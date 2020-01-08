First Impressions It looks great, packs all the currently available Wear OS features and feels great to wear. This could very well be the perfect Fossil smartwatch.

Key Specifications Review Price: £279

Snapdragon 3100

1GB RAM

8GB storage

HRM, GPS, NFC

Skagen’s Falster smartwatches are some of the best looking around and this third iteration is no different.

If you’re after a simple, yet slick smartwatch running Android’s wearable OS then the latest iteration of the Falster looks like it’s going to be a good choice. It’s a great mixture of strong Nordic design and pretty much the top features you’ll find on any Wear OS watch.

Price and release date

The Falster 3 costs £279 and it is available now.

Like all of all the Fossil group’s watches, the Falster differentiates itself via its design. It’s a slick watch, with a circular face and and a slightly more rounded look than previous versions. On the side of the face are three buttons: a crown for navigating through the watches UI without the need for prodding the screen and two shortcuts buttons either side of it.

The version I was using had a silver face and there are a number of strap options available too. I’m a particular fan of the meshy silicone but the leather and metal options are nice too if you want something a little more classic.

Skagen’s custom watchfaces match the aesthetic well as, like the design, they’re simple and clean.

Internally the Falster 3 picks up most of the best features currently available to Wear OS device. There’s the Snapdragon 3100 running the show, a healthy 1GB RAM (moving around the UI is very smooth here) and 8GB storage. You’ll also find a speaker on the side – a rarity of these watches. This can play tones for messages, Google Assistant replies and so on. Phone calls can be answered on the watch and this will work with iPhones too.

Fitness is of course a big play here and you’ve got GPS built-in for accurately tracking runs, a HRM and NFC if you want to pay for a Lucozade after the gym without your wallet. There’s also a Cardiogram app for measuring your heart rhythms.

We’ll need to put the Falster 3 through our full review process before we know for sure how this thing lasts in terms of battery life but there are a number of modes available that should, in theory, ensure you don’t need to charge the watch every night. The ‘extended mode’ should help the watch last a few days without sacrificing all the features.

Early Verdict

It looks great, packs all the currently available Wear OS features and feels great to wear. This could very well be the perfect Fossil smartwatch.

