi-channel digital audio data that might come in via the HDMIs.