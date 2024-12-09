Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony Bravia Theatre Quad Review

Sony's latest wireless surround system is a Christmas cracker

By Steve May December 9th 2024 12:00pm
Sony Bravia Theatre Quad main image
Sony Bravia Theatre Quad with hub
Sony Bravia Theatre Quad hub
Sony Bravia Theatre Quad connection
Sony Bravia Theatre Quad wall mounting
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

This all-in-one Dolby Atmos home cinema sound system is a virtual triumph for Sony

Pros

  • Compact active speakers
  • Genuinely immersive listening experience
  • Excellent two channel upscaling

Cons

  • No subwoofer included
  • Limited inputs on control box
  • You’ll need plenty of power points

Key Features

  • Slim and stylish designThe four active Quad speakers are barely bigger than the average library book
  • Convincing phantom speaker placementYou’ll really believe that there are physical speakers placed over head
  • Control box connectivity is limitedLack of multiple HDMI inputs could be a deal breaker for those with lots of gear to connect

Introduction

Expanding its Bravia home cinema line-up, the Bravia Theatre Quad is a compact four piece active speaker system that brings home the big screen bacon far more effectively than you might imagine, given its size.

The system, comprising four lookalike wireless speakers and a central control box system, is positioned as a replacement for both soundbars and AV receiver based systems.

Effectively an update on Sony’s HT-A9 speaker package, it uses 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, along with Soundfield Optimisation and Monopole Synthesis, to create an immersive listening environment from just four speakers.

But can virtually positioned height speakers really be as effective as old fashioned physical enclosures? I extricated the Bravia Theatre Quad system from its (surprisingly compact) shipping box to find out…

Availability

Available now, a Sony Bravia Theatre Quad system could be yours for £2,499 in the UK, or $2,500 in the US and €2699 in Europe. In Australia, you can pick one up for AUS$3699. Hardly a budget option then, but given there’s no other components required to get you up and running, it’s not fiercely overpriced.

Design

  • Slim, wireless enclosures
  • Separate control box

The four Quad speakers are relatively unassuming. Measuring just 275 x 289 x 55mm, they ask only to be positioned squarely in each corner of your room. The system doesn’t ship with a subwoofer, but Sony offers compatible wireless models, specifically the SA-SW3 and the SA-SW5, if you want to be guaranteed low end wobbles (more on this anon).

Sony Bravia Theatre Quad and hub
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Look closely and you’ll see the speakers feature both forward facing and up-firing height drivers. Each enclosure is clearly marked for left, right and rear duties and comes with a simple stand that screws into the base; this can also double as a wall fixing. There’s no dedicated centre speaker. A wireless control box acts as the system hub.

The system ships with a basic remote control. This has Input, Soundfield selection and Voice/Night presets, plus volume and bass level adjustment.

Remember, you’ll need a nearby power point for each of the four speakers and the control box.

Sony Bravia Quad Speaker stand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features

  • 360 Spatial Sound Mapping
  • Acoustic Centre Sync
  • Dolby Atmos & DTS: X support
  • Cumulative power output 504W

Power output is rated at a cumulative 504W. In my typical living room there was plenty of volume on offer.

Connectivity comprises one HDMI eARC connection, and one HDMI input. Clearly this box isn’t intended for those with a myriad of AV sources. Once you’ve used up your allocation of TV inputs, and the bonus port provided on the control box, you’re done. Wireless connectivity covers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Sony Bravia Theatre Quad hub connections
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Codec support covers Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and PCM, as well as 360 Reality Audio encodes. There’s also IMAX Enhanced certification, plus two channel upmixing. The latter works surprisingly well, producing a convincing multichannel sound mix from two channel stereo sources.

Installation is a doodle, just place and calibrate. Sound Field Optimization compensates for any imbalances that might occur if you can’t park all four speakers in their ideal position.

Sony Bravia Quad speaker rear
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For owners of Bravia tellies, there’s an additional nicety. Acoustic Centre Sync can be used to enlist the TV’s own speaker array as the centre in your surround sound layout, creating a genuine left/ centre/ right array. You’ll need to cable the control box to the TV, using a 3.5mm jack, for this.

Sound Quality

  • Dolby Atmos compatible
  • Credible immersive experience
  • Decent bass from small boxes

The Bravia Theatre Quad system is a brilliant alternative to a full-blown home cinema system, and blows the average soundbar out of the water.

