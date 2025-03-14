  Sony A1 II Review

Verdict This flagship full-frame mirrorless camera from the electronics giant imports innovations introduced in the Sony A9 III to bring the second iteration A1 up to scratch.

Marrying 50MP stills to a 30fps capture speed hits the sweet spot for pros

Tank-like build quality makes for a reliable workhorse

Flexible framing and unusual compositions are a cinch, thanks to the A1 II's flip out and twist LCD screen

Hefty asking price puts this out of reach of all but pros and monied enthusiasts

Requires an initial period of familiarization and experimentation

Those needing an even higher resolution will want to consider the Sony A7CR instead, or for a swifter capture speed opt for the A9 III

Key Features Full frame sensor This camera has a 50.1 effective megapixel full frame 35mm sensor.

30fps with AF/AE tracking This more than acceptable speed makes the A1 II suited to just about any photographic subject.

8K video recording Capture sharp 8K/30p or 4K/120p video.

4 memory card slots Two CFexpress slots and two standard SD slots offer plenty of storage.

Introduction

Photographers with a thick wallet in their pocket have a plethora of choices when it comes to Sony’s high-end full-frame digital cameras. There’s the speed demon option in the 120fps, 24.6MP resolution A9 III or the choice of a giant resolution for billboard-size pictures via the 60MP A7CR. Now, sitting somewhere in between the two in terms of specification is Sony’s new flagship model: the 50MP, 30fps shooting A1 II, aka Alpha 1 II.

The simple pitch here is that the A1 II updates the original 2021 A1 camera with Sony’s latest AI-enhanced, subject-recognising image capture tech, as is also found in the previously released A9 III.

So, does the sum of the A1 II’s reconstituted parts add up to a reliably sharp shooting and robust camera worth spending a king’s ransom on? Read on to find out…

Design and Handling

136.1 x 96.9 x 82.9mm body dimensions

743g with the essentials of battery and memory card inserted (no lens), or 658g body-only

3.2-inch angle adjustable LCD touchscreen

Pairing the Sony A1 II with the equally high-end G Master series FE f/1.4 50mm lens to really get the most detail out of a sensor of this size and resolution results in a chunky – but not impractical – set up. Reassuringly, it’s one that I found lends itself to steady, eye-level, handheld shooting.

Alternatively, you can use the flip-out, twist and swivel 3.2-inch LCD to achieve creative low or high angles that you wouldn’t otherwise be able to get with your eye flush to the eyepiece.

Sitting firmly in the hand thanks to a large, molded grip, support for those shooting handheld without flash or supplementary lighting is provided by improved image stabilisation that is the equivalent of up to a maximum 8.5 stops when capturing stills, which is impressive and works well in practice.

While the camera body has room for one supplied rechargeable lithium-ion battery good for around 420 shots from a full charge, it aims to satisfy power users by coming with a mains device capable of charging two batteries simultaneously. Alternatively, you can connect a USB-equipped cable to a suitably enabled mains plug and use the port on the side of the camera to charge its cell in situ, without the need for a separate charger.

As I’ve found in the past with Sony mirrorless cameras, although the 9.44 million dot eye level viewfinder provided is electronic, it’s of such a high resolution that it’s barely distinguishable from the optical variety.

The top plate control layout with shooting mode and function wheels mixes automatic settings with user-assignable ones, while control wheels both front and back allow settings to be tabbed through via a flick of thumb or forefinger for an immediately familiar feeling.

The on/off button encircles the shutter release button, meaning you can have the camera up and running and locked onto a target in a couple of seconds if that. The camera really did feel like it operated as an extension of my own arm, meaning the user can concentrate on photographic technique rather than being distracted by technology.

The Mark II unit boasts a form factor that Sony claims to be more ergonomic overall than the original A1, with dimensions that are exactly the same as those of the A9 III. However, the A1 II is actually a few grams heavier than the A9 with its 658g body-only weight.

It all makes for a camera that sits firmly in the hand, is as lightning fast in terms of response times and accuracy of focus as you’d hope and feels like it should withstand years of regular use. Given the expensive price tag of the unit, we wouldn’t settle for anything less.

