Pros Cons

Click here to buy Sky Glass 2

Key Features Integrated sound system Can play Dolby Atmos content with sounds that come from overhead

HDR HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision on apps that support them

Sky OS Aggreates all the content from supported apps into one place

Introduction

It’s been almost four years since Sky launched its first TV, so we’ve been waiting a long time (as far as TVs are concerned) for the sequel. And now we have – Sky Glass Gen 2.

Most will probably call it Sky Glass 2, and like every Hollywood sequel it promises to be better than the original. The original Sky Glass took flak (deservedly so) for not offering picture quality in line with the hype that surrounded it.

I was at 180 Strand in London to see what Sky has been cooking for the last few years. Everything I’ve seen so far of indicates that Sky has taken on the complaints from the original and focused on delivering improvements with Sky Glass 2

Advertisement

Availability

Sky Glass Gen 2 goes on sale February 12th and it’ll be available at the same price as the current model.

What that means is prices starting at £14/month for the smallest screen, £19/month for the middle size and £24/month for the largest screen. You can choose the length of the contract with a 24-month contract offering the best value according to Sky, or pay off in rolling 31-day contracts.

Paying for the TV upfront remains another option if you want Sky Glass 2. That’ll cost £699 / £949 / £1199 for small, medium and big respectively. It’s available direct from Sky and later in the year It’ll go on sale in Currys too.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Design

Same look as before

Weight has been reduced

Three sizes available

Advertisement

I had been hoping that Sky Glass 2 would a) be slimmer than the original and b) weigh less as it was genuinely one of the heaviest TVs I’ve had the misfortune to carry. Unfortunately, we’re only one for two on that count.

Sky Glass 2 is much less heavier than the first model, weighing the scales at 21kg for the 55-inch screen compared to 28kg for the original. But in terms of the overall design, it’s almost identical in terms of dimensions, so it’s still a relatively chunky 47.7mm for a TV.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

What has changed to remove all that weight is that the stand is both simpler in design and doesn’t feature that whopping stanchion on the back of the screen either. The TV now easily slots onto the stand’s perch and clips in, and the rear panel is completely flat which should help with wall-mounting the screen but also gives a boost to the sound, with it possible to have an ‘air gap’ to the wall behind it to give that bass some feeling.

Annoying though, the TV is still set flush to whatever surface it’s on. While it’s lighter it doesn’t seem any easier to carry, since there’s no gap at the bottom to get a proper grip at the bottom of the screen.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Advertisement

Sizes come in 43-, 55-, and 65-inches – surprisingly Sky isn’t joining in the trend of launching big-sized TV screens that are all the rage currently. There are three updated colours in Volcanic Grey, Arctic Silver and Atlantic Blue. The remote looks to be the same as before, which means its battery powered. I have to say, I was hoping this model would ditch the batteries altogether and opt for USB-C charging.

Interface

Sky OS

New processor

The interface of Sky’s products is a big reason why it’s successful. Having all the major apps and being able to search easily makes them much more digestible for the average person.

With Sky Glass 2’s launch, the Sky Entertainment OS will now just be called Sky OS. Given how Sky’s putting an emphasis on simplicity that change seems rather, well, obvious and simple. And it’s constantly upgrading – over 500 updates big and small since the first TV launch in 2021.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The look of the interface itself doesn’t seem to have changed much. You still have the rails and the non-partisan approach to aggregating the apps that Sky supports. Sky didn’t announce any new additions to its current roster of apps, but it did let slip that Warner Bros. Max will be on the service in 2026 and integrated into one of its TV packages. What version of the app will be available remains unknown.

Advertisement

Both the ‘Continue Watching’ rail and Playlist have proven popular, but aside from some visual retouching for the former, I didn’t catch any improvements being made to these section. Sky is still going with the ‘recording’ line for Playlist, though this ‘recording’ happens in the cloud rather than on a hard-drive on the TV.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The interface did seem faster and more responsive in the demos provided, with Sky Glass 2’s new processing giving it some more horsepower. And the benefit of Sky OS’ Continue Watching compared to, say, Google TV, is that it has access to UK catch-up apps such as iPlayer, Channel 4 and others, so you can continue where you left off with those apps too.

And let’s not forget voice control as a means of navigating the interface or even turning the TV on and off. Like the original, there’s voice control through the remote along with hands-free operation. There is no Google or Alexa voice control included with this TV, in case you were wondering.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features

Enhanced sound system

60Hz panel

ALLM for gamers

Advertisement

The appeal of Sky Glass has always been that it’s a TV for the mass market. That’s not going to change with Sky Glass 2.

If you were hoping for 4K/120Hz gaming support, that’s not coming. Same with VRR or any other version of it. The screen is 60Hz in any case, and despite some debate behind the scenes about going for a 120Hz panel, most people watch and game at 60Hz. ALLM is supported from the get-go to put the TV into its lowest latency mode.

