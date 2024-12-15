Verdict

The Sony A7C II promises plentiful high-end features in a compact (if chunky) package. This second-gen Sony E-Mount full-frame camera proves itself reliable in delivering very high-quality output.

Pros Feature packed

Rock solid almost brutalist build quality

Flip out and swivel touch screen LCD enhances intuitive operation Cons Still bulky and weighty compared to APS-C or Four Thirds sensor incorporating rivals from OM System and Fujifilm

Requires a deep dive into the manual and a period of familiarization

Just the one card slot for SD media may deter power users

Key Features Bionz XR processing engine And a large full-frame 35mm sensor in a relatively compact chassis

AI processing unit AI-enabled subject recognition optimizes capture parameters dependent on subject

Compact build Recycled materials used in construction of the camera body

3-inch vari-angle LCD monitor Swipe-able touch screen menus aid intuitive operation

Introduction

Sony Alpha cameras have existed since 2006, with the first full-frame version arriving in 2013 with the launch of the Sony A7. So, how is the A7C II different?

The A7C II is the successor to 2020’s A7C. Sony’s aim was to deliver a full-frame camera without the usually associated weight and bulk. This newer 2023 model remains distinctly chunky and angular next to the latest APC-C and Four Thirds alternatives from Fujifilm and OM System, but it has the distinct advantage of that larger full-frame sensor. This has allowed Sony to cram up to 34 megapixels across its surface, of which 33MP are effective and show up in images produced by the camera.

While the differences between sensor sizes may not be immediately apparent unless you’re enlarging sections of your photographs onscreen or producing huge prints, the hope here is that there is plenty of detail on show right into the corners of each frame, giving images a consistently vivid and punchy look. Going by previous Sony examples, we’re expecting that to be the case here.

If you’re looking for very high-quality output from a camera body that is still relatively portable for travel and everyday photography when ranged next to pro-level full frame sensor mirrorless models, the Sony A7C II, on paper at least, has much to recommend it for stills and video practitioners alike. But how does its operation and performance pan out in practice? Read on to find out…

Design and Handling

124x71x63.4mm body dimensions

429g bod- only weight, or 514g with the essential battery and memory card inserted (no lens)

3-inch, 1,036,800 dot resolution, angle adjustable touchscreen

Yes, this 33-megapixel camera appears somewhat chunky in its body-only form and, once a lens is attached, requires a camera bag or rucksack to transport it as it becomes too large and heavy for your average jacket pocket, but there are always other ways you can spin it.

In comparison with the Alpha 7 IV, the A7C II is 22% lighter while having 45% less volume. Plus, the body without a lens, but with a rechargeable battery and single SD card inserted, weighs a manageable 514g.

However, fix the FE 20-70mm f/4 G series zoom lens I had in for review – that focal range suggesting itself as a jack-of-all-trades for capturing everything from wide-angle landscapes to close-up portraits with a soft ‘bokeh’ effect – and it makes for a veritably clunky doorstop of a combo.

That said, you are getting a full-frame camera here and the combined weight makes for a steadier hold when shooting handheld. I found that the three fingers of my right hand curled tightly around the adequately sized grip, while my left hand intuitively supported the barrel of the lens.

While the A7C II body is distinctly modernist and angular in its design, eschewing the softer lines of more obviously retro-styled alternatives from rival manufacturers, buttons and dials here fall intuitively under forefinger and thumb when gripped.

The placement of key features, such as a command dial added to the front of the grip, mirrored by a second one on the back plate, will be familiar to anyone who has operated a DSLR or higher-end mirrorless camera before.

We also get a very familiar bottle-top style shooting mode wheel on the top plate, with the core PASM settings alongside a fully Auto option much like on any point-and-shoot camera. The A7C II’s raised shutter release button, encircled by an equally obvious on/off lever, rests beneath the forefinger of the right hand at all times with the camera ready for that spur-of-the-moment photograph, and an equally accessible red circled record button sits just behind it.