Each compact speaker cabinet houses four drivers: a tweeter, midrange cone, X-balanced woofer and X-balanced up-firing height driver. With two speakers located to the front, and two to the rear, the system uses Sound Field Optimisation to create phantom speakers required for an immersive Dolby Atmos listening experience.

The system works amazingly well with big blockbusters. The precision of its spatial steering, as demonstrated by the Sandworm attack sequence from Dune, is superb. Panning around the soundfield is seamless, while frantic dialogue is locked dead centre. 

Sony Bravia Quad remote
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

When I first hear Godzilla roar in Godzilla Minus One (Netflix), initially from the rear and then across the entire front soundstage, the noise is epic. Big G engulfs the soundstage. He then stomps cleanly to the rear left, and as our pilot looks up in fear, the rumble of the beast audibly passes overhead.

The system excels with musical content encoded in Dolby Atmos, and there’s not a better demo than Illumination’s homage to Thriller, via its Sing universe of characters. The craft and ingenuity of the sound design is a delight, and this theatre system pulls you right into the mix.

When the main Thriller dance routine begins, there’s tangible heft to the beat, all the while remaining crisp and overtly musical.

Sony Bravia Quad speaker on wall
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Arguably the most impressive trick performed by the Bravia Theatre Quad system is its ability to create a fully convincing, phantom centre channel. It does a brilliant job pinpointing details across the front soundstage, be it fully left, half left, centre, half right or fully right.

Perhaps the biggest concern when shelling out for this system is bass performance. Given the price tag, many might expect a wireless sub to be included. So how low does it go? Surprisingly deep, actually…

While I fully expected mid-bass to peter out around 80Hz, the system was measured down to 50Hz, with some murmurs below that. Impressive by any standard.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want an immersive, cinematic sound system that doesn’t eat up space, there’s nothing quite like it

The system is easy to set up, very tolerant of speaker positioning and has few foibles. This is the most room friendly, all-in-one Dolby Atmos system from Sony yet

Buy Now

Traditional separates will deliver better bang for your buck

If you want uncompromising cinema sound, then an AV receiver with multiple speakers will deliver the most visceral listening experience – but you’ll pay a price in living room real estate

Final Thoughts

Sony has been tempting us with spatial sound mapping for some time now, and this new package is the most convincing execution of it yet. I loved the system’s obvious convenience, and was reassuringly duped by its immersive power.

The soundstage is consistently enveloping, and the bass response surprisingly good. Slightly better HDMI connectivity on the control box would be welcome though.

Overall, this is a cracking home cinema buy for those that want the performance of a full blown sound system, coupled to the ease of a soundbar.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every surround sound system we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Tested with real world use

Tested across several days

You might like…

Sonos Sub 4 Review

Sonos Sub 4 Review

David Ludlow 6 days ago
JBL MA510 Review

JBL MA510 Review

Steve May 2 weeks ago
Hisense AX5125H Review

Hisense AX5125H Review

Kob Monney 1 month ago
JBL Bar 1300 Review

JBL Bar 1300 Review

Kob Monney 2 months ago
LG US95TR Review

LG US95TR Review

Kob Monney 2 months ago
SVS 3000 Micro Review

SVS 3000 Micro Review

Kob Monney 4 months ago

FAQs

Is there a subwoofer included with the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad?

There’s no subswoofer included with the package, so you’ll have add on to the system. Depending on the size of the room there’s the choice of the smaller SA-SW3 or the bigger SA-SW5 unit.

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
Sound Bar Channels
Audio (Power output)
Connectivity
ARC/eARC
Colours
Frequency Range
Audio Formats
Rear Speaker
Sony Bravia Theatre Quad
£2499
$2500
€2699
CA$2499
AU$3699
Sony
275 x 55 x 289 INCHES
2.61 KG
B0CZ7MGY3H
2024
4.0.4
504 W
HDMI, HDMI eARC, S-Centre Out, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2
ARC/eARC
Grey
– Hz
Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, LPCM
Yes
Steve May
By Steve May

Steve May is an entertainment technology specialist who contributes to a variety of popular UK websites and publications. Creator of Home Cinema Choice magazine, Steve writes about tech for the i news…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access