Features

50.1MP effective back-illuminated 35mm (35.9 x 24.0mm) full-frame Exmor RS CMOS sensor

Five-axis image stabilisation system providing the equivalent of up to 8.5 stops

One-second pre-capture mode inherited from the A9 III

You would expect a camera in this rarified price bracket to be feature-festooned and, though much that made the original A1 great has simply been carried across to this ‘newer’ version, it does feel like the manufacturer has attempted to include everything but the kitchen sink.

As with the Sony A9 III, which the camera outwardly resembles, the newer A1 II features dual card slots, each of which can accommodate either a CFexpress or more standard SD media card.

Still photos aside, nobody does video quite like Sony. While this new flagship matches the A9 III for 4K resolution 120fps video clips (as expected), it ups the ante further by offering 8K resolution capture at 30fps. Not surprisingly, the camera features its maker’s latest image processor to handle all the data. That is, in this case, Sony’s Bionz XR chip.

As mentioned in the introduction, the enhanced performance enabled by AI in the Sony A1 II is keenly felt in the camera’s response times, particularly with regard to Real-time Recognition AF, which can recognize humans not just via their heads but also their torsos. The camera can immediately lock focus on and track vehicles, birds, animals and even insects. Here, autofocus comes across as so advanced, fast and accurate that it felt you could take your foot off the gas and allow it to do its thing while concentrating on the artistry of competition and finding the basic elements of what would constitute a great photograph.

Despite being the flagship model, the A1 II is only a tiny bit more expensive than the A9 III from which it’s inherited a bunch of features, so making a purchase choice between will come down to whether the user wants to prioritise speed or resolution when it comes to the very highest echelons of the Alpha camera range.

The best bits of the original A1 from a few years back plus improved AF thanks to the magic of AI is essentially what we’re getting here in the A1 II. That may not be enough to tempt owners of the original to upgrade, though it does help Sony to continue to make a claim for the A1 series being its ‘ultimate’ mirrorless camera.

Image quality

50.1MP stills photography in JPEG, Raw or HEIF formats

4K resolution video at up to 120fps, or 8K video at 30fps

30fps AI enabled high speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking

With the high resolution, 3.2-inch backscreen providing reassurance that colour-rich, razor-sharp imagery is being captured from the off, bleeding edge picture quality is what anyone able to trump up this much spend for a camera will be wanting first and foremost, and happily I received images that appear to leap off the screen.

Colours are well saturated without appearing unnatural. With our supplied lens delivering detail right into the corners of each frame, set at a default 3:2 image aspect ratio when you turn the camera on, I couldn’t think of better results being achievable in its class.

Choice of capture formats includes several RAW file options, alongside a top quality extra fine JPEG setting that is more than fine for those who want instant results straight out of the camera for rapid delivery and fulfilment.

Should you buy it?

If money is no object And you want the very latest cutting edge Sony camera tech in a body that will withstand regular professional use and deliver consistently razor sharp images when allied with the best glass in its maker’s line up. If you agree that the price tag here is oppressively high Or you already own an existing A1 with which the Mark II model still shares a host of key, core features. If you prefer shooting manual rather than relying on auto focus to do its AI enabled stuff, this new model will also be less of an immediate draw.

Final Thoughts This tank-like A1 refresh very much handles and performs like the high-end traditional DSLR it resembles. Razor-sharp, detail-rich imagery delivered on a consistent basis makes it something of an enthusiast/pro photographer’s workhorse. Coupling 50-megapixel photos with 30 frames per second capture, as opposed to the A9 III’s 24.6MP resolution at up to 120fps, the A1 II hits that sweet spot for photographers who shoot a wide range of subjects, not just sports or action photography, while wanting the ultimate in quality and performance. The only fly in the ointment is the hefty asking price that, as with the A9 III, puts this upgrade beyond the reach of most of the hobbyists who would relish using it. For more great cameras, make sure to check out our guides to the best cameras and best mirrorless cameras. Trusted Score Verdict

How we test We test every camera we review thoroughly. We use set tests to compare features properly and we use it as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product. We use every camera as our main camera for at least a week

FAQs

What video resolution is the Sony A1 II? The Sony A1 II can capture 8K/30p or 4K/120p video. How many memory card slots does the Sony A1 II have? The Sony A1 II includes four memory card slots, including two CFexpress slots and two standard SD slots.