As expected for a camera in its class, there’s a hot shoe provided for accessory flash and both a high 2,359,296-dot resolution 1-inch eye-level electronic viewfinder and a 3-inch tilt and swivel touchscreen LCD at the rear.

In combination, this offering feels like a semi-pro tool that could either serve as a one-and-only camera for the enthusiast, or a second backup body for the professional shooter. Both audiences will feel satisfied with the handling and razor-swift operation of the A7C II, which is available either as a black or silver body.

Features

5-axis internal image stabilization system providing the equivalent of up to 7 stops

33MP effective (34.1MP total) back-illuminated 35mm full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor

The Sony A7C II features at its core a 33 effective megapixel full-frame back-illuminated CMOS sensor, as highlighted in my introduction, wedded to Sony’s latest generation Bionz XR processor. Its sensitivity range of ISO100 to 51200 for both stills and video is expandable to a whopping 204800 for stills.

The device also boasts the same AI processing unit as the A7RV. I was able to manually dial in parameters depending on whether I was capturing images of humans, animals, birds or aeroplanes, for example.

Videographers may also want to take note that the A7C II offers 4:2:2 10-bit 4K video recording up to 60fps, along with support for its manufacturer’s S-Cinetone Colour science. The upshot is, in theory, more cinematic-looking videos.

As well as the weight of the camera body with its lens making us feel more confident about shooting handheld 99% of the time, users also get the advantage of 5-axis body integral image stabilization which means whichever lens is attached immediately becomes stabilized. It all helps to prevent the amplification of any hand wobble and avoid potentially blurred images.

Image Quality

33MP stills photography in JPEG, Raw or HEIF formats

10fps high speed continuous shooting for up to 1,000 JPEGs in Fine L setting, or up to 44 Raw frames

4K resolution video at up to 60fps

For those looking to get started quickly while minimising workflow and post-processing, choosing the highest quality JPEG setting here produces instantly pleasing results.

Well-saturated, colour-rich and detailed images from the Sony A7C II consistently prove to be the order of the day, even in dull and overcast cloudy conditions, suggesting that you can be confident that the camera will deliver the best possible results at any given time for a wide variety of subjects and under a varied range of lighting circumstances.

This is exactly how it should be for this class of camera, leaving us free to concentrate on our subject matter and let the camera do the rest.

With my test lens attached I was impressed with the naturalist almost 3D level of detail delivered, shots displaying plenty of contrast and punch thanks not only to a sophisticated 759-point phase detection AF system but also that full frame chip at its core.

This means that very little needs to be done to results straight out of the camera to achieve stunning-looking output.

Should you buy it? If you want a rock solid tool that will last the course That is, whether you’re primarily putting the Sony A7C II through its paces as a tool for photography or video. Buy Now If you’re trading up from a smartphone and want something a little more approachable This is especially true for content creation in which case the ever-expanding, portable and moreover affordable Sony ZV camera range should be your first port of call.

Final Thoughts This second generation of the electronics giant’s E-Mount full frame camera promises plentiful high-end features in a compact (if chunky) package, proving itself reliable in delivering very high-quality output. Yes, alternatives from OM System and Fujifilm in this price bracket may feature more attractive retro designs and lighter-weight lens-plus-body combinations, but the trade-off is their smaller sensors. If you absolutely need the sharpest and most detailed images possible from a full-frame the 34-megapixel sensor at the heart of the A7C II delivers the goods. The pricing here also feels fair for what you’re getting in return. Ultimately the A7C II is an enthusiast camera with the kind of specification and performance that we’d have at one time assumed was only available to professionals. This ensures it’s a long-term option for investment that we won’t creatively tire of easily. Trusted Score

How we test We test every camera we review thoroughly. We use set tests to compare features properly and we use it as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. Every camera we review is used for at least a week All of the key features are tried and tested in real-world settings

FAQs Does the Sony A7C II have a full-frame sensor? Yes, the A7C II has a 33-megapixel full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor. Does the camera include subject detection? Yes, the Sony A7C II can detect humans, animals, birds, insects, cars, trains and aeroplanes.

