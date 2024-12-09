Verdict

This all-in-one Dolby Atmos home cinema sound system is a virtual triumph for Sony

Pros Compact active speakers

Genuinely immersive listening experience

Excellent two channel upscaling Cons No subwoofer included

Limited inputs on control box

You’ll need plenty of power points

Key Features Slim and stylish design The four active Quad speakers are barely bigger than the average library book

Convincing phantom speaker placement You’ll really believe that there are physical speakers placed over head

Control box connectivity is limited Lack of multiple HDMI inputs could be a deal breaker for those with lots of gear to connect

Introduction

Expanding its Bravia home cinema line-up, the Bravia Theatre Quad is a compact four piece active speaker system that brings home the big screen bacon far more effectively than you might imagine, given its size.

The system, comprising four lookalike wireless speakers and a central control box system, is positioned as a replacement for both soundbars and AV receiver based systems.

Effectively an update on Sony’s HT-A9 speaker package, it uses 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, along with Soundfield Optimisation and Monopole Synthesis, to create an immersive listening environment from just four speakers.

But can virtually positioned height speakers really be as effective as old fashioned physical enclosures? I extricated the Bravia Theatre Quad system from its (surprisingly compact) shipping box to find out…

Availability

Available now, a Sony Bravia Theatre Quad system could be yours for £2,499 in the UK, or $2,500 in the US and €2699 in Europe. In Australia, you can pick one up for AUS$3699. Hardly a budget option then, but given there’s no other components required to get you up and running, it’s not fiercely overpriced.

Design

Slim, wireless enclosures

Separate control box

The four Quad speakers are relatively unassuming. Measuring just 275 x 289 x 55mm, they ask only to be positioned squarely in each corner of your room. The system doesn’t ship with a subwoofer, but Sony offers compatible wireless models, specifically the SA-SW3 and the SA-SW5, if you want to be guaranteed low end wobbles (more on this anon).

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Look closely and you’ll see the speakers feature both forward facing and up-firing height drivers. Each enclosure is clearly marked for left, right and rear duties and comes with a simple stand that screws into the base; this can also double as a wall fixing. There’s no dedicated centre speaker. A wireless control box acts as the system hub.

The system ships with a basic remote control. This has Input, Soundfield selection and Voice/Night presets, plus volume and bass level adjustment.



Remember, you’ll need a nearby power point for each of the four speakers and the control box.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features

360 Spatial Sound Mapping

Acoustic Centre Sync

Dolby Atmos & DTS: X support

Cumulative power output 504W

Power output is rated at a cumulative 504W. In my typical living room there was plenty of volume on offer.

Connectivity comprises one HDMI eARC connection, and one HDMI input. Clearly this box isn’t intended for those with a myriad of AV sources. Once you’ve used up your allocation of TV inputs, and the bonus port provided on the control box, you’re done. Wireless connectivity covers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Codec support covers Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and PCM, as well as 360 Reality Audio encodes. There’s also IMAX Enhanced certification, plus two channel upmixing. The latter works surprisingly well, producing a convincing multichannel sound mix from two channel stereo sources.

Installation is a doodle, just place and calibrate. Sound Field Optimization compensates for any imbalances that might occur if you can’t park all four speakers in their ideal position.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For owners of Bravia tellies, there’s an additional nicety. Acoustic Centre Sync can be used to enlist the TV’s own speaker array as the centre in your surround sound layout, creating a genuine left/ centre/ right array. You’ll need to cable the control box to the TV, using a 3.5mm jack, for this.

Sound Quality

Dolby Atmos compatible

Credible immersive experience

Decent bass from small boxes

The Bravia Theatre Quad system is a brilliant alternative to a full-blown home cinema system, and blows the average soundbar out of the water.

Each compact speaker cabinet houses four drivers: a tweeter, midrange cone, X-balanced woofer and X-balanced up-firing height driver. With two speakers located to the front, and two to the rear, the system uses Sound Field Optimisation to create phantom speakers required for an immersive Dolby Atmos listening experience.

The system works amazingly well with big blockbusters. The precision of its spatial steering, as demonstrated by the Sandworm attack sequence from Dune, is superb. Panning around the soundfield is seamless, while frantic dialogue is locked dead centre.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

When I first hear Godzilla roar in Godzilla Minus One (Netflix), initially from the rear and then across the entire front soundstage, the noise is epic. Big G engulfs the soundstage. He then stomps cleanly to the rear left, and as our pilot looks up in fear, the rumble of the beast audibly passes overhead.

The system excels with musical content encoded in Dolby Atmos, and there’s not a better demo than Illumination’s homage to Thriller, via its Sing universe of characters. The craft and ingenuity of the sound design is a delight, and this theatre system pulls you right into the mix.

When the main Thriller dance routine begins, there’s tangible heft to the beat, all the while remaining crisp and overtly musical.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Arguably the most impressive trick performed by the Bravia Theatre Quad system is its ability to create a fully convincing, phantom centre channel. It does a brilliant job pinpointing details across the front soundstage, be it fully left, half left, centre, half right or fully right.

Perhaps the biggest concern when shelling out for this system is bass performance. Given the price tag, many might expect a wireless sub to be included. So how low does it go? Surprisingly deep, actually…

While I fully expected mid-bass to peter out around 80Hz, the system was measured down to 50Hz, with some murmurs below that. Impressive by any standard.

Should you buy it? If you want an immersive, cinematic sound system that doesn’t eat up space, there’s nothing quite like it The system is easy to set up, very tolerant of speaker positioning and has few foibles. This is the most room friendly, all-in-one Dolby Atmos system from Sony yet Buy Now Traditional separates will deliver better bang for your buck If you want uncompromising cinema sound, then an AV receiver with multiple speakers will deliver the most visceral listening experience – but you’ll pay a price in living room real estate

Final Thoughts Sony has been tempting us with spatial sound mapping for some time now, and this new package is the most convincing execution of it yet. I loved the system’s obvious convenience, and was reassuringly duped by its immersive power. The soundstage is consistently enveloping, and the bass response surprisingly good. Slightly better HDMI connectivity on the control box would be welcome though. Overall, this is a cracking home cinema buy for those that want the performance of a full blown sound system, coupled to the ease of a soundbar. Trusted Score

How we test We test every surround sound system we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested with real world use Tested across several days

FAQs Is there a subwoofer included with the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad? There’s no subswoofer included with the package, so you’ll have add on to the system. Depending on the size of the room there’s the choice of the smaller SA-SW3 or the bigger SA-SW5 unit.