Disappointingly there remain only three HDMI inputs, which seems a bit stingy but again, this is a TV positioned at the mass market, and a TV with a focus on streaming over the Wi-Fi. HDMI 2 is the eARC input if you want to connect an external sound system to Sky Glass 2. DTT DBV-T/T2 antennae is provided as a backup in case your Wi-Fi goes down.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are two USB inputs (one for power, another for power and Common Interface+), plus an Ethernet port for a hardwired connection to your home hub. Wi-Fi (obviously), Bluetooth 5.2 Low Energy and Apple AirPlay 2 are supported on the wireless side. I don’t remember AirPlay being a feature on the original but I stand to be corrected.

HDR support includes HDR10, HLG (for TV broadcasts) and Dolby Vision, which means HDR10+ is disqualified yet again. On the audio side is Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital+. The sound system had a boost with the power output pushed up to 250W from 215W. Hopefully there’s more grunt under the hood with the TV’s built-in 3.1.2 Atmos supporting speaker system.

Advertisement

Sky Live is compatible with this new model but is available separately.

Performance

Brighter, sharper picture

More dimming zones

Clearer sound quality

New Extra-Vivid picture mode

The least impressive aspect of the original Sky Glass was its picture quality. That seems to be an area where Sky has made the most gains with Sky Glass 2. You might say they were stung by the criticism of the first screen, which now looks aged compared to newer models from other brands, but it’s spurred them into action.

When I was previewed Sky Glass 2 in the middle of last year, there was speculation that it was a Mini-LED screen but Sky’s not mentioning much about the tech literally behind its new TV. I seem to recall it being confirmed that it was a Mini-LED at that event but all Sky will mention now is that it features dimming zones.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

And there are more LEDs in the screen than there was with Sky Glass, and more dimming zones too, though again Sky’s being coy about how many to keep the focus on the picture rather than zonal counts. Fair enough. From the brief demos I saw, Sky Glass 2 did look sharper and brighter, with a wider range of colours on show than the original.

Advertisement

Blooming (light bleeding into darker parts of the image) wasn’t obvious at all. Though I’d have to get a review sample to really confirm that.

Viewing angles also seemed stronger though the venue wasn’t the brightest so it was hard to tell. Black levels looked better, but again, it wasn’t the best environment to look at that aspect of the TV in. Contrast also looked improved (Sky Glass looked incredibly flat compared to the best 4K TVs), but whatever the peak brightness the TV is capable of, this didn’t feel like it was to the same levels of premium Mini-LED TVs or to the precision OLED offers with contrast.

The screen is still reflective but doesn’t look quite as reflective as before.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sky Glass 2 boasts a new picture mode in Extra-Vivid to give colours that added punch and saturation and it did look quite good. In fact all the picture modes I saw were relatively handsome, with higher levels of fine detail, sharpness all adding to a much more convincing image.

When it comes to the built-in audio system, that was harder to hear the improvements. Granted, the setting wasn’t perfect but if you were to ask me if the bass was better then I’d struggle to answer that question in any emphatic way. It did sound clearer and sharper – especially with dialogue – and picked up more detail than I remember the warmer sound system on Glass being able to.

Advertisement

The highs were much sharper, the soundstage felt more spacious and detail but I didn’t feel the Atmos effect of sound above and to the sides of the TV. It didn’t sound too dynamic to my ears, or weighty and energetic. There’s a consistency to its sound across TV, movies and sports but nothing on the audio front jumped out to me with the demos I heard.

Squirrel Widget

Final Thoughts As far as picture is concerned, Sky Glass 2 is an improvement on the original. It’s brighter, more colourful and sharper too. That already makes my first takeaway from Glass 2 a positive one. The audio is an area where the environment wasn’t the best to hear it in action. The interface looks as if it’s still slick and easy to use, with the added benefit of being faster and more responsive. I’d love if the TV was slimmer but the changes made have stripped out some of the annoyances with the original. We’re still in the ‘wait and see’ territory with Sky Glass 2 but it does feel like it’s a much stronger proposition on the AV side. I’ll be looking to see whether it delivers once, fingers crossed, a review sample is sent my way. Trusted Score Verdict

FAQs

Does Sky Glass 2 support Freely? There’s not support for Freely with Sky Glass 2. There is only Freeview support through the aerial antennae.

Full Specs Sky Glass 2 UK RRP £949 Manufacturer Sky Screen Size 54.6 inches Size (Dimensions) 1228.9 x 220 x 787.9 MM Size (Dimensions without stand) x x INCHES Weight 21 KG Operating System Sky OS Release Date 2025 Resolution 3840 x 2160 HDR No Types of HDR HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision Refresh Rate TVs 50 – 40 Hz Ports Three HDMI, terestrial antennae, two USB-C, Ethernet HDMI (2.1) eARC, ALLM Audio (Power output) 250 W Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, AirPlay 2 Colours Grey, Silver, Blue Display Technology LED